Learn about wild turkeys at upcoming Hardware Wildlife Education Center exhibit

Hyrum — You can learn about wild turkeys in Utah — and maybe even see some yourself — by visiting the Hardware Wildlife Education Center in November.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources' Hardware Wildlife Education Center is located at the Hardware Wildlife Management Area in beautiful Blacksmith Fork Canyon in Cache County. The education center is typically open seasonally, primarily during the winter months while the sleigh rides and elk viewing are taking place.

However, similar to last year, the center will also be open in November for a Turkey Tales exhibit. The free exhibit will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the following weekends in November:

Nov. 1, 2 and 3

Nov. 8, 9 and 10

Nov. 15, 16 and 17

"We can't guarantee you'll see wild turkeys during your visit, but there's a decent chance you will," Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Hardware Wildlife Education Center Director Marni Lee said. "Dozens and dozens of wild turkeys live on the wildlife management area, and fall and winter are some of the best times to see them."

Once you arrive at the center, there will be a lot of activities available in addition to the exhibit. Family-friendly activities offered include a free craft project and hourly story times. A walking path near the center will become an educational walk with enlarged book pages offering fun animal activities.

"Many Utahns aren't aware that wild turkeys live in the state," Lee said. "The exhibit provides fun facts about the birds and lots of information about wild turkey biology."

You can reach the Hardware Wildlife Education Center by traveling 15 miles out of Hyrum on state Route 101. With the fall colors on full display, the drive up Blacksmith Fork Canyon should be gorgeous. On your drive up the canyon, visitors should also keep their eyes peeled for turkeys — you might see some before you arrive at the WMA.

Fall fishing is also available in the Blacksmith Fork River that flows down the canyon.

For more information about the exhibit or activities at the center during November, call the Hardware Wildlife Education Center at 435-753-6206.