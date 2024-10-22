The Itasca Project Names Steve Grove 2025 Chair

SAINT PAUL, Minn., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Itasca Project announced today that Steve Grove, CEO and publisher of the Minnesota Star Tribune, will become its chair effective January 2025. Grove, who serves on Itasca’s executive leadership council, will succeed John Naylor, recently retired president and CEO of Medica.

The Itasca Project is a cross-sector alliance focused on strengthening the Minneapolis-St. Paul region’s civic ecosystem and identifying long-term issues that matter to the future prosperity and competitiveness of the region. Created 20 years ago, the Itasca Project became part of the GREATER MSP Partnership in 2022. Since its formation, Itasca’s work with partners in the business, government, philanthropic, higher education and nonprofit sectors has advanced more and better early childhood education, increased the amount that businesses spend with local and diverse suppliers, improved career and college readiness among high school students and young adults, and sparked additional support for affordable housing strategies and funding.

“It has been an honor to lead Itasca through an exciting period as we work to ensure that our region’s legacy of civic leadership continues to deepen,” outgoing chair John Naylor said. “I’m pleased that someone of Steve’s integrity and commitment to civic involvement will carry on a tradition of strong leadership of the Itasca Project.”

“Itasca has become a national model for collaboration across business, nonprofit, philanthropy, education and public sectors,” Grove said. “I’m pleased to help the new team grow the impact of this work at such an important time for Minnesota.”

About the GREATER MSP Partnership

GREATER MSP is the economic development partnership for the 15-county Minneapolis–Saint Paul region. GREATER MSP is a coalition of more than 4,500 individuals from more than 300 leading businesses, universities, cities, counties and philanthropic organizations working together to accelerate competitiveness and inclusive economic growth of the 15-county Minneapolis–Saint Paul region while leading the nation in tackling the most difficult challenges of the new economy. For more information, go to greatermsp.org.

Media Contact: Don Ball, GREATER MSP at don.ball@greatermsp.org, 612-810-3153.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.