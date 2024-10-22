CSX INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC Announces an Investigation into CSX Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of CSX Corporation (“CSX” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: CSX). Investors who purchased CSX securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/CSX.



On October 17, 2024, Bloomberg published a report that stated that CSX “received a subpoena from the US Securities and Exchange Commission focused on previously disclosed accounting errors and certain non-financial performance metrics.” According to the report, “The subpoena asked the railroad company to produce documents about accounting mistakes CSX disclosed in its previous quarterly report, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday. The company received the subpoena this month and is cooperating with the probe, CSX said in the filing.”

