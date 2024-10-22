The Axis of Resistance Pt. 1: the Proxies

Over the past month, Iran and its regional network of allies and proxies - The Axis of Resistance - has suffered a string of dramatic losses and defeats. What is the future of the Axis and its members, and what can the US and its allies do to confront and disrupt this Iranian-led network?

MEI Managing Editor Matthew Czekaj speaks to Randa Slim, Charles Lister, and Fatima Abo Alasrar about Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis - and how the Gaza war has affected standing in the region.