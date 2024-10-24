Bridge Renewable Energy and WATTMORE to Develop, Finance and Operate Energy Storage Project for Lincoln Electric System

Lincoln, Nebraska's first battery energy storage system will support the city's community microgrid, which is powered by solar energy and other resources. Eos' Znyth™ zinc aqueous batteries are made in the USA and engineered for long-duration, non-flammable energy storage.

The energy storage project will use Eos’ zinc aqueous batteries and WATTMORE’s AI-based energy management system and control software.

We’re pleased to partner with Bridge and WATTMORE on a state-of-the-art energy storage system that opens the door to understanding the important role such assets will play in the future of the grid” — Emeka Anyanwu, Chief Executive Officer, Lincoln Electric System

LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bridge Renewable Energy , a subsidiary of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BRDG) (“Bridge”) and WATTMORE , an energy storage energy management system (“EMS”) software and service provider, announced today they have signed an agreement with Nebraska utility Lincoln Electric System to develop and build a 3 MW/12 MWh energy storage project that will strengthen the local electric grid, support an existing community microgrid, and help Lincoln Electric System develop knowledge and hands-on experience with battery storage.“As we look for new ways to provide reliable, affordable clean energy to our customers, we’re pleased to partner with Bridge and WATTMORE on a state-of-the-art energy storage system that opens the door to understanding the important role such assets will play in the future of the grid,” said Emeka Anyanwu, Chief Executive Officer, Lincoln Electric System.“WATTMORE is excited to partner with LES, Bridge, and Eos, on Lincoln’s first utility-scale energy storage project,” said Jonathan W. Postal, Founder and CEO of WATTMORE. “We believe WATTMORE’s Intellect Operate EMS and battery control technology is a great fit for municipal utility energy storage and their specific needs.”The energy storage system, located near an electric substation in Lincoln, Nebraska, will support the reliability of the local transmission and distribution grid, while also supporting LES’ community microgrid, which provides grid services and resiliency in the event of an outage in the downtown area.“We are excited to partner with LES on this project and for our continued relationship with the WATTMORE team,” said Bridge Renewable Energy’s Adam Haughton. “We look forward to working with our partners to deliver a customized energy storage project that will increase the reliability, resilience and flexibility of LES’ system.”In addition to co-developing the project, WATTMORE will deploy its patented Intellect Operate EMS and battery control and monitoring software, which use machine learning and analytics to dispatch power from the batteries, control charging and discharging, and monitor battery health and performance. The platform monitors battery state of health at the string level and creates a battery dispatch schedule to maximize grid support, cost savings and revenue for the operator.Eos will supply 12 MWh of energy storage using its third-generation Eos Znyth™ technology, powered by zinc aqueous batteries. Entirely made in the USA, these systems are engineered for long-duration, non-flammable energy storage.“We are honored to provide our U.S. made battery technology to this innovative project, which will provide numerous benefits to LES and the surrounding community,” said Justin Vagnozzi, Senior Vice President Global Sales at Eos. “This project demonstrates the critical role energy storage plays in powering our economy, enhancing the reliability and security of our energy systems, and driving us towards our clean energy goals.”About Lincoln Electric SystemLincoln Electric System (LES) is a public power utility that provides electricity to homes, businesses, and government properties in Lincoln, Nebraska and the surrounding area. LES' mission is to be a progressive leader, partnering with the community to maximize energy value and quality of life in an environmentally responsible manner. To learn more, visit www.les.com About WATTMOREWATTMORE develops energy storage systems and provides AI-powered software tools, such as WATTMORE’s state-of-the-art Intellect Energy Management System, that help utilities, developers, and asset owners operate, optimize and monetize energy storage systems. To learn more about WATTMORE, formerly known as Nikola Power, visit us at www.wattmore.com and on LinkedIn.About Bridge Investment GroupBridge is a leading alternative investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes, with approximately $48.9 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2024. Bridge combines its nationwide operating platform with dedicated teams of investment professionals focused on select U.S. verticals across real estate, credit, renewable energy and secondaries strategies.About Eos Energy EnterprisesEos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to clean energy with solutions that transform how the world stores power. Our breakthrough Znyth™ aqueous zinc battery is a safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable alternative to lithium-ion technology that is manufactured in the U.S. Our innovative systems provide utility, industrial, and commercial customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative for 3 to 12-hour applications. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose.com.

