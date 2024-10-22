Deputy Minister Polly Boshielo: Passing Out Parade

Keynote address by Deputy Minister of Police: Ms Polly Boshielo (MP), at the 2024 Project 10k Passing Out Parade at SAPS Academy, Philippi, Western Cape, 18 October 2024

Thank you Programme Director

Our Host, the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, General SF Masemola (SOEG),

Acting Deputy National Commissioner: Support Services, Lt General Nkhuoa,

Provincial and Divisional Commissioners present,

All other Generals, Brigadiers and Senior Officers,

The Commanders and Personnel of Philippi Academy,

Representatives of the Labour Unions – SAPU and POPCRU,

Our guests of honour – the Trainee Constables on Parade,

Members of the Media,

All invited guests,

Molweni! Sanibonani! Good Morning to you all!

It is my singular honour to be standing before you this morning as we bring to a close the 2024 Project 10 000 recruitment drive. I am indeed honoured to preside over this significant occasion, celebrating the commitment of these individuals who responded to the call when the SAPS announced it was looking for fit-and-proper new recruits to join Police ranks in order to serve and protect the people of South Africa.

Your decision to join the SAPS reflects a noble commitment to creating a safe and secure environment for all people in South Africa. By coming forward when we called for young people to join our organisation, you have displayed your willingness to subject yourselves to the discipline and hard work that comes with being a member of the SAPS.

In joining SAPS, you have accepted the responsibility to serve the citizens of our country. As you pass out today, you join a cadre of exceptional SAPS members dedicated to safeguarding the residents of South Africa, upholding the rule of law and executing the tasks mandated by Section 205 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.

I commend each one of you for successfully completing the nine month Basic Police Development Learning Programme (BPDLP) and for embodying the moral values enshrined in the SAPS Code of Conduct. This code places honour at the pinnacle of a police officer's character, and your commitment to abide by its principles is commendable. I admire you all for your dedication and compliance.

While today marks a significant achievement, it is only the beginning of your journey in service to the people of South Africa. Ahead of you are years of dedicated service, and I am confident that you will perform your duties with utmost dedication. Your exemplary conduct on parade this morning reflects not only on yourselves but also on your commanders, and I take this opportunity to officially welcome you to the employ of the SAPS. Congratulations on choosing a career that places devotion to serving and protecting the inhabitants of the Republic and their property.

Distinguished guests,

As we conclude the intensive training undergone by the new Constables on parade today, it is important to note that these new Constables form part of a larger group of trainees who had their passing out parades earlier this month across the country. On parade today here in Philippi SAPS Academy, we have a total of 559 newly qualified Constables who are ready to serve their country with pride. Another intake of 454 newly qualified Constables are also having their passing out parade today at Oudtshoorn SAPS Academy.

It is important to note that these new Constables, whom we take pride in, are the second batch of our new Constables who are having their passing out parades as I already indicated another had their passing out parades across the country earlier this months. You are all part of Project 10 000 police recruitment drive, an initiative, spurred by a call from His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa to capacitate the SAPS. The training of these new Constables is part of our government’s efforts to strengthen the SAPS and enhance police visibility in all communities as we move with speed to advance our crime fighting initiatives. More Constables who are currently undergoing their training in various SAPS Academies across the country who started their training in April, will have their pass out parades in December.

The Constables on Parade today began their Basic Police Development Learning Programme in January.

Ladies and gentlemen, the government remains committed to ensure South Africa achieves the United Nations recommendation of one Police Officer for every 220 people. As of 2023, the police-to-population ratio is 1:423, which means we still need to work harder to recruit more Police Officers.

New Constables, as already indicated, your training is a crucial part of our efforts to combat and prevent emerging crime trends. You, along with your peers, will be deployed to various police stations and specialised units, including Public Order Police (POP), Visible Police (VISPOL), and the Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit. This deployment is essential in bolstering our capacity to fight crime, addressing new crime trends, and tackling surges of old ones.

As you embark on your workplace exposure duties, particularly during the upcoming Festive Season, I urge you to remain vigilant and tactically alert at all times. Criminals have become increasingly aggressive, and your safety is paramount. Remember the street survival training, firearm use and tactical policing skills you have acquired during your training. I am informed that you have gained substantial insights into the legislation that governs policing and being a police officer. I therefore implore you to execute your duties within the confines of the law, resisting any temptation to engage in corruption or unethical conduct. Wear your uniform with pride and dignity and adhere to the SAPS Code of Conduct which you read earlier.

I express my sincere gratitude to the Commanders of Philippi Academy for their leadership and unwavering support throughout the training period. Your efforts will undoubtedly make a positive impact on the communities these new Constables will serve.

To the parents, family members and friends of these new Constables, your support, sacrifice, as well as inspiration have been instrumental in their journey. Your presence here today reflects your unwavering commitment, love and support for them and their new careers in the SAPS.

In conclusion, I once again congratulate our new Constables on this momentous occasion. Your hard work and dedication have brought you to this point, and you deserve to walk tall and hold your heads high. May you all enjoy the remainder of this day, and I wish you a safe journey home.

I thank you!