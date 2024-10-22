President Joseph R. Biden Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Nebraska

WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the state of Nebraska to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding on July 31, 2024.

Federal funding is available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities in Cass, Douglas, Lancaster, Sarpy and Saunders counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Andrew P. Meyer has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.