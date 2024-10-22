Craft Health Appoints Stephen Stearman as Division President and VP of Innovation

Stephen Stearman - New Division President and VP of Innovation for Craft Health

Stearman to Lead Direct Primary Care Division and Drive Innovation Across Emerging Healthcare Initiatives

I look forward to bringing my experience to this innovative team and working with such extraordinary leaders to continue delivering exceptional care and pushing new boundaries.” — Stephen Stearman

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Craft Health is pleased to announce the addition of Stephen Stearman to its executive leadership team. Stearman will serve as Division President, overseeing Craft Health’s direct primary care division, and as Vice President of Innovation, where he will be instrumental in incubating new business units within Craft Health. He began his role on August 1, 2024.“Stephen’s operational expertise and strategic insight make him a tremendous asset to our organization,” said Trey Marler, CEO of Craft Health. “He will spearhead our efforts to build upon Craft Health’s best-in-class patient care, while driving innovation as we explore new avenues to deliver exceptional services to our patients and communities.”Stearman brings over five years of experience in alternative healthcare and telemedicine, with a proven track record in executive roles across various industries, including cash-based medical services. Most recently, he served as CEO of Elevate Holistics, where he successfully led patient acquisition and growth initiatives. Under his leadership, Elevate Holistics scaled from $0 to $6 million in revenue in just four years, expanding its patient base across 17 states."I’m thrilled to join Craft Health, a company renowned for its cutting-edge solutions and commitment to empowering individuals through early detection," said Mr. Stearman. "I look forward to bringing my experience to this innovative team and working with such extraordinary leaders to continue delivering exceptional care and pushing new boundaries."Stearman holds an MBA from the Acton School of Business and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Kentucky. His extensive background in healthcare and business operations uniquely positions him to guide Craft Health’s growth and innovation efforts.About Craft HealthCraft Health is a leading provider of personalized healthcare solutions, including preventative and diagnostic imaging, 24/7 direct primary care with telehealth options, full-service auto injury treatment, and hormone therapy. Its mission is to deliver healthcare tailored to each individual's unique needs. For more information, visit: www.CraftHealth.com

