Full-Body MRI Leader Ezra and Bryan Johnson Launch World’s Most Advanced Longevity Scan

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ezra , the healthcare AI startup revolutionizing early cancer detection through full-body MRI screening, today unveiled Ezra Blueprint , the world’s most advanced longevity scan – designed in partnership with longevity pioneer and rejuvenation athlete Bryan Johnson . The scan, which utilizes 3T MRI and CT technology to monitor a wide variety of organs, joints, arteries, muscles, fat stores, and brain structures, will provide individuals with the most comprehensive picture of their health available on the market today, built on Bryan Johnson’s science-driven health and longevity protocols.

“My team and I have endeavored to create the most robust health protocol in the world and Ezra full-body MRI has been a foundational piece,” said Bryan Johnson, founder and CEO of Blueprint and former founder and CEO of Braintree Venmo, acquired by PayPal. “In co-creating the Blueprint Scan with Ezra, we’re helping people get access to the most advanced scanning protocol in the world.”

The Ezra Blueprint Scan, launching today, includes a full-body MRI that screens for cancer and 500 other conditions in 13 organs, an MR Angiogram for aneurysm detection, body composition and quantitative fatty liver assessment, detailed imaging of hips and knees, quantitative brain measurements (brain volume, dementia, and multiple sclerosis), as well as a low dose chest CT for lung cancer screening and heart disease assessment using a coronary calcium score (CAC). It takes two 60-minutes appointments to complete, and members receive a comprehensive radiology report by qualified radiologists and a consultative review by Ezra medical providers. The scan is comprised of the following components:

Ezra’s Full-Body Plus – Full-body MRI of the head, neck, spine, abdomen, pelvis screening for cancer and over 500+ conditions, and a low-dose chest CT to screen for lung cancer and heart disease using a coronary calcium score (CAC).

– Full-body MRI of the head, neck, spine, abdomen, pelvis screening for cancer and over 500+ conditions, and a low-dose chest CT to screen for lung cancer and heart disease using a coronary calcium score (CAC). Muscle and Fat Composition – AI-based quantification of visceral fat, subcutaneous fat, and muscle volumes;

Neurodegenerative Assessment – Brain MRIs to assess volume and structural integrity to conduct detailed neurodegenerative evaluation for multiple sclerosis, dementia, and brain age;

Bone & Tendon Assessment – High-resolution imaging protocols tailored for joints, including knees and hips, to detect degenerative changes in bones and tendons;

MR Angiography – Scans of the head and neck to detect brain aneurysms and carotid artery disease.



As the founder of the “Don’t Die” movement and pioneer of longevity research and technology, Johnson has cultivated a thriving global community of individuals spanning 60+ countries who are committed to living the healthiest, fullest lives possible. Johnson’s 2 million social media followers turn to his scientific approach on slowing the speed of aging, his comprehensive daily Blueprint nutritional foods, and his methodically built protocol to meaningfully improve their long-term health and vitality.

“Bryan’s scientific, data-driven approach to longevity has pushed society forward on how we think about aging and long-term health,” said Emi Gal, founder and CEO of Ezra. “Combining Bryan’s expertise with Ezra’s technology will help advance what’s possible when it comes to getting a comprehensive look inside your body. I’m incredibly excited to be launching the Blueprint Scan with Bryan and helping more people live long, healthy lives.”

Ezra Blueprint will be initially available at key Ezra locations in Los Angeles, Miami, Orange County, and New Jersey, with plans to roll out the new scan at more locations by the end of 2024. The scan is priced at $5,995 and can be booked at ezra.com .

Founded in 2018 by Founder and CEO Emi Gal, Ezra is a New York-based healthcare AI company pioneering the use of full-body MRI to detect cancer and 500+ other conditions in up to 13 organs in the body. By advocating for early cancer detection as part of annual health screenings, Ezra is on a mission to create a new standard of preventative care, providing people with the necessary knowledge to make better decisions about their health.

