Electrify Expo Partners with Austin Energy to Power the EV Track Experience at Circuit of the Americas

Attendees will have the chance to experience the latest electric vehicles on the famous F1 track

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrify Expo , North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) festival, today announced the continuation of the EV Track Experience Powered by Austin Energy at its final stop of the 2024 tour in Austin. Taking place at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) on November 9-10, this one-of-a-kind experience will give attendees the chance to get behind the wheel and experience the thrill factor of EVs on the famed Formula 1 track. The partnership with Austin Energy , will transform COTA into an electrifying showcase offering a once in a lifetime opportunity to feel the power, speed and excitement of EVs on a closed-course track.

Attendees will get a firsthand look at the thrill and performance as they take the wheel of the world’s leading EVs from brands like Tesla, Porsche, Ford, GMC, Rivian, Lucid, Lexus, Volo, and more.

“As we drive broader EV adoption in Austin, we want to make sure that all of those interested in going electric have the chance to experience the excitement and benefits firsthand,” said Cameron Freberg, Manager for Electric Vehicles & Emerging Technologies at Austin Energy. “Our partnership with Electrify Expo is an opportunity to showcase the future of clean transportation in a fun and engaging way, featuring the unique thrill of driving on a Formula 1 track.”

“We’re excited to partner with Austin Energy and showcase the biggest and best brands demonstrating their EV technology on the Formula 1 track,” said BJ Birtwell, CEO and founder of Electrify Expo. “With interactive exhibits and now the Track Experience Powered by Austin Energy, the event is poised to be the ultimate destination for EV shoppers, skeptics and newcomers. Whether you’re a die-hard EV fan or just curious about what the buzz is all about, the track experience at COTA is a unique opportunity to feel the thrill of these EVs.”

For more information and to purchase tickets to Electrify Expo visit www.electrifyexpo.com . Media interested in attending may request credentials by emailing ee@skyya.com .

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle (EV) festival showcasing the latest technology and products in electrification including startup and legacy EVs, electric motorcycles, bikes, scooters, skateboards, boats, surfboards and more. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles - understanding how electric transportation works - with meaningful consumer experiences behind the wheel or in the seat on thrilling demo courses. Top brands from around the world exhibit and attend Electrify Expo’s events to meet consumers at all stages on their path to electrification. 2024 events will take place in Long Beach and San Francisco, Calif., Phoenix, Denver, New York, Seattle, Orlando, and Austin, Texas. To stay up to date on the latest news and announcements from Electrify Expo, visit www.electrifyexpo.com and follow on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

