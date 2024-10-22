Families Across New Jersey Challenged to Tackle Prescription Drug Misuse

Accessible, Safe Medicine Disposal Locations Available Throughout the State

Millburn, NJ, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MILLBURN, NJ — On November 9, communities across the state will participate in the 16th Annual American Medicine Chest Challenge – New Jersey (AMCC-NJ) Day of Awareness of Prescription Drug Abuse and Safe Disposal, a public health initiative created by the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ) to help raise awareness about the dangers of prescription drug abuse and empower families to safeguard their home through the 5-step challenge.

Nationally, the rate of opioid prescriptions for pain fell steadily between 2019 and 2022, from 46.8 prescriptions per 100 people in 2019 to 39.5 per 100 people in 2022. But Angelo M. Valente, Executive Director of PDFNJ and CEO of AMCC, said access to opioid-based pain medication in the home still remains a concern. In New Jersey, the estimated number of overdose deaths in the 12 months preceding April 2024 was 2,363.

"The Medicine Chest Challenge's 5-step challenge can help save the lives of our children," said Valente. "We know that many teens who misuse opioids get them from the medicine cabinets of their friends and families, so it is crucial for families to safeguard medicine within their homes."

The five steps of the challenge include taking inventory of medicine; securing medicine chests; taking medicine only as prescribed; safely disposing of unused, unwanted and expired medicine; and, most importantly, talking to children about the dangers of prescription drugs.

The American Medicine Chest Challenge is the home of the national registry of permanent collection sites where people can safely dispose of their unwanted, expired and unused medicine. There are over 220 sites in New Jersey and nearly 2,000 permanent disposal sites nationwide in 47 states and Washington, D.C. To find a site near you, visit the newly updated AmericanMedicineChest.com.

Best known for its statewide substance use prevention advertising campaign, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit coalition of professionals from the communications, corporate and government communities whose collective mission is to reduce demand for illicit drugs in New Jersey through media communication. To date, more than $200 million in broadcast time and print space has been donated to the Partnership’s New Jersey campaign, making it the largest public service advertising campaign in New Jersey’s history. Since its inception, the Partnership has garnered 230 advertising and public relations awards from national, regional and statewide media organizations.

