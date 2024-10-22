Submit Release
Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

WAUWATOSA, Wis., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF), holding company for WaterStone Bank, reported net income of $4.7 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to net income of $3.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Net income per diluted share was $0.72 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to net income per diluted share of $0.46 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

“The Community Banking segment achieved growth in its loan and core deposit (excluding brokered deposits) balances,” said William Bruss, Chief Executive Officer of Waterstone Financial, Inc. “We continue to maintain strong asset quality metrics and remain in a net recovery position, resulting in a negative provision during the quarter. While the decrease in our wholesale borrowing rate during the quarter captures a portion of the benefit from the 50 bps cut in the Federal Funds rate during September, the competitive retail funding environment remains a headwind. The Mortgage Banking segment experienced a decrease in fundings; however, it remained profitable due in large part to our continued focus on cost control. Waterstone Financial, Inc. remained active in share repurchases and once again declared a dividend, as we are committed to shareholder returns.” 

Highlights of the Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (Consolidated)

 ● Consolidated net income of Waterstone Financial, Inc. totaled $4.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to net income of $3.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.
Consolidated return on average assets was 0.83% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to 0.58% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.
Consolidated return on average equity was 5.55% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and 3.63% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.
Dividends declared during the quarter ended September 30, 2024, totaled $0.15 per common share.
During the quarter ended September 30, 2024, we repurchased approximately 71,000 shares at a cost (including the federal excise tax) of $979,000, or $13.75 per share.
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets was 0.25% at September 30, 2024, 0.25% at June 30, 2024, and 0.20% at September 30, 2023.  
Past due loans as a percentage of total loans was 0.63% at September 30, 2024, 0.76% at June 30, 2024, and 0.53% at September 30, 2023. 
Book value per share was $17.58 at September 30, 2024 and $16.94 at December 31, 2023. 

Community Banking Segment

Pre-tax income totaled $5.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, which represents a $14,000, or 0.2%, decrease compared to $5.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.
Net interest income totaled $12.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, which represents a $181,000, or 1.5%, decrease compared to $12.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.
Average loans held for investment totaled $1.69 billion during the quarter ended September 30, 2024, which represents an increase of $60.9 million, or 3.7%, compared to $1.63 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The increase was primarily due to increases in the construction, commercial real estate, and over four family mortgages. Average loans held for investment increased $19.7 million compared to $1.67 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily due to increases in construction and over four family mortgages.
Net interest margin decreased 13 basis points to 2.13% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to 2.26% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, which was a result of an increase in weighted average cost of deposits and borrowings as the federal funds rate increases resulted in increased funding rates. Net interest margin increased 12 basis points compared to 2.01% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, primarily driven by an increase in weighted average yield on loans receivable and held for sale.     
Past due loans at the community banking segment totaled $8.0 million at September 30, 2024, $9.3 million at June 30, 2024, and $6.7 million at September 30, 2023.
The segment had a negative provision for credit losses related to funded loans of $218,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to a provision for credit losses related to funded loans of $206,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The current quarter decrease was primarily due to a decrease in historical loss rates, net recoveries for the period, and improvements in certain internal asset quality metrics offset by an adjustment in the qualitative factors primarily related to increases in economic risks related to commercial real estate loans during the quarter. The negative provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments was $84,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to a provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments of $239,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The negative provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, was due primarily to a decrease of loans that are currently waiting to be funded compared to the prior quarter end.  
The efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP ratio, was 60.35% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to 54.43% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.
Average deposits (excluding escrow accounts) totaled $1.25 billion during the quarter ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $47.9 million, or 4.0%, compared to $1.20 billion during the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Average deposits increased $27.6 million, or 9.1% annualized, compared to $1.22 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.  The increases were primarily due to an increase in certificates of deposit balances.  The segment had $2.0 million in brokered certificate of deposits at September 30, 2024.

Mortgage Banking Segment

 ● Pre-tax income totaled $144,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $2.1 million of pre-tax loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.
Loan originations decreased $38.8 million, or 6.5%, to $558.7 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $597.6 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Origination volume relative to purchase activity accounted for 88.9% of originations for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to 95.4% of total originations for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.
Mortgage banking non-interest income decreased $66,000, or 0.3%, to $21.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $21.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.
Gross margin on loans sold totaled 3.83% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to 3.62% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.  
Total compensation, payroll taxes and other employee benefits decreased $1.3 million, or 7.3%, to $15.9 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $17.2 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The decrease primarily related to decreased salary expense and incentives expense driven by reduced employee headcount and a decrease in new branches added over the past year.


About Waterstone Financial, Inc.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank. WaterStone Bank was established in 1921 and offers a full suite of personal and business banking products. The Bank has branches in Wauwatosa/State St, Brookfield, Fox Point/North Shore, Franklin/Hales Corners, Germantown/Menomonee Falls, Greenfield/Loomis Rd, Milwaukee/Oklahoma Ave, Oak Creek/27th St, Oak Creek/Howell Ave, Oconomowoc/Lake Country, Pewaukee, Waukesha, West Allis/Greenfield Ave, and West Allis/National Ave, Wisconsin. WaterStone Bank is the parent company to Waterstone Mortgage, which has the ability to lend in 48 states. For more information about WaterStone Bank, go to http://www.wsbonline.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding expected financial and operating activities and results that are preceded by, followed by, or that include words such as “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates” or “believes.” Any such statements are based upon current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; the impact of technological advances; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; changes in the national and local economies; and other factors, including risk factors referenced in Item 1A. Risk Factors in Waterstone’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be described from time to time in Waterstone’s subsequent SEC filings, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect only Waterstone’s belief as of the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures 

Management uses non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods. The Company’s management believes that investors may use this non-GAAP measure to analyze the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items or events that may obscure trends in the Company’s underlying performance. This non-GAAP data should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. Limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures include the risks that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in this measure and that different companies might calculate this measure differently. 

Contact: Mark R. Gerke
Chief Financial Officer
414-459-4012
markgerke@wsbonline.com

 WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)  
   For The Three Months Ended September 30,   For The Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2024     2023   2024     2023
  (In Thousands, except per share amounts)
Interest income:                          
Loans $ 26,590     $ 23,825   $ 76,675     $ 65,860
Mortgage-related securities   1,137       1,060     3,360       2,972
Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments   1,464       1,492     4,081       3,682
Total interest income   29,191       26,377     84,116       72,514
Interest expense:                          
Deposits   10,477       7,442     29,163       17,485
Borrowings   7,197       6,946     21,620       16,570
Total interest expense   17,674       14,388     50,783       34,055
Net interest income   11,517       11,989     33,333       38,459
Provision (credit) for credit losses   (377 )     445     (535 )     1,091
Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses   11,894       11,544     33,868       37,368
Noninterest income:                          
Service charges on loans and deposits   545       450     1,434       1,491
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance   410       334     1,562       1,373
Mortgage banking income   21,294       21,172     66,200       59,856
Other   303       274     1,101       1,589
Total noninterest income   22,552       22,230     70,297       64,309
Noninterest expenses:                          
Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits   21,017       21,588     62,655       64,035
Occupancy, office furniture, and equipment   1,857       1,993     5,994       6,302
Advertising   926       916     2,827       2,749
Data processing   1,297       1,229     3,745       3,441
Communications   232       243     698       719
Professional fees   569       745     2,070       1,779
Real estate owned   -       1     14       3
Loan processing expense   697       722     2,604       2,672
Other   1,965       2,584     5,762       8,350
Total noninterest expenses   28,560       30,021     86,369       90,050
Income before income taxes   5,886       3,753     17,796       11,627
Income tax expense   1,158       500     4,318       2,212
Net income $ 4,728     $ 3,253   $ 13,478     $ 9,415
Income per share:                          
Basic $ 0.26     $ 0.16   $ 0.72     $ 0.46
Diluted $ 0.26     $ 0.16   $ 0.72     $ 0.46
Weighted average shares outstanding:                          
Basic   18,350       19,998     18,631       20,420
Diluted   18,445       20,022     18,677       20,473


WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
   September 30,     December 31,  
  2024     2023  
  (Unaudited)          
Assets (In Thousands, except per share amounts)  
Cash $ 35,770     $ 30,667  
Federal funds sold   5,359       5,493  
Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions and other short-term investments   278       261  
Cash and cash equivalents   41,407       36,421  
Securities available for sale (at fair value)   213,164       204,907  
Loans held for sale (at fair value)   155,846       164,993  
Loans receivable   1,695,403       1,664,215  
Less: Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") - loans   18,198       18,549  
Loans receivable, net   1,677,205       1,645,666  
               
Office properties and equipment, net   19,450       19,995  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost)   21,681       20,880  
Cash surrender value of life insurance   69,601       67,859  
Real estate owned, net   145       254  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   45,837       52,414  
Total assets $ 2,244,336     $ 2,213,389  
               
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity              
Liabilities:              
Demand deposits $ 180,449     $ 187,107  
Money market and savings deposits   279,188       273,233  
Time deposits   804,204       730,284  
Total deposits   1,263,841       1,190,624  
               
Borrowings   560,127       611,054  
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes   27,847       6,607  
Other liabilities   50,519       61,048  
Total liabilities   1,902,334       1,869,333  
               
Shareholders' equity:              
Preferred stock   -       -  
Common stock   194       203  
Additional paid-in capital   92,789       103,908  
Retained earnings   274,748       269,606  
Unearned ESOP shares   (10,979 )     (11,869 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes   (14,750 )     (17,792 )
Total shareholders' equity   342,002       344,056  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,244,336     $ 2,213,389  
               
Share Information              
Shares outstanding   19,457       20,315  
Book value per share $ 17.58     $ 16.94  


 WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)
   At or For the Three Months Ended  
  September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,  
  2024     2024     2024     2023     2023  
  (Dollars in Thousands, except per share amounts)  
Condensed Results of Operations:                                      
Net interest income $ 11,517     $ 10,679     $ 11,137     $ 11,756     $ 11,989  
Provision (credit) for credit losses   (377 )     (225 )     67       (435 )     445  
Total noninterest income   22,552       26,497       21,248       16,876       22,230  
Total noninterest expense   28,560       30,259       27,550       29,662       30,021  
Income (loss) before income taxes (benefit)   5,886       7,142       4,768       (595 )     3,753  
Income tax expense (benefit)   1,158       1,430       1,730       (555 )     500  
Net income (loss) $ 4,728     $ 5,712     $ 3,038     $ (40 )   $ 3,253  
Income (loss) per share – basic $ 0.26     $ 0.31     $ 0.16     $ (0.00 )   $ 0.16  
Income (loss) per share – diluted $ 0.26     $ 0.31     $ 0.16     $ (0.00 )   $ 0.16  
Dividends declared per common share $ 0.15     $ 0.15     $ 0.15     $ 0.15     $ 0.15  
                                       
Performance Ratios (annualized):                                      
Return on average assets - QTD   0.83 %     1.02 %     0.56 %     -0.01 %     0.58 %
Return on average equity - QTD   5.55 %     6.84 %     3.56 %     -0.05 %     3.63 %
Net interest margin - QTD   2.13 %     2.01 %     2.15 %     2.25 %     2.26 %
                                       
Return on average assets - YTD   0.81 %     0.79 %     0.56 %     0.44 %     0.59 %
Return on average equity - YTD   5.30 %     5.17 %     3.56 %     2.62 %     3.46 %
Net interest margin - YTD   2.09 %     2.08 %     2.15 %     2.46 %     2.53 %
                                       
Asset Quality Ratios:                                      
Past due loans to total loans   0.63 %     0.76 %     0.64 %     0.68 %     0.53 %
Nonaccrual loans to total loans   0.32 %     0.33 %     0.29 %     0.29 %     0.25 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.25 %     0.25 %     0.23 %     0.23 %     0.20 %
Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans receivable   1.07 %     1.10 %     1.11 %     1.11 %     1.12 %


 WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD/COSTS

(Unaudited)
   At or For the Three Months Ended  
  September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,  
  2024     2024     2024     2023     2023  
Average balances (Dollars in Thousands)  
Interest-earning assets                                      
Loans receivable and held for sale $ 1,870,627     $ 1,859,608     $ 1,805,102     $ 1,797,988     $ 1,797,233  
Mortgage related securities   170,221       171,895       172,077       172,863       174,202  
Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments   115,270       107,992       110,431       106,504       132,935  
Total interest-earning assets   2,156,118       2,139,495       2,087,610       2,077,355       2,104,370  
Noninterest-earning assets   104,600       104,019       103,815       105,073       105,714  
Total assets $ 2,260,718     $ 2,243,514     $ 2,191,425     $ 2,182,428     $ 2,210,084  
                                       
Interest-bearing liabilities                                      
Demand accounts $ 89,334     $ 91,300     $ 87,393     $ 91,868     $ 90,623  
Money market, savings, and escrow accounts   304,116       293,483       281,171       302,121       306,806  
Certificates of deposit   786,228       758,252       739,543       735,418       719,708  
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,179,678       1,143,035       1,108,107       1,129,407       1,117,137  
Borrowings   600,570       622,771       602,724       549,210       584,764  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,780,248       1,765,806       1,710,831       1,678,617       1,701,901  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   91,532       93,637       92,129       102,261       106,042  
Noninterest-bearing liabilities   49,787       48,315       45,484       56,859       46,805  
Total liabilities   1,921,567       1,907,758       1,848,444       1,837,737       1,854,748  
Equity   339,151       335,756       342,981       344,691       355,336  
Total liabilities and equity $ 2,260,718     $ 2,243,514     $ 2,191,425     $ 2,182,428     $ 2,210,084  
                                       
Average Yield/Costs (annualized)                                      
Loans receivable and held for sale   5.65 %     5.54 %     5.46 %     5.36 %     5.26 %
Mortgage related securities   2.66 %     2.63 %     2.57 %     2.48 %     2.41 %
Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments   5.05 %     4.82 %     4.82 %     4.94 %     4.45 %
Total interest-earning assets   5.39 %     5.27 %     5.18 %     5.10 %     4.97 %
                                       
Demand accounts   0.11 %     0.11 %     0.11 %     0.11 %     0.11 %
Money market and savings accounts   1.94 %     1.89 %     1.79 %     1.64 %     1.54 %
Certificates of deposit   4.54 %     4.41 %     4.19 %     3.76 %     3.43 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   3.53 %     3.42 %     3.26 %     2.90 %     2.64 %
Borrowings   4.77 %     4.92 %     4.54 %     4.83 %     4.71 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   3.95 %     3.95 %     3.71 %     3.53 %     3.35 %


COMMUNITY BANKING SEGMENT

SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)
   At or For the Three Months Ended  
  September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,  
  2024     2024     2024     2023     2023  
  (Dollars in Thousands)  
Condensed Results of Operations:                                      
Net interest income $ 12,250     $ 11,234     $ 11,598     $ 12,056     $ 12,431  
Provision (credit) for credit losses   (302 )     (279 )     105       (550 )     445  
Total noninterest income   1,227       1,491       990       894       966  
Noninterest expenses:                                      
Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits   5,326       5,116       5,360       5,397       4,618  
Occupancy, office furniture and equipment   904       983       1,000       916       852  
Advertising   311       229       174       363       200  
Data processing   720       687       693       626       672  
Communications   80       72       65       75       70  
Professional fees   190       177       208       186       176  
Real estate owned   -       1       13       1       1  
Loan processing expense   -       -       -       -       -  
Other   602       672       691       628       703  
Total noninterest expense   8,133       7,937       8,204       8,192       7,292  
Income before income taxes   5,646       5,067       4,279       5,308       5,660  
Income tax expense   941       718       1,639       1,234       1,121  
Net income $ 4,705     $ 4,349     $ 2,640     $ 4,074     $ 4,539  
                                       
Efficiency ratio - QTD (non-GAAP)   60.35 %     62.37 %     65.17 %     63.26 %     54.43 %
Efficiency ratio - YTD (non-GAAP)   62.58 %     63.77 %     65.17 %     56.86 %     54.94 %


 MORTGAGE BANKING SEGMENT

SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)
  At or For the Three Months Ended  
  September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,  
  2024     2024     2024     2023     2023  
  (Dollars in Thousands)  
Condensed Results of Operations:                                      
Net interest loss $ (760 )   $ (552 )   $ (541 )   $ (367 )   $ (550 )
Provision (credit) for credit losses   (75 )     54       (38 )     115       -  
Total noninterest income   21,386       25,081       20,328       16,028       21,452  
Noninterest expenses:                                      
Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits   15,930       16,886       14,756       14,881       17,186  
Occupancy, office furniture and equipment   953       1,046       1,108       1,105       1,141  
Advertising   615       758       740       667       716  
Data processing   570       549       508       583       551  
Communications   152       168       161       194       173  
Professional fees   379       569       520       704       564  
Real estate owned   -       -       -       -       -  
Loan processing expense   697       861       1,046       756       722  
Other   1,261       1,641       617       2,701       1,935  
Total noninterest expense   20,557       22,478       19,456       21,591       22,988  
Income (loss) before income taxes (benefit)   144       1,997       369       (6,045 )     (2,086 )
Income tax expense (benefit)   194       684       71       (1,827 )     (657 )
Net (loss) income $ (50 )   $ 1,313     $ 298     $ (4,218 )   $ (1,429 )
                                       
Efficiency ratio - QTD (non-GAAP)   99.67 %     91.64 %     98.33 %     137.86 %     109.98 %
Efficiency ratio - YTD (non-GAAP)   96.23 %     94.62 %     98.33 %     116.99 %     111.63 %
                                       
Loan originations $ 558,729     $ 634,109     $ 485,109     $ 458,363     $ 597,562  
Purchase   88.9 %     92.7 %     93.0 %     95.7 %     95.4 %
Refinance   11.1 %     7.3 %     7.0 %     4.3 %     4.6 %
Gross margin on loans sold(1)   3.83 %     3.93 %     4.10 %     3.51 %     3.62 %

(1) Gross margin on loans sold equals mortgage banking income (excluding the change in interest rate lock value) divided by total loan originations.


