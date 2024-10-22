Vimeo to Report Q3 2024 Earnings and Host Earnings Video Event on November 4, 2024

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) today announced the date for its third quarter 2024 earnings report and earnings video event. After the close of market trading on Monday, November 4, 2024, Vimeo will post its third quarter results on the Investor Relations section of its website at https://www.vimeo.com/investors . On Monday, November 4, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. ET, Vimeo will live stream a video conference to answer questions regarding its third quarter results. The live stream and replay of the video will be accessible to the public at https://www.vimeo.com/investors .

About Vimeo

Vimeo (NASDAQ: VMEO) is the world's most innovative video experience platform. We enable anyone to create high-quality video experiences to better connect and bring ideas to life. We proudly serve our community of millions of users – from creative storytellers to globally distributed teams at the world's largest companies – whose videos receive billions of views each month. Learn more at www.vimeo.com.

Contact Us Vimeo Investor Relations Ken Goff ir@vimeo.com Vimeo Communications Ronda Morra press@vimeo.com

