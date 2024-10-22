Arvinas Gives Back to Local Greater New Haven Community in Third Annual Impact Day

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that employees from 16 states participated in the Company’s third annual “Arvinas Impact Day,” a company-wide day of service where employees joined forces to give back to their communities, engaging in various volunteer activities that made a tangible difference across the Greater New Haven area and beyond.

“At Arvinas, we take great pride in aiming to make a positive impact not only in patients’ lives, but also in the communities where we live and work. Arvinas’ third annual Impact Day was a tremendous success, and I’m proud of our employees for their dedication and enthusiasm in supporting vital community organizations,” said John Houston, Ph.D., Chairperson, Chief Executive Officer and President at Arvinas. “This day is a testament to the importance of giving back, aligning with Arvinas’ core values, and fostering a stronger, more inclusive community,” added Dr. Houston. “Through our collective efforts, we can positively impact the lives of others. We look forward to continuing these efforts and supporting our local communities in the years to come.”

This year, employees had the opportunity to participate in a variety of organized projects or to select a local volunteer activity that resonated with their personal values. Together, the Arvinas team made a significant impact.

Highlights from Arvinas Impact Day 2024 include:

Save the Sound : Members of Arvinas helped preserve the Long Island Sound and Greater New Haven area by collecting over 287 pounds of trash, contributing to efforts to protect local wildlife and maintain the beauty of these environments.

: Members of Arvinas helped preserve the Long Island Sound and Greater New Haven area by collecting over 287 pounds of trash, contributing to efforts to protect local wildlife and maintain the beauty of these environments. Boys and Girls Club of Greater New Haven : Team members spent the day beautifying both indoor and outdoor spaces at two Boys and Girls Club locations, helping create a more inviting and safer environment for local youth. Projects included organizing arts & crafts, building electric keyboards, and cleaning locker rooms.

: Team members spent the day beautifying both indoor and outdoor spaces at two Boys and Girls Club locations, helping create a more inviting and safer environment for local youth. Projects included organizing arts & crafts, building electric keyboards, and cleaning locker rooms. Friends of East Rock Park : Volunteers worked to lay crushed stone and cut back brush to maintain walking paths. Their efforts helped to maintain the health and sustainability of this beloved local park.

: Volunteers worked to lay crushed stone and cut back brush to maintain walking paths. Their efforts helped to maintain the health and sustainability of this beloved local park. Employee-Selected Volunteer Activities: Employees chose to give back to the communities in which they live, with activities ranging from food bank support to animal shelters and neighborhood clean-ups, allowing them to make a personal and direct contribution to causes they care about.

About Arvinas

Arvinas (Nasdaq: ARVN) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. Through its PROTAC® (PROteolysis Targeting Chimera) protein degrader platform, the Company is pioneering the development of protein degradation therapies designed to harness the body’s natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. Arvinas is currently progressing multiple investigational drugs through clinical development programs, including vepdegestrant, targeting the estrogen receptor for patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer; ARV-393, targeting BCL6 for relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin Lymphoma; and ARV-102, targeting LRRK2 for neurodegenerative disorders. Arvinas is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. For more information about Arvinas, visit www.arvinas.com and connect on LinkedIn and X.

Arvinas Contacts

Media:

Kirsten Owens

203-584-0307

Kirsten.Owens@arvinas.com

Investors:

Jeff Boyle

+1 (347) 247-5089

Jeff.Boyle@arvinas.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.