City of Stow, OH Amplifies Asset Management with OpenGov

STOW, OH, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- After struggling with managing GIS mapping and work order data, staff in the City of Stow, Ohio, sought a streamlined solution to improve their asset tracking and communication. They also needed better software functionality to stay EPA-compliant, a critical challenge for the City's water department. They found that solution with OpenGov, recognized for its comprehensive and user-friendly software suite.Located in Northeast Ohio, the City of Stow needed a platform that would centralize its inventory and work order management while also simplifying citizen communications. City staff prioritized a solution that would save time on daily tasks, foster cross-functional collaboration, and ensure compliance with environmental standards. Cartegraph Asset Management, now part of the OpenGov Cloud, stood out for its seamless integration with GIS and advanced reporting features, offering a straightforward, efficient experience.With the adoption of Cartegraph Asset Management, City staff anticipate improved efficiency across its departments. The software will enable teams to easily manage citizen requests and pull historical data for better planning and reporting. Additionally, the centralized system will streamline communications and collaboration, helping the City maintain compliance and enhance overall service to residents.The City of Stow joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com.

