President Joseph R. Biden Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for New York

WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the state of New York to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms and flooding on Aug. 18-19, 2024.

Federal funding is available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities in Lewis, Oswego and Suffolk counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Lai Sun Yee has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.