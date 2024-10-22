Guess What? Nobody and Everybody Cares About AI

Fiverr's fun, fabulous, over-the-top musical ad puts a catchy show tune to work with the chorus reminding us that AI is only as powerful as the talent using it while new report highlights what’s actually important - its usage and results

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today unveils a delightfully ironic new AI campaign featuring a wacky, classic Broadway-style musical called “ Nobody Cares ”, along with jazz-hands, cameos and a sing-along tune that spotlights how people don’t care if you use AI. The company also issued a new report that shifts the focus to what you should care about - the talent using it, how they’re using it, and the results it delivers.

At a time when professionals and brands alike are finding their footing when it comes to using AI, the over-the-top campaign reminds us that when it comes to new technology whether it is in the form of new services, products, tools, or AI-generated cats, the results ultimately lie in the hands of the people using them. The new ‘Nobody Cares’ musical advertisement, featuring cameos from Ross Pomerantz, known as Corporate Bro , and Fiverr CEO Micha Kaufman, will run online and across social media platforms beginning on October 22nd.

Fiverr’s 2024 Generative AI Usage Report, released today, surveyed 3,300 Fiverr freelancers to provide insights on the AI tools they are using along with the trends, results, potential challenges and benefits of using them. With ChatGPT, MidJourney, and Firefly ranking among the most used generative AI tools among freelancers, according to the new report, the research shows that usage among freelancers has increased to 63%, up by 5% since 2023. It also highlights that while AI tools usage is rising among freelancers, a high level of skepticism remains, exacerbated by concerns of accuracy and quality along with legal, copyright, and privacy issues. The report underscores the critical role human expertise plays when using AI to ensure quality results.

“As more people and businesses are tapping into the potential of AI, we’re now entering an exciting phase of seeing what is actually being created with it”, said Matti Yahav, Chief Marketing Officer at Fiverr. “With AI helping to unlock the power of creativity, our new advertising campaign invites the public to look beyond AI as a tool, harness your imagination, and consider the endless possibilities, enormous amount of fun and great results that can come from leveraging the best AI talent.”

Highlights of Fiverr’s 2024 Generative AI Usage Report include:

The most used AI tools among experts include: ChatGPT (88%), Midjourney (37%), Firefly (29%), Quillbot (18%), Hugging Face (18%), and Gemini (15%)

The industries where usage of AI tools are increasing most are programming and tech (86% up by 10% in 2023) and music and audio (41% up by 9% in 2023)

The type of work where freelancers are using AI most are text and content generation (40%) with visuals and art and data analysis following (19% and 18%, respectively).

More than ⅓ of freelancers (36%) are paying for subscriptions to AI tools, showing a 10% increase as compared to 2023

While 67% of freelancers confirm AI tools are increasing their productivity, perceptions and concerns around AI usage differ among users globally. Approximately 25% of US-based freelancers are worried about privacy, legal, and copyright concerns, while nearly 50% of UK-based freelancers question the quality of AI outputs



With freelancers now playing bigger roles among companies , often filling specialized skilled roles, dedicating more time and resources to upskilling, and investing more in new tools and services , this demographic’s insights provide a valuable roadmap to both professionals and businesses exploring AI for its work and the talent required to use it.

Fiverr’s AI Usage Report was conducted internally by its data team. Insights were provided by 3,300 active freelancers using the platform who have received an order within 30 days from when the survey was conducted. Data was collected between August 20, 2024 through August 31, 2024.

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to change how the world works together. We exist to democratize access to talent and to provide talent with access to opportunities so anyone can grow their business, brand, or dreams. From small businesses to Fortune 500, around 4 million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year, ensuring their workforces remain flexible, adaptive, and agile. With Fiverr Business Solutions, large companies can find the right talent and tools tailored to their needs to help them thrive and grow. On Fiverr, you can find over 700 skill categories, ranging from AI to programming and 3D design, digital marketing to content creation, and from video animation to architecture.

