Sportradar Deepens Official Partnership with NBA with Launch of Innovative, Value-Add Fan Engagement Solutions

New and Expanded Offerings Foster Personalization and Deeper Fan Engagement for NBA

NEW YORK and ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar (NASDAQ: SRAD) is enhancing its partnership with the NBA this season through the introduction of a suite of innovative fan engagement solutions fuelling the passion of the league’s two billion global fans. These products represent the next phase in the evolution of basketball consumption benefitting not only the NBA but also operators and media partners looking to capitalize on the excitement surrounding one of the world’s most-watched and bet-on sports.

Sportradar, leveraging AI and its advanced, proprietary technology, has launched a suite of next-generation products for the NBA by accessing the full range of official NBA content, including skeletal tracking data. Sportradar is able to harness hundreds of thousands of data points from each game, enabling the rapid development of products that redefine the standards of fan engagement and open up new revenue streams for the NBA and its partners and Sportradar clients.

Virtualized Live Match Tracker: This innovative tool uses computer vision to transform real-time official NBA data into 3D visualizations that are delivered in a hyper-personalized stream, featuring customizable viewing angles and resulting in an immersive experience that keeps fans engaged in a betting operator’s app as they are served in-play betting opportunities.



4Sight Streaming: Launched earlier this year for tennis, and now available for basketball, 4Sight Streaming generates animated overlays and actionable insights by processing an unparalleled volume of deep data. This creates an enriched viewing experience that can predict the likely outcomes in a game so that fans can make informed real time betting decisions.



NBA Advanced Visualizations: Through rich, interactive graphics and animations, these visualizations leverage real-time skeletal tracking data to create engaging content, such as 3D animations, heat maps and player performance metrics, that enhance game analysis and add a dynamic element to support media companies’ storytelling about action on the court.



emBET: Following its successful launch on NBA League Pass earlier this year, emBET now allows bettors to actively monitor their wagers and is also now available on a wider range of devices, including internet-connected televisions and Android devices, increasing opportunities for fans to enjoy an interactive viewing and betting experience.



Eric Conrad, EVP, Rights & Strategic Partnerships - USA & Latam, Sportradar said: "Sportradar is committed to deepening our longstanding partnership with the NBA, while also supporting betting operators and media companies in capitalizing on the immense global popularity of the league. Sportradar’s proprietary technology, underpinned by the application of powerful AI to deep data, continues to reimagine how fans interact with the NBA. We are excited by what the future holds, driven by our constant innovation.”

About Sportradar

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), founded in 2001, is a leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, the company provides sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a best-in-class range of solutions to help grow their business. As the trusted partner of organizations like the ATP, NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA, FIFA and Bundesliga, Sportradar covers close to a million events annually across all major sports. With deep industry relationships and expertise, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience, it also safeguards sports through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

