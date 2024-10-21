State coastal commission to hold special meeting by web conference Oct. 28

The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) will hold a special meeting Oct. 28 by web conference to review comments and consider the adoption of temporary rules. The meeting will be limited to this one agenda item. Members of the public may join by computer or phone.

At the August CRC meeting, the Commission approved temporary amendments to 15A NCAC 07H .0304 and .0305 to authorize the establishment of a measurement line for local governments undertaking dune building as directed by Session Law 2024-45.

Who: Coastal Resources Commission

What: Special Meeting

When: Oct. 28 at 10 a.m.

Where: Meeting by video conference

Join the meeting here.

A listening station will be established at the N.C. Division of Coastal Management headquarters office at 400 Commerce Avenue, Morehead City.

MEETING MATERIALS AND PRESENTATIONS:

A full meeting agenda and briefing materials will be available on the CRC website at least 48 hours before the meeting. Times indicated on the agenda are subject to change.

