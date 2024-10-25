UK Horror Brand Releases Severed Limbs for Halloween Enthusiasts

MadAboutHorror has released a range of hyper-realistic severed limbs for Halloween enthusiasts.

Our severed limbs range are life-cast and hand-painted - with realistic skin, scars, bruises, and all sorts of gory details.” — Louise Edlin

HULL, UNITED KINGDOM, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mad About Horror , a leading UK-based horror company, has once again raised the bar for Halloween enthusiasts. Partnering with a UK-based Production & FX Company, they’ve commissioned an exclusive range of hyper-realistic severed limbs Mad About Horror has firmly established itself as a leader in the rapidly growing UK Halloween scene. Known for their realistic Halloween masks, high-end horror collectibles and making American Halloween animatronics accessible to British and EU fans. Now, they’re turning their efforts to the rising demand for ultra-realistic gore.“We’re thrilled to introduce our new range of realistic severed limbs, just in time for Halloween,” said Louise Edlin, Director at Mad About Horror. “Each of our severed limbs is life-cast and hand-painted to the highest quality. It’s this attention to detail that’s earned us the trust of industry pros, from filmmakers to scare event organisers like Hallowscream at York Maze, who need the most realistic gore to bring their visions to life.”Every severed limb in the collection is unique and unnervingly realistic, including scars, cuts, freckles, veins, bruises and even old shoes. The skin texture picked up by silicone is so lifelike that you could be looking at the real thing.These props are an addition to Mad About Horror’s already extensive lineup – including large animated props, lifelike horror Halloween masks and a huge range of rare collectibles you can’t find anywhere else in Europe. Mad About Horror’s exclusive range of severed limbs are available now for purchase on their website.See the full range at:For media inquiries or to request high-resolution images, please contact Louise Edlin via louise@madabouthorror.co.uk

