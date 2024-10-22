Gabelli Funds to Host 48th Annual Automotive Symposium at The Encore at Wynn, Las Vegas, Nevada

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds will host its 48th Annual Automotive Symposium on November 4th and 5th, 2024 at the Encore at Wynn in Las Vegas, Nevada. This two-day symposium will feature presentations by senior managements of leading automotive and trucking companies, with a lineup that enables investors to understand ever-changing dynamics within the automotive industry.

Presenting attendees, which include original equipment suppliers, automotive retailers, aftermarket service participants and next-gen tech companies driving vehicle electrification will provide a “cradle to grave” look at the automotive ecosystem and help investors understand “What’s Next?” for the automotive space.

Agenda

Monday, November 4 Tuesday, November 5 11:00AM Gabelli Auto Team 8:20AM Introduction 11:20 NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) 8:30 Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: DORM) 11:50 MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) 9:00 AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) 12:10PM Lunch Break 9:30 PHINIA Inc. (NYSE: PHIN) 12:30 Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) 10:00 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) 1:00 Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ: GTX) 10:30 Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP) 1:30 Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) 11:00 Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) 2:00 MEMA / AASA 11:30 Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNRO) 3:00 Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) 12:00PM Lunch Break 3:30 Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUSHA/RUSHB) 12:15 Keynote – EVolving Landscape in Auto Repair 4:00 Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG) 1:00 Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) 4:30 Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE) 1:30 O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY) TBD Gabelli Funds' Cocktail Reception 2:00 CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) 2:30 Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ: STRT)

The Encore at Wynn, Las Vegas, NV

Monday, November 4th and Tuesday, November 5th



Registration link: CLICK HERE

For general inquiries, contact:

James Carey, Associate – Private Wealth Management, 914-921-8318, jcarey@gabelli.com

Miles McQuillen, AVP – Private Wealth Management, 914-921-5112, mmcquillen@gabelli.com

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.



Contact: Brian Sponheimer

Portfolio Manager

(914) 921-8336



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.