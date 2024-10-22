ThreatQuotient Unites Cybersecurity Leaders for a Week of In-Depth Threat Intelligence Exploration

Senior cybersecurity leaders are invited to a week-long event focused on critical aspects of threat intelligence management, featuring prestigious guest speakers alongside ThreatQuotient executives.

LONDON, UK – 22nd of October 2024 – ThreatQuotient, a leading threat intelligence platform innovator, today announced the launch of Cyber Rhino Threat Week: an online event offering key insights from industry leaders and ThreatQuotient executives. Together they will tackle the most pressing aspects of threat intelligence management. The virtual event will run from Monday the 9th of December to Friday the 13th of December, examining the latest best practices in threat intelligence and addressing the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats.

Throughout the week, cybersecurity leaders and practitioners from all sectors are invited to attend five dedicated one hour sessions with multiple registration time options to suit the three regions: the Americas, EMEA and APAC.

Each session will focus on different aspects of threat intelligence providing guests with actionable insights and a comprehensive understanding of how to enhance the effectiveness of organisational threat intelligence programs and initiatives.

Commenting on the event, Gigi Schumm, Chief Revenue Officer at ThreatQuotient says, “Cybersecurity teams increasingly depend on the strength of collective intelligence, not just to protect their own organisations but their industry and ecosystem of partners.”

“By equipping ourselves with and sharing the latest threat intelligence and best practices, we can develop strategies to prevent attacks and build industry-wide defences. Cyber Rhino Threat Week exemplifies this effort by gathering top industry insights from key players within the threat intelligence market such as the Head of SOC for Paris 2024, the President and CEO at Cyber Threat Intelligence, the EMEA Executive Director at FS-ISAC and the Technical Director for the National Directorate of Custom Intelligence and Investigations.”

This inaugural event underscores ThreatQuotient's commitment to promoting intelligence sharing and collaboration across organisations in order to develop industry-wide responses to cyber threats. With Cyber Rhino Threat Week, ThreatQuotient offers participants a forward-thinking perspective on the future of collective intelligence in cybersecurity.

The sessions featured include special guests and four partners (Dataminr, Team Cymru, Google Cloud and Cybersixgill) who are co-sponsors of the event:



1. Navigating the evolving threat intelligence landscape and organisational responsibility.

Hosted by: Gigi Schumm, Chief Revenue Officer at ThreatQuotient.

Gigi Schumm, Chief Revenue Officer at ThreatQuotient. Speakers: Shimon Modi, VP Product Management, Cyber at Dataminr; Sébastien Bombal, Technical Director at the National Directorate of Customs Intelligence and Investigation at DNRED; and Rick McElroy, Founder and CEO at NeXasure.

Shimon Modi, VP Product Management, Cyber at Dataminr; Sébastien Bombal, Technical Director at the National Directorate of Customs Intelligence and Investigation at DNRED; and Rick McElroy, Founder and CEO at NeXasure. When: Monday, December 9th at 10AM - 11AM (SGT) / 9AM – 10AM (GMT) / 10AM - 11AM (EST)





2. Taking a threat adapted approach to vulnerability management.

Hosted by: Chris Jacob, VP of Threat Intelligence Engineering at ThreatQuotient.

Chris Jacob, VP of Threat Intelligence Engineering at ThreatQuotient. Speakers: Will Baxter, Security Engineer at Team Cymru and Tyler Howerton, Senior Intelligence Analyst at a Major US Based Airline.

Will Baxter, Security Engineer at Team Cymru and Tyler Howerton, Senior Intelligence Analyst at a Major US Based Airline. When: Tuesday, December 10th at 10AM - 11AM (SGT) / 9AM – 10AM (GMT) / 10AM - 11AM (EST).





3. A collaborative approach to cyber threat intelligence sharing: strategies, challenges, and best practices.

Hosted by: Leon Ward, VP of Product Management at ThreatQuotient.

Leon Ward, VP of Product Management at ThreatQuotient. Speakers: Rebecca Gibergues, EMEA Executive Director at FS-ISAC and Bence Horvath, Director – Cyber Resilience Services at CPX.

Rebecca Gibergues, EMEA Executive Director at FS-ISAC and Bence Horvath, Director – Cyber Resilience Services at CPX. When: Wednesday, December 11th at 10AM - 11AM (SGT) / 9AM – 10AM (GMT) / 10AM - 11AM (EST).





4. What makes a good threat intelligence report?

Hosted by: Yann Le Borgne, Technical VP for International at ThreatQuotient.

Yann Le Borgne, Technical VP for International at ThreatQuotient. Speakers: Gabi Reish, Chief Product and Business Development Officer at Cybersixgill and Jérémy Couture, Head of SOC for Paris 2024.

Gabi Reish, Chief Product and Business Development Officer at Cybersixgill and Jérémy Couture, Head of SOC for Paris 2024. When: Thursday, December 12th at 10AM - 11AM (SGT)/ 9AM – 10AM (GMT) / 10AM - 11AM (EST).





5. Harnessing collective insight: successes in leveraging a threat intelligence community.

Hosted by: Matt McCormick, Senior Vice President of Corporate and Business Development at ThreatQuotient.

Matt McCormick, Senior Vice President of Corporate and Business Development at ThreatQuotient. Speakers: John Barth, Senior Intelligence Enablement Consultant at Google Cloud, Aaron Bierlein, Threat Intelligence Manager at Deepseas, LLC and Michael Daniel, President and CEO at Cyber Threat Alliance.

John Barth, Senior Intelligence Enablement Consultant at Google Cloud, Aaron Bierlein, Threat Intelligence Manager at Deepseas, LLC and Michael Daniel, President and CEO at Cyber Threat Alliance. When: Friday, December 13th at 10AM - 11AM (SGT) / 9AM – 10AM (GMT) / 10AM - 11AM (EST).





For further details and registration visit Cyber Rhino Threat Week.





About ThreatQuotient

ThreatQuotient improves security operations by fusing together disparate data sources, tools and teams to accelerate threat detection and response. ThreatQ is the first purpose-built, data-driven threat intelligence platform that helps teams prioritise, automate and collaborate on security incidents; enables more focused decision making; and maximises limited resources by integrating existing processes and technologies into a unified workspace. The result is reduced noise, clear priority threats, and the ability to automate processes with high fidelity data. ThreatQuotient’s industry leading integration marketplace, data management, orchestration and automation capabilities support multiple use cases including threat intelligence management and sharing, incident response, threat hunting, spear phishing, alert triage and vulnerability management. ThreatQuotient is headquartered in Northern Virginia with international operations based out of Europe, MENA and APAC. For more information, visit www.threatquotient.com.

Media Contact

Paula Elliott

C8 Consulting for ThreatQuotient

Paula@c8consulting.co.uk

+44 7894 339645

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.