Upswing Health Rounds Out Advisory Board to Drive AI-Powered Virtual Orthopedic Care

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upswing Health , the physician-founded musculoskeletal (MSK) AI-driven virtual orthopedic company, today announced the addition of two executives with expertise in self-funded employer health plans to round out its Advisory Board. Upswing Health’s virtual care platform was created by orthopedic surgeons to provide patients with immediate access to care with AI-based symptom assessment screening, on-demand consultations with certified athletic trainers, and telehealth visits with the company’s orthopedic physicians. New Advisory Board members, Brian Klepper, PhD and Doug Geinzer, will join an esteemed group of experts advising Upswing Health on its growth strategy, channel partner engagement, and building a deeper pipeline for business development.

New Advisory Board Members

Brian Klepper, PhD

Dr. Brian Klepper is a highly accomplished leader in the healthcare industry, specializing in self-funded employer benefits. With a deep understanding of how to align high-performance providers like Upswing Health with self-funded health plans, Brian has successfully helped organizations reduce healthcare costs while improving patient outcomes. His expertise in working with TPAs, consultants, and health plan networks has consistently driven significant savings for large, self-funded groups. As an experienced entrepreneur and healthcare innovator, Brian is uniquely positioned to provide strategic insight and guidance, ensuring that organizations maximize value from cutting-edge healthcare solutions.

“The opportunity to engage with Upswing Health is a game-changer for self-funded employer benefits. By leveraging the power of AI and working with top-tier physicians, it’s incredibly exciting to see how we can revolutionize the way that musculoskeletal care is delivered,” said Klepper, Upswing Health Advisory Board Member. “This means better outcomes for employees and significant cost savings for employers—two critical goals in today’s healthcare environment.”

Doug Geinzer

Doug Geinzer is a seasoned entrepreneur and expert in self-funded employer benefits, with a proven track record of building and selling successful businesses across the healthcare, technology, and employment sectors. He works directly with self-funded health plans, third-party administrators (TPAs), consultants, and high-performance networks, often achieving significant savings on healthcare spend for large self-funded groups. His expertise lies in optimizing health plans by connecting them with providers who deliver both quality care and cost efficiency like Upswing Health.

"I see tremendous potential in Upswing Health. By integrating AI technology with the expertise of top orthopedic specialists, this approach can significantly improve outcomes while reducing unnecessary surgeries and procedures,” said Geinzer, Upswing Health Advisory Board Member. “For self-funded employers, this means access to high-quality, personalized care that not only enhances the patient experience, but also drives down overall healthcare costs—an invaluable asset in today’s evolving healthcare landscape."

The Upswing Health Difference

“This is a pivotal moment for self-funded employer benefits. Harnessing AI alongside highly skilled physicians allows us to transform musculoskeletal care, leading to more effective treatment options for employees while driving substantial cost reductions for employers. It’s an innovative approach that addresses both quality of care and financial sustainability, which are top priorities in modern healthcare,” said Jeff Hogan, Chief Advisor for Upswing Health. “Upswing Health is honored to have both Brian and Doug join our Advisory Board and extend the deep expertise that Upswing has within the self-funded employee benefits space.”

Upswing Health has created significant improvement for the treatment of MSK injuries and conditions resulting in:

Lower Costs: Upswing Health reduces utilization of MSK services by 38%. Employers save an average of $1,100 per engaged member.

Employees love to connect with an Upswing Health orthopedic professional from anywhere, anytime, whenever they or their family member experiences pain. With Upswing’s AI-based injury assessment tool, they never have to worry about what is wrong while waiting to see a doctor. Less Time Off from Work: When people don’t have to wait to see a doctor, run to get an MRI, or wait for a referral to find out what’s wrong and how to begin rehabilitation, not only are fewer healthcare dollars spent, but less workdays are wasted with physician office and laboratory visits.



About Upswing Health

Upswing Health is a healthcare company founded by orthopedic surgeons, created to solve the waste and inefficiency of America’s multi-billion-dollar crisis in musculoskeletal (MSK) care with a radical re-invention of the delivery system – for individuals and employers. The company replaces the current model which forces patients to struggle through time-consuming, inefficient and costly choices for their care. Upswing Health's digital platform exchanges that broken system with a better way using a proprietary symptom assessment tool that first directs patients to an Athletic Trainer Coach and then orthopedic physicians as the virtual front-door to MSK care. This resolves more than 80% of all low and medium acuity cases. Those with more complex conditions are rapidly triaged. Patients stay in Upswing Health's ecosystem for the entirety of their journey – from prevention to diagnosis and recovery. For more information on Upswing Health, please visit: https://upswinghealth.com .

