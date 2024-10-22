Crowdbotics Speaking at GitHub Universe 2024 in San Francisco

Cory Hymel, Vice President of Research and Innovation, to Demonstrate How the Crowdbotics Platform Improves Development Outcomes

BERKELEY, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crowdbotics, pioneer of CodeOps as the new standard methodology for software development, today announced its participation at GitHub Universe 2024 on October 29-30 in San Francisco. The Crowdbotics team will be on-site to connect with the GitHub community, and Cory Hymel, the company's vice president of research and innovation, will deliver a presentation on improving development outcomes using AI.



What: GitHub Universe 2024. This year’s theme is “The World’s Fair of Software,” and the event will feature three key tracks: AI, Security, and DevEx.

When: Oct. 29-30, 2024. Crowdbotics vice president of research and innovation Cory Hymel will speak on the demo stage on Oct. 30 at 12 p.m. Hymel will also share insights from a Crowdbotics study that aims to improve GitHub Copilot code suggestions by improving model context.

Also, join Crowdbotics for an open house event at Barrio on Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m. The GitHub-approved social event is a short walk from the Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture and will feature networking, appetizers and cocktails.

Where: Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture in the festival pavilion.

Event Details: Crowdbotics is a Gold Sponsor of GitHub Universe, an annual event for developers, security professionals and enterprise leaders to discover the latest software development trends and best practices. The event offers a multitude of networking opportunities, interactive experiences and educational sessions on topics including AI, security and the developer experience.

