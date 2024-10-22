Blade Air Mobility to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 12, 2024

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLDE, “Blade” or the “Company”), will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 before the market opens. The company will hold a conference call at 8:00 am Eastern Time to discuss the results. The call will be hosted by Rob Wiesenthal, Blade’s Chief Executive Officer, and Will Heyburn, Blade’s Chief Financial Officer, and will include a question-and-answer session for call participants.

To join the live call, please register here. Upon registration, a dial-in and unique PIN will be provided to join the call.

An audio-only webcast of the call may be accessed from the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.blade.com/ or by registering at the link here. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility provides air transportation and logistics for hospitals across the United States, where it is one of the largest transporters of human organs for transplant, and for passengers, with helicopter and fixed wing services primarily in the Northeast United States, and Southern Europe. Based in New York City, Blade's asset-light model, coupled with its exclusive passenger terminal infrastructure and proprietary technologies, is designed to facilitate a seamless transition from helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft to Electric Vertical Aircraft (“EVA” or “eVTOL”), enabling lower cost air mobility that is both quiet and emission-free.

For more information, visit www.blade.com .

