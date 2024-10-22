TopLine Financial Credit Union Participates in Its 8th Statewide Day of Kindness

Minnesota credit unions joined forces to spread kindness across the state on Monday, October 14.

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Financial Credit Union, a Twin Cities-based member-owned financial services cooperative, was one of the 60 credit unions and partner organizations across the state of Minnesota who participated in an orchestrated day, called CU Forward Day. A state-wide initiative of over 3,000+ credit union employees, members and partners coming together to do one simple thing – spread kindness and encourage others to do the same.

TopLine has been participating in this collaborative credit union event since 2016, referred to as “CU Forward Day,” which is coordinated by the Minnesota Credit Union Network (MnCUN), the state trade association for Minnesota’s credit unions. CU Forward Day demonstrates what credit unions do best, collaborate and give back to their communities.

TopLine’s theme for this year was “Connected, We All Do Better!” Over 143 TopLine participants volunteered over 554 hours and impacted nearly 2,800 Minnesotans at local community partner non-profit organizations including ACBC Food Shelf, Advent Lutheran Church, Avenues for Youth, Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, CROSS Services, Family Alternatives, Karen Organization of Minnesota, Keystone Community Services, Maple Grove Hospital, MORE, NACE Food Shelf & Closet, Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities, YMCA Youth and Family Services and several local park clean-ups.

Volunteers made a positive impact in the communities that TopLine serves by providing fall clean up at Advent Lutheran Church and Avenues for Youth, delivering meals to Keystone Meals on Wheels program participants, serving lunch to residents at Union Gospel Mission, a local ministry, providing aid to several local food shelves, assisting in park beautification, packing personal care kits and birthday bags at YMCA Youth & Family Services, creating inspirational signage for Maple Grove Hospital, packing and delivering 1,000 personal care kits and dental kits, creating 100 tie blankets, and knitting over 100 scarves for local foster youth at Family Alternatives. TopLine also hosted a bike drive to benefit Express Bike Shop, a nonprofit youth employment program, and collected 157 bikes to donate.

"At TopLine, we believe that supporting our communities goes beyond financial services, and CU Forward Day is a great way to demonstrate our commitment to social responsibility efforts. By volunteering on this day, as well as throughout the year, and sharing our time and talents, we strengthen the bonds within our neighborhoods and contribute to the well-being of everyone we serve. Together, we make a real difference in lives,” says Mick Olson, TopLine President and CEO. “CU Forward Day showcases the credit union philosophy of “people helping people” and our true power of our Minnesota credit unions and partners working collectively together to make a positive impact across the state.”

TopLine Financial Credit Union, a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 9th largest credit union, with assets of over $1.1 billion and serves over 70,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit financial cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its ten branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Champlin, Circle Pines, Coon Rapids, Forest Lake, Maple Grove, Plymouth, St. Francis and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone and online at www.TopLinecu.com or www.ahcu.coop. Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Benton, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Pine, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members, as well as employees and retirees of Anoka Hennepin School District #11, Anoka Technical College, Federal Premium Ammunition, Hoffman Enclosures, Inc., GRACO, Inc., and their subsidiaries. Visit us on our Facebook or Instagram. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit www.TopLinecu.com/Foundation.

