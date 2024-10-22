District of Columbia Unemployment Rate at 5.7% in September

(WASHINGTON, DC) – The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services reported today that the seasonally adjusted preliminary unemployment rate was 5.7 percent in September 2024, unchanged from the revised August 2024 rate of 5.7 percent.

The District’s preliminary September job estimates show a increase of 9,900 jobs, for a total of 774,800 jobs in the District. The private sector increased by 8,300 jobs. The public sector increased by 1,600 jobs. The numbers are drawn from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) through its monthly survey of the District of Columbia’s employers.

“The Bowser Administration remains committed to its investment in the District's residents through quality training, workforce development, and pathways to in-demand careers," said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. "Providing Washingtonians with resources, access, and support across all eight wards remains our priority."

The number of employed District residents decreased by 1,000 from 384,200 in August 2024 to 383,200 in September 2024. The civilian labor force for the District decreased by 900 from 407,400 in August 2024 to 406,500 in September 2024. The labor force participation rate decreased by 0.3 percentage points from 72.3 percent in August 2024 to 72.0 percent in September 2024.

Employment Overview

Manufacturing sector increased by 100 jobs, after decreasing by 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 1,100 jobs, jobs have no change from a year ago.

Mining, Logging and Construction sector remained the same, after increasing by 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 14,800 jobs, jobs decreased by 100 or 0.67 percent from a year ago.

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector increased by 500 jobs, after decreasing by 200 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 30,800 jobs, jobs increased by 500 or 1.65 percent from a year ago.

Information sector remained the same after increasing by 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 19,700 jobs, jobs increased by 100 or 0.51 percent from a year ago.

Financial Activities sector decreased by 100 jobs, after decreasing by 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment 25,400 jobs, jobs decreased by 900 or 3.42 percent from a year ago.

Professional and Business Services sector increased by 400 jobs, after decreasing by 1,200 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 177,000 jobs, jobs increased by 2,000 or 1.14 percent from a year ago.

Educational and Health Services sector increased by 5,500 jobs, after increasing by

200 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 122,200 jobs, jobs increased by 400 jobs or 0.33 percent from a year ago.

Leisure and Hospitality sector increased by 1,900 jobs, after decreasing by 1,200 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 79,300 jobs, jobs increased by 2,000 jobs or 2.59 percent from a year ago.

Other Services sector remained the same, after a decrease of 500 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 70,100 jobs, jobs increased by 2,700 or 4.01 percent from a year ago.

Labor Force Overview

The number of employed District residents decreased by 1,000 over the month to 383,200. The civilian labor force decreased by 900 to 406,500.

One year ago, total employment was 381,500 and the civilian labor force was 401,000.

The number of unemployed was 19,500, and the unemployment rate was 4.9 percent.

NOTES: The September 2024 final and October 2024 preliminary unemployment rates will be released on Tuesday November 19, 2024. Historical jobs and labor force estimates for the District of Columbia and detailed labor market information is available HERE

Technical Notes: Estimates of industry employment and unemployment levels are determined through the use of two different monthly surveys.

Industry employment data is derived from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) survey, a monthly survey of business establishments conducted by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) of the US Department of Labor, which provides estimates of employment, hours, and earnings data broken down by industry for the nation as a whole, all states, and most major metropolitan areas (often referred to as the “establishment” survey).

Resident employment and unemployment data are mainly derived from the District’s portion of the national Current Population Survey (CPS), a household survey conducted each month by the US Census Bureau under contract with BLS, which provides input to the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program (often referred to as the “household” survey).

Both industry and household estimates are revised each month based on additional information from updated survey reports compiled by BLS. In addition, these estimates are benchmarked (revised) annually based on actual counts from the District’s Unemployment Compensation Law administrative records and other data.

Data reflects 2023 annual benchmark revisions.