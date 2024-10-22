Franklin Access Unveils the JEXtream FX20 Router Paired With The Quvo Parental Control App

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Access, a leading provider of integrated wireless solutions, is excited to introduce the JEXtream FX20 WiFi 6 router, paired with the Quvo parental control app, designed to enhance digital safety for families. The JEXtream FX20 router offers modern network performance, while the Quvo app is specifically designed to give parents control over their children's online activities. This powerful combination of hardware and software empowers parents to create a safer digital environment, promoting responsible online behavior and healthy habits.



In today’s digital age, children are exposed to a variety of risks, including inappropriate content, cyberbullying, and online predators. The Quvo parental control app, paired with the high-performance JEXtream FX20 router, provides parents with the tools they need to monitor and manage internet usage, helping to mitigate these risks.

Key Features of the Quvo Parental Control App:

Real-time activity monitoring: Provides insights into children's online activities, including websites visited and apps used.

Customizable usage controls: Set screen time limits and schedules, ensuring balanced digital habits.

Content filtering: Block harmful material while allowing access to age-appropriate content.

Geo-fencing and location tracking: Get notified if a child leaves a designated area with their device.

Cross-platform compatibility: Works with Android and iOS devices, ensuring broad coverage across family devices.

Comprehensive device management: Manage multiple devices simultaneously, from smartphones to gaming consoles, ensuring a cohesive and secure network.

"At Franklin Access, we understand the complexities parents face when navigating their children's digital interactions," said OC Kim, CEO of Franklin Access. "With the JEXtream FX20 router and Quvo app, we're offering families a comprehensive digital safety solution that brings both reliability and ease of use to the forefront."



The JEXtream FX20 router delivers exceptional WiFi 6 performance, offering faster speeds, better coverage, and support for multiple devices. Whether families are streaming, gaming, or working from home, the FX20 ensures a smooth experience without sacrificing network security. Optional mesh extenders can also be added to broaden the router's range across larger homes and workplaces.

The Quvo app integrates seamlessly with the JEXtream FX20 router, providing parental controls that can be managed both inside and outside the home. With its easy-to-use interface, the Quvo app allows parents to maintain peace of mind, even when children are on-the-go.

Franklin Access continues to innovate and evolve, with plans to expand Quvo's offerings into additional markets such as elder care, pet care, and small businesses. The JEXtream FX20 and the Quvo parental control app together represent a powerful and flexible solution for securing today’s connected home.



The JEXtream FX20 router and the Quvo parental control app are available now at www.quvostore.com and Amazon.

About Franklin Access

Franklin Access (NASDAQ: FKWL) is a leader in integrated wireless solutions, offering state-of-the-art 4G LTE and 5G technologies, including mobile hotspots, routers, and mobile device management (MDM) solutions. Learn more at franklinaccess.com .

For media inquiries, please contact: marketing@franklinaccess.com

