AmpliTech Group’s AGTGSS Division Signs 5 Year Supplier Agreement With Fujitsu Spain For Private 5G Network Products

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGW), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal processing components for satellite, Public and Private 5G, and other communications networks, including the design of complete 5G/6G systems and a global distributor of packages and lids for integrated circuits assembly, today announced the signing of a 5 Year Supplier Agreement to provide Fujitsu with a varied array of Private 5G Network products, including AmpliTech’s 5G ORAN radios, 5G Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), 5G CU/DU and Core Servers as well as other ancillary products required to set a Private 5G Network at the end user’s site.

AGTGSS, a provider of advanced 5G telecommunications solutions, is pleased to announce the signing of this strategic 5-year supplier agreement. The Company has been working on this agreement since early 2024. This P5G Network products supplier agreement marks a significant milestone in AGTGSS's commitment to delivering cutting-edge telecommunications infrastructure solutions globally.

The agreement involves supplying Fujitsu with a complete suite of Private 5G Network products tailored to meet the specific needs of their end customers, ensuring enhanced connectivity, while also providing signal reliability and security. AGTGSS's advanced technology solutions are poised to transform the customer's operations, to enable seamless connectivity for its users across the deployed sectors. This agreement covers Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

"We are thrilled to have been chosen as the supplier for this strategic initiative," said Fawad Maqbool, CEO of AmpliTech Group. “This 5 Year agreement underscores our expertise in delivering scalable, secure, and high-performance 5G networks that empower businesses to achieve their digital transformation goals”. Furthermore, Mr. Maqbool stated, “Securing this supplier agreement, which we have been working on since the beginning of the year, validates our intense business development activities for our Public and Private 5G business segment. Covering such a large territory brings countless opportunities for our company’s growth and the global market adoption of our 5G products. We are delighted to have reached an agreement with a leading Japanese telecommunications company such as Fujitsu Spain. We will continue our strategy to develop strategic relationships with key industry partners, to accelerate the proliferation of our innovative and advanced radio technology for public and private 5G as well as FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) for businesses and homes.” AGTGSS remains committed to driving innovation in 5G telecommunications, leveraging its deep industry knowledge and technical prowess to deliver superior connectivity solutions that empower businesses to thrive in a digital-first world.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc., comprising five divisions—AmpliTech Inc., Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductors Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center, and AmpliTech Group True G Speed Services—is a leading designer, developer, manufacturer, and distributor of cutting-edge radio frequency (RF) microwave components and 5G network solutions. Serving global markets including satellite communications, telecommunications (5G & IoT), space exploration, defense, and quantum computing, AmpliTech Group is committed to advancing technology and innovation. For more information, please visit www.amplitechgroup.com .

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu is a global leader in information and communication technology (ICT) services and solutions, committed to delivering innovative and reliable technology to businesses and communities worldwide. With a rich history spanning over 80 years, Fujitsu combines cutting-edge technology with deep industry expertise to create tailored solutions that empower organizations to navigate the complexities of the digital age.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Fujitsu operates in more than 100 countries, providing a comprehensive range of services, including cloud computing, cybersecurity, AI, and managed services. The company is dedicated to sustainability and corporate responsibility, striving to make a positive impact on society through its initiatives and partnerships.

Fujitsu’s strong commitment to research and development drives innovation, enabling clients to harness the power of technology for enhanced productivity and growth. By collaborating closely with its customers, Fujitsu aims to foster a digital transformation that not only meets today’s challenges but also anticipates future needs.

For more information about Fujitsu and its innovative solutions, please visit www.fujitsu.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its oﬃcers with respect to, among other things, that the supplier agreement contract will lead to further development and work for the customer. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identiﬁed and described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s ﬁlings with the SEC, which are available on our website. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

