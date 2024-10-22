Polling Highlights Key Concerns Ahead of November Presidential Election

Austin, TX, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As we approach the critical November Presidential Election, national polling from the Cicero Institute reveals key insights into voter priorities and attitudes. The survey was conducted October 7–11, 2024, and had a ±2.94 margin of error.

Economy Remains Top Priority

Across party lines, voters overwhelmingly identify the economy as the most urgent issue to address in the coming year. A significant 42% of all voters, including 55% of Republicans and 41% of Independents, cite the economy as their primary concern. Healthcare, public education, and public safety trail behind, with just 24%, 19%, and 14% of voters, respectively, prioritizing these areas. This data highlights the need for candidates to present clear economic policies as part of their campaign strategy, particularly to capture the attention of swing voters.

Desire for Efficient Government Leadership

When asked who they believe is better equipped to lead an agency focused on improving government efficiency, voters are leaning towards experience outside of politics. More than half of all voters (53%) favor a successful business owner, with Independents showing notable support at 54%. This preference, particularly among undecided voters, suggests a growing appetite for leadership that brings private sector expertise to government rather than career politicians.

Presidential Election Neck-and-Neck

The race for the presidency appears evenly split, with former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris each garnering 42% of the vote across all voters. However, when broken down by party, 85% of Republicans support Trump, while 83% of Democrats back Harris. Independents are a crucial battleground, with 33% split evenly between both candidates and 17% still undecided. This highlights the critical role that Independent voters will play in determining the outcome of the election.

Why This Matters

Cicero Institute Director of Communications and author of the poll said, “Voters are making it clear: the economy and efficient leadership are their top priorities. This election isn’t just about party lines; it’s about who can deliver real solutions to the challenges Americans are facing. With so many undecided voters, especially among Independents, the race is wide open, and that’s where the story lies.”

With the economy at the forefront of voter concerns, coupled with the desire for business-minded leadership, the upcoming election will hinge on which candidate can effectively address these issues. Independents, in particular, are poised to play a decisive role in this election, and both campaigns will need to focus on economic policies and government efficiency to win their support.

The November election is shaping up to be a pivotal moment, with voter sentiment clearly focused on leadership that delivers real economic solutions.

