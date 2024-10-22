Submit Release
Independent Bank Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP), the holding company of Independent Bank, a Michigan-based community bank, announced that today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 24 cents per share. This dividend is payable on November 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on November 5, 2024.

About Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) is a Michigan-based bank holding company with total assets of approximately $5.3 billion. Founded as First National Bank of Ionia in 1864, Independent Bank Corporation operates a branch network across Michigan's Lower Peninsula through one state-chartered bank subsidiary. This subsidiary (Independent Bank) provides a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments and insurance services. Independent Bank Corporation is committed to providing exceptional personal service and value to its customers, stockholders and the communities it serves.

Contact: William B. Kessel, President and CEO, 616.447.3933
  Gavin A. Mohr, Chief Financial Officer, 616.447.3929 

