Chemung Financial Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2024 Net Income of $5.7 million, or $1.19 per share

ELMIRA, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemung Financial Corporation (the “Corporation”) (Nasdaq: CHMG), the parent company of Chemung Canal Trust Company (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $5.7 million, or $1.19 per share, for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $5.0 million, or $1.05 per share, for the second quarter of 2024, and $7.6 million, or $1.61 per share, for the third quarter of 2023.

“Our balance sheet is well positioned as we enter into this rate cutting cycle. We are seeing the benefit of higher yielding loans driving interest income, while funding costs continue to moderate,” said Anders M. Tomson, President and CEO of Chemung Financial Corporation. “Strong non-interest income production and a stable credit environment were a welcome addition to an already strong quarter,” Tomson added.

"As we begin operations in our new Williamsville, New York location, we are eager to continue fostering an environment committed to our mission of community-oriented banking, both in Western New York and throughout the Bank's footprint," concluded Tomson.

Third Quarter Highlights:

  • The Corporation opened a full-service branch and regional banking center at 5529 Main Street in Williamsville, New York under the Canal Bank, a division of Chemung Canal Trust Company, name on October 11, 2024.
  • Tangible equity to tangible assets improved by 66 basis points to 7.22% as of September 30, 2024, compared to prior quarter-end, and 77 basis points compared to December 31, 2023.1
  • Cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by three basis points during the third quarter of 2024, compared to a nine basis points increase during the second quarter of 2024.
  • Dividends declared during the third quarter 2024 were $0.31 per share.

1 See the GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.

3rd Quarter 2024 vs 2nd Quarter 2024

Net Interest Income:

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 totaled $18.4 million compared to $17.8 million for the prior quarter, an increase of $0.6 million, or 3.4%, driven primarily by increases of $1.1 million in interest income on loans, including fees and $0.1 million in interest income on interest-earning deposits, offset primarily by increases of $0.3 million in interest expense on deposits and $0.1 million in interest expense on borrowed funds, and a decrease of $0.2 million in interest income on taxable securities.

Interest income on loans, including fees, increased primarily due to an increase of 11 basis points in the average yield on commercial loans, compared to the prior quarter. The increase in the average yield on commercial loans was primarily attributable to higher yielding commercial real estate originations during 2024, and the recognition of $0.2 million in interest income on the payoff of a nonaccrual commercial real estate loan. Average balances of commercial loans increased $14.3 million, compared to the prior quarter. Average yields on residential mortgages and consumer loans increased 21 and 15 basis points, respectively, compared to the prior quarter, while average balances of residential mortgages and consumer loans decreased by $0.1 million and $3.8 million, respectively. The increase in interest income on interest-earning deposits was due to an increase of $5.7 million in the average balances of interest- earning deposits, compared to the prior quarter.

Interest expense on deposits increased primarily due to growth in the average balances of customer time deposits of $25.5 million and an increase of five basis points in the average interest rate paid on customer time deposits, compared to the prior quarter. Customer time deposits comprised 23.0% of average total deposits for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 21.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Average balances of brokered deposits decreased $35.3 million, compared to the prior quarter, while the average interest rate paid on brokered deposits was flat quarter over quarter. Average balances of savings and money market deposits increased $10.1 million and average interest rates paid on savings and money market deposits increased nine basis points, compared to the prior quarter. Average balances of total interest-bearing deposits increased $6.1 million and the average interest rate paid on total interest-bearing deposits increased two basis points, compared to the prior quarter. The increase in the average balances and average cost of customer time deposits was primarily due to the continuation of CD campaigns in the current quarter. The increase in the average balances and average cost of savings and money market deposits was primarily due to a shift in the composition of deposits towards higher rate money market accounts and additional seasonal municipal deposits.

The increase in interest expense on borrowed funds was due primarily to an increase in the average cost of total borrowings of four basis points, and an increase in the average balances of borrowed funds of $3.2 million in the current quarter, compared to the prior quarter. The average cost of total borrowings for the current quarter was 5.08%, compared to 5.04% in the prior quarter. Included in average balances of borrowed funds was $30.0 million in FHLB term advances that matured in September 2024. The decrease in interest income on taxable securities was primarily due to lower average balances of SBA pooled loan securities and additional amortization expense on SBA pooled loan securities, both due to paydown activity.

Fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 2.72% in the current quarter, compared to 2.66% in the prior quarter. Expansion of net interest margin in the current quarter was primarily attributable to an increase of nine basis points in the average yield of total interest-earning assets to 4.78%, offset by an increase of three basis points in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 2.97%, compared to the prior quarter.

Provision for Credit Losses:

Provision for credit losses decreased $0.3 million in the current quarter, compared to the prior quarter. Provisioning in the current quarter was primarily attributable to unfavorable changes in economic forecasts and lower modeled prepayment speeds used in the Bank's CECL model, as well as lower growth-related provisioning in the current quarter, compared to the prior quarter. Provisioning in the prior quarter included a $0.2 million specific allocation on a commercial and industrial loan.

Non-Interest Income:

Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $5.9 million, compared to $5.6 million for the prior quarter, an increase of $0.3 million, or 5.4%. The increase was driven primarily by increases of $0.1 million in each of wealth management group fee income, service charges on deposit accounts, change in fair value of equity investments, and gains on sales of loans held for sale.

The increase in wealth management group fee income was primarily attributable to increases in fee rates effective July 1, 2024. The increase in service charges on deposit accounts was primarily attributable to an increase in overdraft transaction volume, compared to the prior quarter. The increase in the change in fair value of equity investments was primarily attributable to an increase in the market value of assets held for the Corporation's deferred compensation plan, and the increase in gains on sales of loans held for sale was primarily attributable to an increase in the volume of loans sold to the secondary market during the current period, due to an increase in total residential loan originations in the current period.

Non-Interest Expense:

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2024 was $16.5 million, compared to $16.2 million for the prior quarter, an increase of $0.3 million, or 1.9%. The increase was driven primarily by increases of $0.3 million each in salaries and wages and data processing expenses, and $0.2 million in other non-interest expense, partially offset by a decrease of $0.5 million in pension and other employee benefits.

The increase in salaries and wages compared to the prior quarter was primarily attributable to additional staffing for the Corporation's newly established Western New York regional banking center, and expense related to an increase in the market value of assets held for the Corporation's deferred compensation plan. The increase in data processing expense was primarily attributable to the timing of various vendor credits and rebates, and an increase in card procurement expense. The increase in other non-interest expense was primarily attributable to an increase supplies and postage expense, and an increase in charitable contributions. The decrease in pension and other employee benefits was primarily attributable to lower healthcare related expenses in the current quarter, compared to the prior quarter.

Income Tax Expense:

Income tax expense for the third quarter of 2024 was $1.5 million, compared to $1.3 million for the prior quarter, an increase of $0.2 million. The effective tax rate for the current quarter increased to 20.9% from 20.3% in the prior quarter. The increase in income tax expense was primarily attributable to an increase in pretax income.

3rd Quarter 2024 vs 3rd Quarter 2023

Net Interest Income:

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 totaled $18.4 million compared to $18.0 million for the same period in the prior year, an increase of $0.4 million, or 2.2%, driven primarily by increases of $3.6 million in interest income on loans, including fees and $0.3 million in interest income on interest-earning deposits, partially offset by increases of $2.3 million in interest expense on deposits and $0.7 million in interest expense on borrowed funds, and a decrease of $0.5 million in interest income on taxable securities.

Interest income on loans, including fees, increased primarily due to a $134.3 million increase in the average balances of commercial loans and an increase of 36 basis points in the average yield on commercial loans, compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in average balances of commercial loans consisted of year over year growth in both commercial and industrial and commercial real estate balances, while the increase in the average yield was primarily due to higher origination yields in 2024. Average balances of residential mortgage loans decreased $9.2 million compared to the same period in the prior year due to an increase in sales of new originations to the secondary market, while the average yield on residential mortgage loans increased 36 basis points compared to the same period in the prior year. Average consumer loan balances decreased $13.9 million compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily due to lower indirect auto loan origination activity during the third quarter of 2024 compared to the prior year period, while the average yield on consumer loans increased 60 basis points, primarily due to runoff of older vintage indirect auto loans, replaced by higher yielding new originations. Interest income on interest-earning deposits increased primarily due to a $21.2 million increase in the average balances of interest-earning deposits, compared to the same period in the prior year.

Interest expense on deposits increased primarily due to a 44 basis points increase in the average interest rate paid on total interest-bearing deposits, which included brokered deposits, and an increase of $175.6 million in the average balance of customer interest-bearing deposits. Both the increase in the average interest rate paid and the average balances of customer interest-bearing deposits were primarily attributable to CD campaigns throughout 2024, as well as a general shift in the deposit mix towards higher cost accounts. The average balances of brokered deposits decreased $123.7 million, while the average interest rate paid on brokered deposits increased nine basis points, compared to the same period in the prior year. Average balances of brokered deposits decreased primarily due to the utilization of the Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP) and FHLBNY term advances in the current quarter, which were not utilized in the same period in the prior year, as well as lower growth in loan balances during the current quarter, compared to the same period in the prior year.

The increase in interest expense on borrowed funds was primarily attributable to a $54.8 million increase in the average balances of borrowed funds, partially offset by a decrease of 17 basis points in the average interest rate paid on borrowed funds. Changes in the composition of borrowed funds reflected the Corporation's shift to the lower cost BTFP, as well as FHLBNY term advances, partially replacing FHLBNY overnight advances in the current quarter, compared to the same period in the prior year. The average balances of FHLBNY overnight advances decreased $17.3 million, while the average interest rate paid on FHLBNY overnight advances decreased 47 basis points, compared to the same period in the prior year. The decrease in interest income on taxable securities was primarily attributable to net paydowns and maturities of available for sale securities between the third quarter of 2023 and the third quarter of 2024 of $54.8 million, and an increase in amortization expense on SBA pooled loan securities, due to paydown activity.

Fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 2.72% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 2.73% for the same period in the prior year. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 50 basis points to 2.97%, and the average balances of interest-bearing liabilities increased $106.7 million, compared to the same period in the prior year. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased 38 basis points to 4.78%, and the average balances of interest- earning assets increased $73.0 million, compared to the same period in the prior year.

Provision for Credit Losses:

Provision for credit losses increased $0.1 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase was primarily attributable to unfavorable changes in FOMC forecasts in the third quarter of 2024, compared to favorable changes to forecasts in the third quarter of 2023, as well as a decline in modeled prepayment speeds. This increase was partially offset by a decrease of $0.3 million in net charge offs in the third quarter of 2024, compared to the third quarter of 2023.

Non-Interest Income:

Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $5.9 million compared to $7.8 million for the same period in the prior year, a decrease of $1.9 million, or 24.4%. The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease of $2.5 million in other non-interest income, partially offset by increases of $0.5 million in wealth management group fee income and $0.2 million in the change in fair value of equity investments. The decrease in other non-interest income was primarily attributable to the recognition of the employee retention tax credit (ERTC) in the third quarter of 2023. The increase in wealth management group fee income was primarily attributable to an increase in the market value of total assets under management or administration and fee rate increases effective in the third quarter of 2024, while the increase in the change in fair value of equity investments was primarily attributable to an increase in the value of assets held for the Corporation's deferred compensation plan.

Non-Interest Expense:

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2024 was $16.5 million compared to $15.7 million for the same period in the prior year, an increase of $0.8 million, or 5.1%. The increase was primarily driven by increases of $0.6 million in salaries and wages and $0.3 million in other non-interest expense, partially offset by a decrease of $0.4 million in pension and other employee benefits.

The increase in salaries and wages was primarily attributable to an increase in salaries, including additional staffing for the Corporation's newly opened Western New York regional banking center, as well as an increase in the market value of the assets held for the Corporation's deferred compensation plan. The increase in other non-interest expense was primarily attributable to increases in supplies and postage expense, and losses recognized on the sale of repossessed vehicles in the current quarter, compared to the same period in the prior year. The decrease in pension and other employee benefits was primarily attributable to a decrease in healthcare related expenses in the current quarter, compared to the same period in the prior year.

Income Tax Expense:

Income tax expense for the third quarter of 2024 was $1.5 million compared to $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of $0.5 million. The effective tax rate for the current quarter was 20.9%, compared to 21.2% for the same period in the prior year. The decrease in income tax expense was primarily attributable to additional income tax expense recognized in the third quarter of 2023 due to filing amended tax returns in relation to the ERTC.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans totaled $10.5 million as of September 30, 2024, or 0.52% of total loans, compared to $10.4 million, or 0.53% of total loans as of December 31, 2023. The slight increase in non-performing loans was primarily attributable to $3.9 million in commercial loan balances added to nonaccrual during the year, offset by $3.8 million in paydowns and payoffs of existing nonaccrual commercial loan balances during the year. Non-performing assets, which are comprised of non-performing loans, other real estate owned, and repossessed vehicles, were $11.1 million, or 0.40% of total assets as of September 30, 2024, compared to $10.7 million, or 0.40% of total assets as of December 31, 2023. Other real estate owned was $0.5 million and repossessed vehicles was $0.1 million as of September 30, 2024.

Total loan delinquencies as of September 30, 2024 increased compared to December 31, 2023, primarily attributable to increases in residential mortgage and consumer loan delinquency rates during the period. The majority of past due residential mortgage balances were past due between 30-59 days. Commercial loan delinquency rates declined as of September 30, 2024, compared to December 31, 2023. Annualized net charge-offs to total average loans for the third quarter of 2024 were 0.02%, compared to 0.06% for the second quarter of 2024, and 0.04% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 0.05% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Annualized consumer net charge-offs for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 were 0.31% of average consumer loan balances and 0.18% of average consumer loan balances for the third quarter of 2024, primarily concentrated in indirect auto loans, while commercial loans and residential mortgage loans each had net recovery rates for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and the third quarter of 2024.

The allowance for credit losses was $21.4 million as of September 30, 2024 and $22.5 million as of December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments, a component of other liabilities, was $0.8 million as of September 30, 2024 and $0.9 million as of December 31, 2023. The decrease in the allowance for credit losses was primarily attributable to the annual review and update to the loss drivers which the Bank's CECL model is based upon. Recalibration of loss drivers resulted in a decline in the baseline loss rates which the model utilizes, and were applied beginning in the first quarter of 2024. Partially offsetting these declines were comparatively weaker FOMC projections for economic variables used in the model as of September 30, 2024 compared to as of December 31, 2023, in addition to declines in prepayment speeds between December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2024, and loan growth during 2024.

The allowance for credit losses was 203.33% of non-performing loans as of September 30, 2024 and 216.28% as of December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.06% as of September 30, 2024 and 1.14% as of December 31, 2023. Provision for credit losses as a percentage of period-end loan balances was 0.03% for the third quarter of 2024.

Balance Sheet Activity

Total assets were $2.774 billion as of September 30, 2024 compared to $2.711 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $63.7 million, or 2.3%. The increase was primarily attributable to increases of $56.3 million in loans, net of deferred origination fees and costs, and $43.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, partially offset by decreases of $30.9 million in total investment securities and $6.9 million in accrued interest receivable and other assets.

The increase in loans, net of deferred origination fees and costs, was concentrated in the commercial loan portfolio, which increased by $76.9 million, or 5.5%, compared to prior year-end. Growth in commercial loans during the current period consisted of growth in both commercial and industrial and commercial real estate balances. Consumer loans decreased by $16.7 million, or 5.4%, primarily driven by lower indirect auto loan origination activity during the current period, and a relatively fast turnover rate in the portfolio. Residential mortgages decreased by $3.9 million, or 1.4%, as the Corporation continued to elect to sell a portion of originations into the secondary market.

The increase in cash and cash equivalents was primarily due to $50.0 million in advances from the Federal Reserve's BTFP, $41.8 million in paydowns and maturities of available for sale securities, and an increase of $21.7 million in total deposits, primarily offset by an increase of $56.3 million in loans, net of deferred origination fees and costs, and a decrease of $31.9 million in FHLB overnight advances, compared to prior year-end.

Total investment securities decreased primarily due to a decrease of $29.4 million in securities available for sale, compared to prior year-end. Net paydowns and maturities on securities available for sale for the current period totaled $41.8 million, primarily attributable to paydowns on mortgage-backed securities and SBA pooled-loan securities. The market value of securities available for sale increased by $14.7 million, due to favorable changes in interest rates during the current period. The decrease in accrued interest receivable and other assets was primarily due to decreases in interest rate swap assets of $4.2 million, due to a decrease in the market value of swaps, and $3.9 million in deferred tax assets, due to improvements in the market value of the available for sale securities portfolio.

Total liabilities were $2.554 billion as of September 30, 2024 compared to $2.515 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $38.3 million, or 1.5%. The increase in total liabilities was primarily attributable to increases of $18.8 million in advances and other debt and of $21.7 million in deposits, partially offset by a decrease of $2.2 million in accrued interest payable and other liabilities.

Total deposits increased by $21.7 million or 0.9%, compared to prior year-end, primarily driven by increases of $102.8 million in customer time deposits, or 21.9%, and $58.2 million in interest bearing demand deposits, or 20.0%. Partially offsetting these increases were decreases of $103.3 million in brokered deposits, or 72.3%, and $37.0 million in non- interest bearing demand deposits, or 5.7%. Additionally, money market deposits increased by $7.2 million, or 1.1% and savings deposits decreased by $6.2 million, or 2.5%. Non-interest bearing deposits comprised 25.1% and 26.9% of total deposits as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

The increase in advances and other debt was primarily attributable to a $50.0 million advance from the Federal Reserve's BTFP, and an increase of $0.7 million in finance lease obligations, offset by a decrease of $31.9 million in FHLBNY overnight advances. The decrease in accrued interest payable and other liabilities was primarily due to a decrease in interest rate swap liabilities of $4.8 million, primarily due to a decrease in the market value of swaps, partially offset by increases in interest payable on borrowed funds of $1.7 million and interest payable on deposits of $1.2 million.

Total shareholders’ equity was $220.7 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $195.2 million as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $25.4 million, or 13.0%, primarily driven by an increase of $13.3 million in retained earnings and a decrease of $10.9 million in accumulated other comprehensive loss. The increase in retained earnings was primarily due to net income of $17.8 million, offset by dividends declared of $4.4 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss was primarily attributable to the favorable impact of interest rates on available for sale securities during the current period.

The total equity to total assets ratio was 7.95% as of September 30, 2024, compared to 7.20% as of December 31, 2023, and the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio was 7.22% as of September 30, 2024, compared to 6.45% as of December 31, 2023.1 Book value per share increased to $46.22 as of September 30, 2024 from $41.07 as of December 31, 2023. As of September 30, 2024, the Bank’s capital ratios were in excess of those required to be considered well- capitalized under the regulatory framework for prompt corrective action.

1 See the GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations

Liquidity

The Corporation uses a variety of resources to manage its liquidity, and management believes it has the necessary liquidity to allow for flexibility in meeting its various operational and strategic needs. These include short-term investments, cash flow from lending and investing activities, core-deposit growth and non-core funding sources, such as time deposits of $250,000 or greater, brokered deposits, FHLBNY advances, and Federal Reserve Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP) advances. No new borrowings could be made under the BTFP after March 11, 2024. Borrowings may be used on a short-term basis for liquidity purposes or on a long-term basis to fund asset growth. As of September 30, 2024, the Corporation's cash and cash equivalents balance was $80.4 million. The Corporation also maintains an investment portfolio of securities available for sale, comprised primarily of US Government treasury securities, SBA loan pools, mortgage-backed securities, and municipal bonds. Although this portfolio generates interest income for the Corporation, it also serves as an available source of liquidity and capital if the need should arise. As of September 30, 2024, the Corporation's investment in securities available for sale was $554.6 million, $256.1 million of which was not pledged as collateral. Additionally, the Bank's total advance line capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York was $224.2 million as of September 30, 2024, all of which was available as of September 30, 2024. In January 2024, the Corporation utilized the BTFP with an advance of $50.0 million, which the Corporation paid off in October 2024, without prepayment penalty.

As of September 30, 2024, uninsured deposits totaled $708.9 million, or 28.9% of total deposits, including $216.2 million of municipal deposits that were collateralized by pledged assets, when appropriate. As of December 31, 2023, uninsured deposits totaled $655.7 million, or 27.0% of total deposits, including $153.2 million of municipal deposits that were collateralized by pledged assets. Due to their fluidity, the Corporation closely monitors uninsured deposit levels when considering liquidity management strategies.

The Corporation considers brokered deposits to be an element of its deposit strategy, and anticipates it may continue utilizing brokered deposits as a secondary source of funding in support of growth. As of September 30, 2024, the Corporation had entered into brokered deposit arrangements with multiple brokers. As of September 30, 2024, brokered deposits carried terms between 2 and 48 months, totaling $39.5 million. Excluding brokered deposits, total deposits increased $125.0 million compared to December 31, 2023, due primarily to ongoing CD campaigns and seasonal inflows associated with municipal deposits.

Other Items

The market value of total assets under management or administration in our Wealth Management Group was $2.316 billion as of September 30, 2024, including $367.8 million of assets under management or administration for the Corporation, compared to $2.242 billion as of December 31, 2023, including $381.3 million of assets under management or administration for the Corporation, an increase of $73.2 million, or 3.3%, due primarily to market improvements during 2024.

As previously announced on January 8, 2021, the Corporation's Board of Directors approved a stock repurchase program. Under the repurchase program, the Corporation may repurchase up to 250,000 shares of its common stock, or approximately 5% of its then outstanding shares. The repurchase program permits shares to be repurchased in open market or privately negotiated transactions, through block trades, and pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. As of September 30, 2024, a total of 49,184 shares of common stock at a total cost of $2.0 million were repurchased by the Corporation under its share repurchase program. No shares were repurchased in the third quarter of 2024. The weighted average cost was $40.42 per share repurchased. Remaining buyback authority under the share repurchase program was 200,816 shares as of September 30, 2024.

The Bank opened a full-service branch and regional banking center at 5529 Main Street in Williamsville, New York on October 11, 2024 under the Canal Bank, a division of Chemung Canal Trust Company, name. The Bank has received regulatory approval to convert its previous branch location in Clarence, New York into an administrative office in support of the Bank's Western New York operations.

About Chemung Financial Corporation

Chemung Financial Corporation is a $2.8 billion financial services holding company headquartered in Elmira, New York and operates 31 retail offices through its principal subsidiary, Chemung Canal Trust Company, a full service community bank with trust powers. Established in 1833, Chemung Canal Trust Company is the oldest locally-owned and managed community bank in New York State. Chemung Financial Corporation is also the parent of CFS Group, Inc., a financial services subsidiary offering non-traditional services including mutual funds, annuities, brokerage services, tax preparation services, and insurance.

This press release may be found at: www.chemungcanal.com under Investor Relations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Corporation intends its forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in this press release. All statements regarding the Corporation's expected financial position and operating results, the Corporation's business strategy, the Corporation's financial plans, forecasted demographic and economic trends relating to the Corporation's industry and similar matters are forward-looking statements. These statements can sometimes be identified by the Corporation's use of forward-looking words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," or "intend." The Corporation cannot promise that its expectations in such forward-looking statements will turn out to be correct. The Corporation's actual results could be materially different from expectations because of various factors, including changes in economic conditions or interest rates, credit risk, inflation, cyber security risks, difficulties in managing the Corporation’s growth, competition, changes in law or the regulatory environment, and changes in general business and economic trends.

Information concerning these and other factors, including Risk Factors, can be found in the Corporation’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K. These filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, on the Corporation's website at http://www.chemungcanal.com or upon request from the Corporate Secretary at (607) 737-3746. Except as otherwise required by law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

             
Chemung Financial Corporation            
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)            
    Sept. 30,   June 30,   March 31,   Dec. 31,   Sept. 30,
(in thousands)   2024   2024   2024   2023   2023
ASSETS                    
Cash and due from financial institutions   $ 36,247     $ 23,184     $ 22,984     $ 22,247     $ 52,563  
Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions     44,193       47,033       71,878       14,600       23,017  
Total cash and cash equivalents     80,440       70,217       94,862       36,847       75,580  
                                         
Equity investments     3,244       3,090       3,093       3,046       2,811  
                                         
Securities available for sale     554,575       550,927       566,028       583,993       569,004  
Securities held to maturity     657       657       785       785       1,804  
FHLB and FRB stock, at cost     4,189       5,506       4,071       5,498       4,053  
Total investment securities     559,421       557,090       570,884       590,276       574,861  
                                         
Commercial     1,464,205       1,445,258       1,425,437       1,387,321       1,341,017  
Mortgage     274,099       271,620       277,246       277,992       281,361  
Consumer     290,650       294,594       300,927       307,351       308,310  
Loans, net of deferred loan fees     2,028,954       2,011,472       2,003,610       1,972,664       1,930,688  
Allowance for credit losses     (21,441 )     (21,031 )     (20,471 )     (22,517 )     (20,252 )
Loans, net     2,007,513       1,990,441       1,983,139       1,950,147       1,910,436  
                                         
Loans held for sale           381       96              
Premises and equipment, net     14,915       14,731       14,183       14,571       15,036  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     5,637       5,827       6,018       5,648       5,850  
Goodwill     21,824       21,824       21,824       21,824       21,824  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets     81,221       92,212       90,791       88,170       101,436  
Total assets   $ 2,774,215     $ 2,755,813     $ 2,784,890     $ 2,710,529     $ 2,707,834  
                     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
Deposits:                    
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 616,126     $ 619,192     $ 656,330     $ 653,166     $ 683,348  
Interest-bearing demand deposits     349,383       328,370       315,154       291,138       310,885  
Money market accounts     630,870       613,131       631,350       623,714       626,256  
Savings deposits     242,911       248,528       248,578       249,144       261,822  
Time deposits     611,831       606,700       629,360       612,265       591,188  
Total deposits     2,451,121       2,415,921       2,480,772       2,429,427       2,473,499  
                                         
Advances and other debt     53,757       83,835       52,979       34,970       3,120  
Operating lease liabilities     5,820       6,009       6,197       5,827       6,028  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     42,863       48,826       47,814       45,064       55,123  
Total liabilities     2,553,561       2,554,591       2,587,762       2,515,288       2,537,770  
                   
Shareholders' equity                  
Common stock   53       53       53       53       53  
Additional paid-in capital   48,457       48,102       47,794       47,773       47,974  
Retained earnings   243,266       239,021       235,506       229,930       227,596  
Treasury stock, at cost   (15,987 )     (16,043 )     (16,147 )     (16,502 )     (16,880 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (55,135 )     (69,911 )     (70,078 )     (66,013 )     (88,679 )
Total shareholders' equity   220,654       201,222       197,128       195,241       170,064  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,774,215     $ 2,755,813     $ 2,784,890     $ 2,710,529     $ 2,707,834  
                     
Period-end shares outstanding 4,774   4,772   4,768   4,754   4,738  

 

                         
Chemung Financial Corporation        
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)        
    Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Percent      Nine Months Ended
September 30,		   Percent  
(in thousands, except per share data)     2024       2023     Change       2024       2023     Change  
Interest and dividend income:                                            
Loans, including fees   $ 28,611     $ 25,033     14.3     $ 83,323     $ 71,113     17.2  
Taxable securities     3,060       3,537     (13.5 )     9,868       10,750     (8.2 )
Tax exempt securities     250       258     (3.1 )     762       778     (2.1 )
Interest-earning deposits     441       187     135.8       1,014       400     153.5  
Total interest and dividend income     32,362       29,015     11.5       94,967       83,041     14.4  
                                             
Interest expense:                                            
Deposits     13,005       10,721     21.3       37,861       24,577     54.1  
Borrowed funds     969       277     249.8       2,868       1,905     50.6  
Total interest expense     13,974       10,998     27.1       40,729       26,482     53.8  
                                             
Net interest income     18,388       18,017     2.1       54,238       56,559     (4.1 )
Provision (credit) for credit losses     564       449     25.6       (597 )     962     (162.1 )
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     17,824       17,568     1.5       54,835       55,597     (1.4 )
                                             
Non-interest income:                                            
Wealth management group fee income     2,991       2,533     18.1       8,554       7,716     10.9  
Service charges on deposit accounts     1,016       1,018     (0.2 )     2,929       2,918     0.4  
Interchange revenue from debit card transactions     1,123       1,141     (1.6 )     3,327       3,468     (4.1 )
Change in fair value of equity investments     118       (68 )   273.5       233       (99 )   335.4  
Net gains on sales of loans held for sale     91       67     35.8       162       90     80.0  
Net gains (losses) on sales of other real estate owned     (19 )         N/M       (22 )     14     N/M  
Income from bank owned life insurance     10       11     (9.1 )     29       32     (9.4 )
Other     589       3,106     (81.0 )     1,962       4,539     (56.8 )
Total non-interest income     5,919       7,808     (24.2 )     17,174       18,678     (8.1 )
                                             
Non-interest expense:                                            
Salaries and wages     7,168       6,542     9.6       21,007       20,029     4.9  
Pension and other employee benefits     1,627       1,979     (17.8 )     5,787       5,467     5.9  
Other components of net periodic pension and postretirement benefits     (227 )     (174 )   (30.5 )     (691 )     (522 )   (32.4 )
Net occupancy     1,422       1,337     6.4       4,360       4,242     2.8  
Furniture and equipment     402       353     13.9       1,197       1,232     (2.8 )
Data processing     2,567       2,480     3.5       7,437       7,334     1.4  
Professional services     522       554     (5.8 )     1,639       1,596     2.7  
Marketing and advertising     210       218     (3.7 )     943       720     31.0  
Other real estate owned expense     55       10     N/M       116       49     136.7  
FDIC insurance     524       525     (0.2 )     1,617       1,608     0.6  
Loan expense     353       249     41.8       808       789     2.4  
Other     1,887       1,595     18.3       5,207       4,873     6.9  
Total non-interest expense     16,510       15,668     5.4       49,427       47,417     4.2  
                                             
Income before income tax expense     7,233       9,708     (25.5 )     22,582       26,858     (15.9 )
Income tax expense     1,513       2,060     (26.6 )     4,825       5,660     (14.8 )
Net income   $ 5,720     $ 7,648     (25.2 )   $ 17,757     $ 21,198     (16.2 )
                                             
Basic and diluted earnings per share   $ 1.19     $ 1.61           $ 3.72     $ 4.48        
Cash dividends declared per share   $ 0.31     $ 0.31           $ 0.93     $ 0.93        
Average basic and diluted shares outstanding     4,773       4,736             4,769       4,729        
                         
                         
N/M - Not Meaningful                        


Chemung Financial Corporation   As of or for the Three Months Ended   As of or for the
Nine Months Ended
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)   Sept. 30,   June 30,   March 31,   Dec. 31,   Sept. 30,   Sept. 30,   Sept. 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)     2024       2024       2024       2023       2023       2024       2023  
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS                            
Interest income   $ 32,362     $ 31,386     $ 31,219     $ 30,033     $ 29,015     $ 94,967     $ 83,041  
Interest expense     13,974       13,625       13,130       12,135       10,998       40,729       26,482  
Net interest income     18,388       17,761       18,089       17,898       18,017       54,238       56,559  
Provision (credit) for credit losses     564       879       (2,040 )     2,300       449       (597 )     962  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     17,824       16,882       20,129       15,598       17,568       54,835       55,597  
Non-interest income     5,919       5,598       5,657       5,871       7,808       17,174       18,678  
Non-interest expense     16,510       16,219       16,698       16,826       15,668       49,427       47,417  
Income before income tax expense     7,233       6,261       9,088       4,643       9,708       22,582       26,858  
Income tax expense     1,513       1,274       2,038       841       2,060       4,825       5,660  
Net income   $ 5,720     $ 4,987     $ 7,050     $ 3,802     $ 7,648     $ 17,757     $ 21,198  
                             
Basic and diluted earnings per share   $ 1.19     $ 1.05     $ 1.48     $ 0.80     $ 1.61     $ 3.72     $ 4.48  
Average basic and diluted shares outstanding     4,773       4,770       4,764       4,743       4,736       4,769       4,729  
                             
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                            
Return on average assets     0.83 %     0.73 %     1.04 %     0.56 %     1.14 %     0.87 %     1.07 %
Return on average equity     10.81 %     10.27 %     14.48 %     8.63 %     16.89 %     11.82 %     15.93 %
Return on average tangible equity (a)     12.07 %     11.56 %     16.29 %     9.86 %     19.22 %     13.27 %     18.15 %
Efficiency ratio (unadjusted) (e)     67.92 %     69.43 %     70.32 %     70.79 %     60.67 %     69.21 %     63.02 %
Efficiency ratio (adjusted) (a)     67.69 %     69.19 %     70.07 %     70.42 %     66.55 %     68.97 %     64.83 %
Non-interest expense to average assets     2.39 %     2.38 %     2.47 %     2.48 %     2.33 %     2.41 %     2.39 %
Loans to deposits     82.78 %     83.26 %     80.77 %     81.20 %     78.05 %     82.78 %     78.05 %
                             
YIELDS / RATES - Fully Taxable Equivalent                            
Yield on loans     5.65 %     5.52 %     5.51 %     5.31 %     5.21 %     5.56 %     5.07 %
Yield on investments     2.21 %     2.27 %     2.35 %     2.24 %     2.22 %     2.28 %     2.21 %
Yield on interest-earning assets     4.78 %     4.69 %     4.70 %     4.50 %     4.40 %     4.72 %     4.27 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits     2.88 %     2.86 %     2.75 %     2.59 %     2.44 %     2.83 %     1.94 %
Cost of borrowings     5.08 %     5.04 %     5.15 %     5.52 %     5.25 %     5.09 %     5.04 %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities     2.97 %     2.94 %     2.85 %     2.68 %     2.47 %     2.92 %     2.03 %
Interest rate spread     1.81 %     1.75 %     1.85 %     1.82 %     1.93 %     1.80 %     2.24 %
Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent     2.72 %     2.66 %     2.73 %     2.69 %     2.73 %     2.70 %     2.91 %
                             
CAPITAL                            
Total equity to total assets at end of period     7.95 %     7.30 %     7.08 %     7.20 %     6.28 %     7.95 %     6.28 %
Tangible equity to tangible assets at end of period (a)     7.22 %     6.56 %     6.34 %     6.45 %     5.52 %     7.22 %     5.52 %
Book value per share   $ 46.22     $ 42.17     $ 41.34     $ 41.07     $ 35.90     $ 46.22     $ 35.90  
Tangible book value per share (a)     41.65       37.59       36.77       36.48       31.29       41.65       31.29  
Period-end market value per share     48.02       48.00       42.48       49.80       39.61       48.02       39.61  
Dividends declared per share     0.31       0.31       0.31       0.31       0.31       0.93       0.93  
                             
AVERAGE BALANCES                            
Loans and loans held for sale (b)   $ 2,020,280     $ 2,009,823     $ 1,989,185     $ 1,956,022     $ 1,909,100     $ 2,006,479     $ 1,879,765  
Interest-earning assets     2,699,968       2,699,402       2,681,059       2,654,638       2,627,012       2,693,499       2,609,999  
Total assets     2,751,392       2,740,967       2,724,391       2,688,536       2,664,570       2,738,962       2,650,908  
Deposits     2,410,735       2,419,169       2,402,215       2,397,663       2,410,931       2,410,706       2,371,021  
Total equity     210,421       195,375       195,860       174,868       179,700       200,588       177,969  
Tangible equity (a)     188,597       173,551       174,036       153,044       157,876       178,764       156,145  
                             
ASSET QUALITY                            
Net charge-offs   $ 79     $ 306     $ 182     $ 171     $ 356     $ 566     $ 771  
Non-performing loans (c)     10,545       8,195       7,835       10,411       6,826       10,545       6,826  
Non-performing assets (d)     11,134       8,872       8,394       10,737       7,055       11,134       7,055  
Allowance for credit losses     21,441       21,031       20,471       22,517       20,252       21,441       20,252  
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans     0.02 %     0.06 %     0.04 %     0.03 %     0.07 %     0.04 %     0.05 %
Non-performing loans to total loans     0.52 %     0.41 %     0.39 %     0.53 %     0.35 %     0.52 %     0.35 %
Non-performing assets to total assets     0.40 %     0.32 %     0.30 %     0.40 %     0.26 %     0.40 %     0.26 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans     1.06 %     1.05 %     1.02 %     1.14 %     1.05 %     1.06 %     1.05 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans     203.33 %     256.63 %     261.28 %     216.28 %     296.69 %     203.33 %     296.69 %
                             
(a) See the GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
(b) Loans and loans held for sale do not reflect the allowance for credit losses.
(c) Non-performing loans include non-accrual loans only.
(d) Non-performing assets include non-performing loans plus other real estate owned and repossessed vehicles.
(e) Efficiency ratio (unadjusted) is non-interest expense divided by the total of net interest income plus non-interest income.
                             


Chemung Financial Corporation                                  
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets & Net Interest Income Analysis and Rate/Volume Analysis of Net Interest Income (Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
September 30, 2024		   Three Months Ended
September 30, 2023		   Three Months Ended
September 30, 2024 vs. 2023
(in thousands) Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield /
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield /
Rate		   Total
Change		   Due to
Volume		   Due to
Rate
                                   
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Commercial loans $ 1,453,418     $ 21,854     5.98 %   $ 1,319,110     $ 18,672     5.62 %   $ 3,182     $ 1,953     $ 1,229  
Mortgage loans   273,374       2,713     3.97 %     282,578       2,572     3.61 %     141       (92 )     233  
Consumer loans   293,488       4,102     5.56 %     307,412       3,843     4.96 %     259       (183 )     442  
Taxable securities   605,631       3,063     2.01 %     663,240       3,540     2.12 %     (477 )     (299 )     (178 )
Tax-exempt securities   38,537       272     2.81 %     40,380       288     2.83 %     (16 )     (14 )     (2 )
Interest-earning deposits   35,520       441     4.94 %     14,292       187     5.19 %     254       263       (9 )
Total interest-earning assets   2,699,968       32,445     4.78 %     2,627,012       29,102     4.40 %     3,343       1,628       1,715  
                                   
Non interest-earning assets:                                  
Cash and due from banks   25,086               26,272                      
Other assets   47,571               31,496                      
Allowance for credit losses (3)   (21,233 )             (20,210 )                    
Total assets $ 2,751,392             $ 2,664,570                      
                                   
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Interest-bearing checking $ 311,406     $ 1,445     1.85 %   $ 281,106     $ 963     1.36 %   $ 482     $ 111     $ 371  
Savings and money market   864,541       4,607     2.12 %     890,109       3,945     1.76 %     662       (117 )     779  
Time deposits   554,605       6,056     4.34 %     383,786       3,269     3.38 %     2,787       1,701       1,086  
Brokered deposits   65,913       897     5.41 %     189,628       2,543     5.32 %     (1,646 )     (1,688 )     42  
FHLBNY overnight advances   541       7     5.06 %     17,879       249     5.53 %     (242 )     (223 )     (19 )
FRB advances and other debt   75,305       962     5.08 %     3,144       29     3.66 %     933       918       15  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,872,311       13,974     2.97 %     1,765,652       10,998     2.47 %     2,976       702       2,274  
                                   
Non interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Demand deposits   614,270               666,302                      
Other liabilities   54,390               52,916                      
Total liabilities   2,540,971               2,484,870                      
Shareholders' equity   210,421               179,700                      
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,751,392             $ 2,664,570                      
                                   
Fully taxable equivalent net interest income       18,471               18,104         $ 367     $ 926     $ (559 )
Net interest rate spread (1)         1.81 %           1.93 %            
Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (2)         2.72 %           2.73 %            
Taxable equivalent adjustment       (83 )             (87 )                
Net interest income     $ 18,388             $ 18,017                  
                                   
(1) Net interest rate spread is the difference in the average yield on interest-earning assets less the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin is the ratio of fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(3) The Corporation implemented CECL as of January 1, 2023.
                                   


Chemung Financial Corporation
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets & Net Interest Income Analysis and Rate/Volume Analysis of Net Interest Income (Unaudited)
  Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2024
   Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2023
   Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2024 vs. 2023
(in thousands)
 Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/
Rate 		  Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield /
Rate 		  Total
Change
 		  Due to
Volume
 		  Due to
Rate
                                                 
Interest earning assets:                                                
Commercial loans $ 1,433,224     $ 63,501     5.92 %   $ 1,289,638     $ 53,047     5.50 %   $ 10,454     $ 6,201     $ 4,253  
Mortgage loans   274,834       7,879     3.82 %     284,351       7,553     3.55 %     326       (253 )     579  
Consumer loans   298,421       12,114     5.42 %     305,776       10,673     4.67 %     1,441       (261 )     1,702  
Taxable securities   619,657       9,877     2.13 %     679,330       10,758     2.12 %     (881 )     (933 )     52  
Tax-exempt securities   39,453       830     2.81 %     40,562       887     2.92 %     (57 )     (24 )     (33 )
Interest-earning deposits   27,910       1,014     4.85 %     10,342       400     5.17 %     614       641       (27 )
Total interest-earning assets   2,693,499       95,215     4.72 %     2,609,999       83,318     4.27 %     11,897       5,371       6,526  
                                                   
Non interest-earning assets:                                                  
Cash and due from banks   25,131                 25,512                      
Other assets   41,807                 35,547                      
Allowance for credit losses (3)   (21,475 )               (20,150 )                    
Total assets $ 2,738,962               $ 2,650,908                      
                                     
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                                  
Interest-bearing checking $ 308,318     $ 4,170     1.81 %   $ 286,220     $ 1,959     0.92 %   $ 2,211     $ 164     $ 2,047  
Savings and money market   861,382       13,190     2.05 %     899,871       8,645     1.28 %     4,545       (389 )     4,934  
Time deposits   521,997       16,603     4.25 %     350,846       8,041     3.06 %     8,562       4,764       3,798  
Brokered deposits   96,056       3,898     5.42 %     153,774       5,932     5.16 %     (2,034 )     (2,322 )     288  
FHLBNY overnight advances   15,359       646     5.53 %     47,321       1,819     5.14 %     (1,173 )     (1,304 )     131  
FRB advances and other debt   59,584       2,222     4.98 %     3,212       86     3.58 %     2,136       2,089       47  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,862,696       40,729     2.92 %     1,741,244       26,482     2.03 %     14,247       3,002       11,245  
                                     
Non interest-bearing liabilities:                                            
Demand deposits   622,953                 680,310                      
Other liabilities   52,725                 51,385                      
Total liabilities   2,538,374                 2,472,939                      
Shareholders' equity   200,588                 177,969                      
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,738,962               $ 2,650,908                      
                                                           
Fully taxable equivalent net interest income       54,486                 56,836           $ (2,350 )   $ 2,369     $ (4,719 )
Net interest rate spread (1)         1.80 %           2.24 %          
Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (2)
             2.70 %               2.91 %          
Taxable equivalent adjustment       (248 )               (277 )                
Net interest income     $ 54,238               $ 56,559                  
 
(1)  Net interest rate spread is the difference in the average yield on interest-earning assets less the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
(2)  Net interest margin is the ratio of fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(3)  The Corporation implemented CECL as of January 1, 2023.
 

Chemung Financial Corporation

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

The Corporation prepares its Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with GAAP. See the Corporation’s unaudited consolidated balance sheets and statements of income contained within this press release. That presentation provides the reader with an understanding of the Corporation’s results that can be tracked consistently from period-to-period and enables a comparison of the Corporation’s performance with other companies’ GAAP financial statements.

In addition to analyzing the Corporation’s results on a reported basis, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, because it believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information to investors about the underlying operational performance and trends of the Corporation and, therefore, facilitate a comparison of the Corporation with the performance of other companies. Non- GAAP financial measures used by the Corporation may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

The SEC has adopted Regulation G, which applies to all public disclosures, including earnings releases, made by registered companies that contain “non-GAAP financial measures.” Under Regulation G, companies making public disclosures containing non- GAAP financial measures must also disclose, along with each non-GAAP financial measure, certain additional information, including a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the closest comparable GAAP financial measure and a statement of the Corporation’s reasons for utilizing the non-GAAP financial measure as part of its financial disclosures. The SEC has exempted from the definition of “non-GAAP financial measures” certain commonly used financial measures that are not based on GAAP. When these exempted measures are included in public disclosures, supplemental information is not required. The following measures used in this Report, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the SEC and may constitute "non- GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules, although we are unable to state with certainty that the SEC would so regard them.

Fully Taxable Equivalent Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income is commonly presented on a tax-equivalent basis. That is, to the extent that some component of the institution's net interest income, which is presented on a before-tax basis, is exempt from taxation (e.g., is received by the institution as a result of its holdings of state or municipal obligations), an amount equal to the tax benefit derived from that component is added to the actual before-tax net interest income total. This adjustment is considered helpful in comparing one financial institution's net interest income to that of other institutions or in analyzing any institution’s net interest income trend line over time, to correct any analytical distortion that might otherwise arise from the fact that financial institutions vary widely in the proportions of their portfolios that are invested in tax- exempt securities, and that even a single institution may significantly alter over time the proportion of its own portfolio that is invested in tax-exempt obligations. Moreover, net interest income is itself a component of a second financial measure commonly used by financial institutions, net interest margin, which is the ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets. For purposes of this measure as well, fully taxable equivalent net interest income is generally used by financial institutions, as opposed to actual net interest income, again to provide a better basis of comparison from institution to institution and to better demonstrate a single institution’s performance over time. The Corporation follows these practices. 

                             
                        As of or for the
    As of or for the Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    Sept. 30,   June 30,   March 31,   Dec. 31,   Sept. 30,   Sept. 30,   Sept. 30,
(in thousands, except ratio data)     2024       2024       2024       2023       2023       2024       2023  
NET INTEREST MARGIN - FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT                            
Net interest income (GAAP)   $ 18,388     $ 17,761     $ 18,089     $ 17,898     $ 18,017     $ 54,238     $ 56,559  
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment     83       81       84       87       87       248       277  
Fully taxable equivalent net interest income (non-GAAP)   $ 18,471     $ 17,842     $ 18,173     $ 17,985     $ 18,104     $ 54,486     $ 56,836  
                             
Average interest-earning assets (GAAP)   $ 2,699,968     $ 2,699,402     $ 2,681,059     $ 2,654,638     $ 2,627,012     $ 2,693,499     $ 2,609,999  
                             
Net interest margin - fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP)     2.72 %     2.66 %     2.73 %     2.69 %     2.73 %     2.70 %     2.91 %
                             

Efficiency Ratio

The unadjusted efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and non-interest income). The adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure which represents the Corporation’s ability to turn resources into revenue and is calculated as non-interest expense divided by total revenue (fully taxable equivalent net interest income and non- interest income), adjusted for one-time occurrences and amortization. This measure is meaningful to the Corporation, as well as investors and analysts, in assessing the Corporation’s productivity measured by the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.

                             
                        As of or for the
    As of or for the Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    Sept. 30,   June 30,   March 31,   Dec. 31,   Sept. 30,   Sept. 30,   Sept. 30,
(in thousands, except ratio data)     2024       2024       2024       2023       2023       2024       2023  
EFFICIENCY RATIO                            
Net interest income (GAAP)   $ 18,388     $ 17,761     $ 18,089     $ 17,898     $ 18,017     $ 54,238     $ 56,559  
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment     83       81       84       87       87       248       277  
Fully taxable equivalent net interest income (non-GAAP)   $ 18,471     $ 17,842     $ 18,173     $ 17,985     $ 18,104     $ 54,486     $ 56,836  
                             
Non-interest income (GAAP)   $ 5,919     $ 5,598     $ 5,657     $ 5,871     $ 7,808     $ 17,174     $ 18,678  
Less: net (gains) losses on security transactions                       39                    
Less: recognition of employee retention tax credit                             (2,370 )           (2,370 )
Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP)   $ 5,919     $ 5,598     $ 5,657     $ 5,910     $ 5,438     $ 17,174     $ 16,308  
                             
Non-interest expense (GAAP)   $ 16,510     $ 16,219     $ 16,698     $ 16,826     $ 15,668     $ 49,427     $ 47,417  
                             
Efficiency ratio (unadjusted)     67.92 %     69.43 %     70.32 %     70.79 %     60.67 %     69.21 %     63.02 %
Efficiency ratio (adjusted)     67.69 %     69.19 %     70.07 %     70.42 %     66.55 %     68.97 %     64.83 %
                             

Tangible Equity and Tangible Assets (Period-End)

Tangible equity, tangible assets, and tangible book value per share are each non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible equity represents the Corporation’s stockholders’ equity, less goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible assets represents the Corporation’s total assets, less goodwill and other intangible assets. Tangible book value per share represents the Corporation’s tangible equity divided by common shares at period-end. These measures are meaningful to the Corporation, as well as investors and analysts, in assessing the Corporation’s use of equity.

                             
                        As of or for the
    As of or for the Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    Sept. 30,   June 30,   March 31,   Dec. 31,   Sept. 30,   Sept. 30,   Sept. 30,
(in thousands, except per share and ratio data)     2024       2024       2024       2023       2023       2024       2023  
TANGIBLE EQUITY AND TANGIBLE ASSETS                            
(PERIOD END)                            
Total shareholders' equity (GAAP)   $ 220,654     $ 201,222     $ 197,128     $ 195,241     $ 170,064     $ 220,654     $ 170,064  
Less: intangible assets     (21,824 )     (21,824 )     (21,824 )     (21,824 )     (21,824 )     (21,824 )     (21,824 )
Tangible equity (non-GAAP)   $ 198,830     $ 179,398     $ 175,304     $ 173,417     $ 148,240     $ 198,830     $ 148,240  
                             
Total assets (GAAP)   $ 2,774,215     $ 2,755,813     $ 2,784,890     $ 2,710,529     $ 2,707,834     $ 2,774,215     $ 2,707,834  
Less: intangible assets     (21,824 )     (21,824 )     (21,824 )     (21,824 )     (21,824 )     (21,824 )     (21,824 )
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)   $ 2,752,391     $ 2,733,989     $ 2,763,066     $ 2,688,705     $ 2,686,010     $ 2,752,391     $ 2,686,010  
                             
Total equity to total assets at end of period (GAAP)     7.95 %     7.30 %     7.08 %     7.20 %     6.28 %     7.95 %     6.28 %
Book value per share (GAAP)   $ 46.22     $ 42.17     $ 41.34     $ 41.07     $ 35.90     $ 46.22     $ 35.90  
                             
Tangible equity to tangible assets at end of period (non-GAAP)     7.22 %     6.56 %     6.34 %     6.45 %     5.52 %     7.22 %     5.52 %
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)   $ 41.65     $ 37.59     $ 36.77     $ 36.48     $ 31.29     $ 41.65     $ 31.29  
                             

 Tangible Equity (Average)

Average tangible equity and return on average tangible equity are each non-GAAP financial measures. Average tangible equity represents the Corporation’s average stockholders’ equity, less average goodwill and intangible assets for the period. Return on average tangible equity measures the Corporation’s earnings as a percentage of average tangible equity. These measures are meaningful to the Corporation, as well as investors and analysts, in assessing the Corporation’s use of equity. 

                             
                        As of or for the
    As of or for the Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    Sept. 30,   June 30,   March 31,   Dec. 31,   Sept. 30,   Sept. 30,   Sept. 30,
(in thousands, except ratio data)     2024       2024       2024       2023       2023       2024       2023  
TANGIBLE EQUITY (AVERAGE)                            
Total average shareholders' equity (GAAP)   $ 210,421     $ 195,375     $ 195,860     $ 174,868     $ 179,700     $ 200,588     $ 177,969  
Less: average intangible assets     (21,824 )     (21,824 )     (21,824 )     (21,824 )     (21,824 )     (21,824 )     (21,824 )
Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)   $ 188,597     $ 173,551     $ 174,036     $ 153,044     $ 157,876     $ 178,764     $ 156,145  
                             
Return on average equity (GAAP)     10.81 %     10.27 %     14.48 %     8.63 %     16.89 %     11.82 %     15.93 %
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)     12.07 %     11.56 %     16.29 %     9.86 %     19.22 %     13.27 %     18.15 %
                             

In addition to disclosures of certain GAAP financial measures, including net income, EPS, ROA, and ROE, we may also provide comparative disclosures that adjust these GAAP financial measures for a particular period by removing from the calculation thereof the impact of certain transactions or other material items of income or expense occurring during the period, including certain nonrecurring items. The Corporation believes that the resulting non-GAAP financial measures may improve an understanding of its results of operations by separating out any such transactions or items that may have had a disproportionate positive or negative impact on the Corporation’s financial results during the particular period in question. In the Corporation’s presentation of any such non-GAAP (adjusted) financial measures not specifically discussed in the preceding paragraphs, the Corporation supplies the supplemental financial information and explanations required under Regulation G.

                             
                        As of or for the
    As of or for the Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    Sept. 30,   June 30,   March 31,   Dec. 31,   Sept. 30,   Sept. 30,   Sept. 30,
(in thousands, except per share and ratio data)     2024       2024       2024       2023       2023       2024       2023  
NON-GAAP NET INCOME                            
Reported net income (GAAP)   $ 5,720     $ 4,987     $ 7,050     $ 3,802     $ 7,648     $ 17,757     $ 21,198  
Net (gains) losses on security transactions (net of tax)                       29                    
Recognition of employee retention tax credit (net of tax)                             (1,873 )           (1,873 )
Net income (non-GAAP)   $ 5,720     $ 4,987     $ 7,050     $ 3,831     $ 5,775     $ 17,757     $ 19,325  
                             
Average basic and diluted shares outstanding     4,773       4,770       4,764       4,743       4,736       4,769       4,729  
                             
Reported basic and diluted earnings per share (GAAP)   $ 1.19     $ 1.05     $ 1.48     $ 0.80     $ 1.61     $ 3.72     $ 4.48  
Reported return on average assets (GAAP)     0.83 %     0.73 %     1.04 %     0.56 %     1.14 %     0.87 %     1.07 %
Reported return on average equity (GAAP)     10.81 %     10.27 %     14.48 %     8.63 %     16.89 %     11.82 %     15.93 %
                             
Basic and diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)   $ 1.19     $ 1.05     $ 1.48     $ 0.81     $ 1.21     $ 3.72     $ 4.08  
Return on average assets (non-GAAP)     0.83 %     0.73 %     1.04 %     0.57 %     0.86 %     0.87 %     0.97 %
Return on average equity (non-GAAP)     10.81 %     10.27 %     14.48 %     8.69 %     12.75 %     11.82 %     14.52 %
                             

