H&E Rentals Announces 2024 Third Quarter Earnings and Conference Call Date

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEES) (“H&E”, the “Company”, d/b/a “H&E Rentals”) today announced that it will release its 2024 third quarter financial results before the market on Tuesday, October 29, 2024. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss third quarter results on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). To listen to the call, participants should dial 844-887-9400 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A telephonic replay will become available after 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on October 29, 2024, and will continue through November 12, 2024, by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering the confirmation code 3897091.

About H&E Equipment Services

Founded in 1961, H&E is one of the largest rental equipment companies in the nation. The Company’s fleet is among the industry’s youngest and most versatile with a superior equipment mix comprised of aerial work platforms, earthmoving, material handling, and other general and specialty lines. H&E serves a diverse set of end markets in many high-growth geographies and has branches throughout the Pacific Northwest, West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Southeast, Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions.

