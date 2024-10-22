PSD Announces 10-21-2024 Meeting of The VT NDCAP Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee

Montpelier, VT – The Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee of the Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel (VT NDCAP) will hold its next regular meeting on Monday, October 21, 2024 from 12:00 noon to 1:00 PM. A hybrid format will be used for this meeting. In accordance with Vermont Open Meeting Law, the following physical location will be available for those wishing to attend this meeting in-person:

Governor Hunt House

1st Floor, Rear of the Building

(Indoor signage will direct attendees to the specific meeting room.)

322 Governor Hunt Road

Vernon, VT 05354

Remote access for this meeting will be available via a Microsoft Teams webcast and teleconference. Members of the public may join the webcast via the following link:

VT-NDCAP FNWP Committee October 2024 Meeting

At this meeting, representatives from the Good Energy Collective will discuss their ongoing public opinion-gathering efforts regarding prior Vermont Yankee plant operations, its active decommissioning, and potential spent nuclear fuel storage and disposal options. The Collective is one of twelve US Department of Energy (DOE) funding recipients for activities in developing a Consent-Based Siting Process for potential national Spent Nuclear Fuel Consolidated Storage Facility sites. The Committee Chair will also discuss her observations from a national radioactive waste summit she attended in early June.

The October 21st FNWP Committee meeting is scheduled to run for 1 hour. While priority will be given to FNWP Committee members’ questions, opportunities for some public questions and comments will be available.

For further details and information please see the full press release.