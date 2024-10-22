Reflect Scientific Inc. Secures $225,000 Order for Cutting-Edge Freezer Systems

OREM, Utah, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflect Scientific Inc. (OTCQB: RSCF), a leading innovator in cryogenic technology, announced today that it has received a $225,000 order for its state-of-the-art blast freezing systems from an existing customer, a prominent Asia-based BioPharma company.

This order marks the eighth follow-on order from this client, demonstrating their full adoption and standardization of Reflect Scientific's advanced freezing technology. The continued partnership underscores the Company's strong position in the global biotech market and the reliability of its products.

"This repeat order validates the superior performance and cost-effectiveness of our freezer systems," said Kim Boyce, CEO of Reflect Scientific. "Our technology continues to meet the demanding requirements of the biopharmaceutical industry, positioning us for sustained growth."

Reflect Scientific's third quarter 2024 financial results will reflect the sales from this order. This development signals positive momentum for the Company as it continues to expand its market presence and strengthen relationships with key industry players.

Investors are encouraged to follow Reflect Scientific's progress as it capitalizes on the growing demand for advanced cryogenic solutions in the global pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

About Reflect Scientific, Inc.

Reflect Scientific, Inc., based in Orem, Utah, develops and markets innovative, proprietary technologies in cryogenic cooling for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical, and transportation markets. Among Reflect Scientific's products are low-temperature freezers and refrigerated systems for laboratory, transportation, and computer server room uses. Visit reflectscientific.com for more information. See us on Twitter @ReflectSci and LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/reflect-scientific.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of the disclosures contained in the filings of the Company that are contained in the OTC Markets Group, LLC under the trading symbol "RSCF" and related prior filings by the Company that are referenced therein and contained in the EDGAR Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission under the heading "Disclosure," including those identified in such filings as "forward-looking statements."

