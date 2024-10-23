Clinical Trial Media Sees up to 62% of Alzheimer’s Study Randomizations From Diverse Populations

The Clinical Trial Recruitment Company Has Additionally Increased Diversity In Recent Immunology Trials and Cardiometabolic Programs

HAPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clinical Trial Media (CTM), a global clinical trial patient recruitment and retention company that works with leading pharmaceutical companies, today announced results from its machine learning-aided diversity recruitment approach. The company was able to achieve 62% diverse participant randomizations to a trial for Alzheimer’s Disease, which is most prevalent among Black and Hispanic women.

It additionally achieved 32% of its randomizations from diverse populations for a cardiometabolic program testing a treatment for conditions that most prominently affect American Indians, Alaskan Natives, Black and Hispanic populations. And for an immunology trial in Hidradenitis Suppaurativa (HS) –most prevalent among Black women – 59% of CTM’s randomizations were from diverse populations.

For years, trial sponsors have understood the need for trial participants to more closely reflect the populations of people most likely to use the resulting treatments but have been unable to achieve it. For example, though Hispanics make up 19% of the U.S. population, only 11% of clinical trial participants were Hispanic in 2020. Further, the FDA recently demonstrated its increased commitment to diversity with the release of draft guidance on Diversity Action Plans required for clinical trials. CTM’s technology-aided approach is proving to help sponsors overcome challenges to effectively reach, recruit and connect diverse populations with the trials for which they qualify.

“Across populations, we’ve found that there is no lack of people interested in participating in clinical trials. Rather, there are hurdles to identifying and educating them on what trials are available,” said Cara Brant, CEO of Clinical Trial Media. “From there, we need to deliberately create circumstances that make it realistic for them to participate. Having populated over 2000 trials, we know the challenges that stand in the way of making sure that clinical trials more closely resemble the diversity of real-world user populations. Bridging this gap requires a delicate balance of technology and personalized care.”

Clinical Trial Media’s new approach to diversity will ultimately be available to trial sponsors as part of its growing suite of StudyMax™ technology solutions. To achieve the reported lifts in diversity, Clinical Trial Media’s technology leverages machine learning to hyper-target its media buying, and effectively reach and educate diverse populations about clinical trials. This work includes geo-specific advertising and messaging tailored to effectively reach underrepresented diverse participant pools at scale.

CTM additionally continues to build its database of more than three million potential participants through its public-facing website ExploreClinicalResearch.com. Here, potential participants can learn about trials and express their–or a family member’s or friend’s–interest in participating in them. When a potential participant’s background matches trial qualifications, Clinical Trial Media contacts them to begin the pre-screening and enrollment process. For this, CTM leverages a dedicated team of skilled nurses to ensure that would-be participants meet trial criteria, as well as increase chances that those who are enrolled will stay the full duration of the study. This human-led approach to screening and retention allows CTM to account for nuances in people’s lifestyles and make sure they’re fully educated about what will be required throughout the trial process.

Clinical Trial Media has spent years building and testing its StudyMax™ technology, based on more than two decades of clinical trial recruitment experience. The team is continually working to update and enhance its technology suite to boost recruitment effectiveness, including helping sponsors meet their diversity goals.

About Clinical Trial Media (CTM)

Clinical Trial Media (CTM) works with the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies to drive participant recruitment and retention through all stages of clinical research. Over the past 25 years, the company has populated more than 2,000 trials in 48 countries, contributing to some of healthcare’s most ground-breaking drug releases. CTM achieves its mission of bringing these life-changing therapies to the people who need them through a careful balance of big data, technology and human touch. Clinical Trial Media has worked on studies across more than 50 therapeutic areas, including Alzheimer’s Disease, obesity, autoimmune disorders and many others. The company is based in Long Island, New York and led by CEO, Cara Brant.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.