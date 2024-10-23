NEW BOOK UNLOCKS STRATEGIES FOR SMALL HOTELS TO BOOST BOOKINGS ON BOOKING.COM

“Unlocking the Power of Booking.com for Small Hotels & Stays” Offers Step-by-Step Guidance to Increase Revenue and Stand Out in a Competitive Market

STILLWATER, OK, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Small hotel owners and boutique accommodations now have a powerful new resource at their fingertips.

“Unlocking the Power of Booking.com for Small Hotels & Stays,” authored by international hotel consultant Tyler Mayberry, offers actionable strategies to help properties with 1 to 100 rooms leverage Booking.com to drive more bookings, enhance guest satisfaction, and increase revenue.

Drawing from years of experience in the hospitality industry, Tyler Mayberry reveals practical insights for navigating the world of online travel agencies.

This comprehensive guide covers key areas such as setting up a compelling profile, optimizing photos and descriptions, dynamic pricing models, and guest engagement best practices. It’s designed specifically for small hotels looking to thrive in today’s highly competitive online booking environment.

Key Highlights:

- A step-by-step guide to mastering Booking.com features to maximize property visibility.

- Proven strategies for dynamic pricing to ensure rooms are booked at optimal rates.

- Insights into engaging guests and securing positive reviews that attract future bookings.

- Real-life case studies from small hotels showcasing how to apply strategies to any small accommodation.

Tyler Mayberry, author and founder of Hotel Win, has spent years helping small hotels stand out online. “There are tens of thousands of listings on Booking.com, but only a few manage to truly shine. It’s not just about being present on the platform—it’s about crafting a profile that speaks to the guests you want to attract,” says Mayberry.

“Unlocking the Power of Booking.com for Small Hotels & Stays” is available at bit.ly/hotel-win-book

The book is an essential resource for hoteliers looking to make impactful changes to their Booking.com strategy and stand out in a crowded and rapidly changing marketplace.

About the Author

Hotels have been a major part of Tyler Mayberry’s life for over 10 years. After studying business at Oklahoma State University and sharpening his skills in Japan at Shinshu University, Tyler now works as a consultant, helping small hotels thrive. “I love seeing small hotels go from hidden gems to must-stay spots,” says Mayberry. When not immersed in improving hotel operations and successes, Tyler enjoys traveling, eating dishes he can’t pronounce, and exploring hidden trails for breathtaking vistas. When not on-property, he returns to his roots in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Get in Touch

For media inquiries, interviews, or to request a copy of “Unlocking the Power of Booking.com for Small Hotels & Stays,” please contact Tyler Mayberry by visiting his site hotel-win.com or email sara@hotel-win.com.

About Hotel Win

Hotel Win is a consultancy dedicated to helping small hotels increase bookings, optimize their online presence, and improve guest experiences. Small hotels are stays with one to 100 rooms. Specializing in OTA strategies and software integration, Hotel Win has helped numerous boutique properties boost their visibility and profitability.

