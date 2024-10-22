INE Security Launches New Training Solutions to Enhance Cyber Hygiene for SMBs

CARY, N.C., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

INE Security offers essential advice to protect digital assets and enhance security.

As small businesses increasingly depend on digital technologies to operate and grow, the risks associated with cyber threats also escalate. INE Security, a leading provider of cybersecurity training and certifications, today shared its cybersecurity training for cyber hygiene practices for small businesses, underscoring the critical role of continuous education in safeguarding digital assets.

“Small businesses face a unique set of cybersecurity challenges and threats and must be especially proactive with cybersecurity training,” said Dara Warn, CEO of INE Security. “At INE Security, we work directly with small business leaders to ensure they are able to assess their team’s skills and access the cybersecurity training that will be most effective to their unique needs.”

Tip 1: Educating and Training the Workforce Regularly

Human error remains one of the leading causes of data breaches. According to the Verizon 2024 Data Breach Investigations Report, 68% of cybersecurity breaches are caused by human error. INE Security emphasizes the importance of regular training for all employees. Cybersecurity training for small businesses is critical, and SMBs should invest in training programs to help employees recognize threats such as phishing attacks, ransomware, and other malicious activities.

Tip 2: Implementing Strong Password Policies

Weak passwords can be easily compromised, giving attackers access to sensitive systems and data. LastPass reports that 80% of all hacking-related breaches leveraged either stolen and/or weak passwords. INE Security recommends implementing strong password policies that require the use of complex passwords and regular updates.

Tip 3: Securing and Monitoring the Network

Small businesses often overlook network security, leaving them vulnerable to attacks. INE Security advises businesses to secure their network by using firewalls, encrypting data, and regularly updating security software. Network monitoring tools can also detect unusual activities and prevent potential breaches. The cost of ignoring such measures can be substantial, as noted in IBM’s 2023 Cost of a Data Breach Report, which found the average impact of a data breach on small businesses can exceed $3.31 million.

Tip 4: Regularly Updating and Patching Systems

Keeping software and systems up to date is crucial in protecting against vulnerabilities. Many cyber attacks exploit vulnerabilities in outdated software. Nearly 60% of organizations hit by a data breach blame a known vulnerability for which they had not yet patched, according to reports published by Dark Reading. INE Security recommends establishing a routine for updating and patching software, which can significantly reduce the risk of a breach.

Tip 5: Backing Up Data Regularly

Data loss can be devastating for small businesses. Regular backups ensure that businesses can recover quickly from ransomware attacks or other data loss incidents. INE Security suggests using automated backup solutions that regularly save copies of all critical data in a secure, off-site location, in addition to following the 3-2-1 rule recommended by the Department of Homeland Security’s Computer Emergency Readiness Team. The 3-2-1 rule recommends:

3 - Keeping 3 copies of any important file: 1 primary and 2 backups.

2 - Keeping the files on 2 different media types to protect against different types of hazards.

1 - Storing 1 copy offsite (e.g., outside the house or business facility)

For more information about cybersecurity training programs that can help protect small business, users can visit security.ine.com.

About INE Security:

INE Security is the premier provider of online technical training for the IT/IS industry. Harnessing the world’s most powerful hands-on lab platform, cutting-edge technology, global video distribution network, and world-class instructors, INE Security is the top training choice for Fortune 500 companies worldwide and for IT professionals looking to advance their careers. INE’s suite of learning paths offers an incomparable depth of expertise across cybersecurity, cloud, networking, and data science. INE Security is committed to delivering advanced technical training while also lowering the barriers worldwide for those looking to enter and excel in a cybersecurity career.

Contact

Director of Global Strategic Communications and Events

Kathryn Brown

INE Security

kbrown@ine.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.