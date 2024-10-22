Sonoma Wine Tasting Honors Sideways 20th Anniversary with Exclusive Halleck Vineyard Pouring

Visitors sip critically acclaimed Sonoma Pinot Noir at an exclusive wine tasting event commemorating 20th Anniversary of Sideways

Sonoma, California, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a Sonoma Wine Tasting experience commemorating 20 trips around the sun since Sideways was released, guests sipped 95+ Sonoma Pinot Noir from Halleck Vineyard.



Wine tasting event with vintner Ross Halleck and Sideways author Rex Pickett.

“Halleck Vineyard Pinot Noirs are insane,” said host Rex Pickett (right), who wrote the book Sideways and invited vintner Ross Halleck to pour at the screening, which was held at the historic Sebastiani Theater at Sonoma Plaza.

Wine enthusiasts sipped a range of Halleck Vineyard Pinot Noirs, which showcase the region’s status as one of the world's leading growers of these beloved wine grapes. Visitors and guests cheerfully gathered to sip and savor the wine from this distinguished Sonoma winery.



Visitors raise their wine glasses at a wine tasting experience at Halleck Vineyard in West Sonoma County.

The authentic wine-tasting event brought together the author behind Sideways with Halleck Vineyard, one of the top producers of Pinot Noir, the varietal that skyrocketed in popularity after the film’s release.

The Sonoma wine tasting event was as much a celebration of wine as it was of the critically acclaimed tale of two friends on a California wine country-bound road trip. One character seeks fine wine, and the other seeks a romantic escapade, leading to revelations about wine and life.



Wine tasting at Halleck Vineyard Winery in West Sonoma County with Director of Education Harris Miner

Located in the Sebastopol region of Sonoma County, Halleck Vineyard is a small, family-owned winery offering an intimate and personalized wine tasting experience. Visitors enjoy sweeping views of the vineyard and surrounding countryside from the Russian River Valley to Mt. Helena in Napa Valley.



Pinot noir grapes in the Russian River Valley for Halleck Vineyard Three Sons Russian River Pinot Noir.

Halleck Vineyard is renowned for its award-winning Pinot Noir, sourced from prestigious American Viticultural Areas (AVAs), including the Russian River Valley, the majestic Sonoma Coast, Sonoma Mountain, and the Sebastopol Hills. Guests also have the opportunity to sample small-lot Sauvignon Blanc and Gewürztraminer, all crafted with a focus on showcasing the unique terroir of each AVA. Tastings are by appointment only, making it a truly exclusive experience for wine lovers.



Wine tastings at Halleck Vineyard in West Sonoma County feature the award winning Three Sons Russian River Valley Pinot Noir.

Acclaimed Sonoma Wines:

Three Sons Cuvee Pinot Noir, Halleck Vineyard - Russian River Valley

Hillside Cuvee Pinot Noir, Halleck Vineyard - Sonoma Coast

Estate Grown Pinot Noir, Halleck Vineyard - Sonoma Coast



Eight glass Sonoma wine tasting with food pairings at Halleck Vineyard.



Sonoma wine tastings at Halleck Vineyard feature cheese and local delicacy pairings, and can be reserved at: https://halleckvineyard.com/wine-tasting-sonoma-county/

Impact of Sideways on Pinot Noir Production and Winery Visitations

The movie Sideways helped propel a sustained increase in Pinot Noir production and sales, particularly in California. A Sonoma State University study confirmed that the film significantly boosted wine tasting room visitations and Pinot Noir sales. Since then, Sonoma Valley Pinot Noir grape prices have continued to rise, driven mainly by the sustained demand for California Pinot Noir.



