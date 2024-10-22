Canon U.S.A. Launches Free Professional Services Membership Program for Qualified Student Photographers and Videographers

New Canon Student CPS Program Offers Exclusive Support and Mentorship, Empowering the Next Generation of Imaging Professionals

Melville, NY, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new and no-cost Canon Student Professional Services (CPS) membership program. This free program provides a range of valuable member-exclusive benefits including savings on products and services and the support needed to help student photographers and videographers hone their skills. The program is geared to empower students to develop the tools they need to pursue their passion, and help them transition from the classroom to the professional world.

Open to qualified students aged 18 and above with a valid proof of enrollment, the Student CPS program offers access to certain pro-level support services, traditionally reserved for full-time professionals. This includes everything from expedited repairs and discounted services to a dedicated hotline for support and mentorship, designed to help students to keep their gear in top condition and grow their skills with fewer barriers to expert assistance.

CPS Student members will receive benefits including:

CPS Member Exclusive Purchase Offer through the Canon Online Store (now also available for all new CPS Gold, Platinum, and Cinema members or current members after renewal or upgrade)

Free Canon Maintenance Service, up to two products per year

10% discount on repairs, up to two products per year

Expedited service within 3-5 business days

Free return shipping for items sent to Canon’s service facilities

Jason Fligman, senior vice president Service Strategy & Support at Canon U.S.A., Inc., shared his thoughts on the program’s impact, stating, “This membership program not only supports students in their higher education interests and pursuits, but also opens doors to opportunities that may have otherwise seemed out of reach. By providing this level of access, at no cost, through our new Student CPS program, Canon is helping to inspire and proactively shape the future of the imaging field.”

Beyond the technical services, Student CPS program members also have full use of Canon’s Photography Mentorship hotline, directly connecting users with top tier professionals about imaging or gear-related questions, as well as providing member support at select key industry events and trade shows.

​​​​​​​For more information, including how to apply and qualifications required for CPS Student Membership, please visit cps.usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. as of 2023 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 38 consecutive years†. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

