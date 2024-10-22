Aurum Equity Partners Launches $1B Tokenized Equity and Debt Fund Using Zoniqx and XRP Ledger Technology

Fund to support innovation in AI, IoT, and cloud infrastructure through tokenized data center investments.

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aurum Equity Partners, a leading private equity firm, has announced the launch of the world’s first combined equity and debt tokenized $1B fund, utilizing Zoniqx ’s asset tokenization solutions. This initiative will leverage the XRP Ledger (XRPL), an open source, and decentralized Layer 1 blockchain to unlock new opportunities in real world asset tokenization (RWA) for data center investments. The initiative will establish global data centers across the United States, United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, India, and Europe, showcasing a significant real-world application of tokenization."This initiative will harness Zoniqx’s cutting-edge Tokenized Asset Lifecycle Management (TALM) solution and the Dynamic Compliant Interoperable Security Token (DyCIST) protocol to transform Aurum Equity Partners' assets into tokenized financial instruments. This development marks a significant step forward in integrating blockchain technology with traditional financial markets.Key Highlights:1. Innovative Tokenization: Zoniqx will enable Aurum Equity Partners to launch the world’s first combined equity and debt tokenized fund, leveraging the XRPL to provide investors with greater flexibility and diversification.2. Global Data Centers: The initiative will establish cutting-edge data centers across the United States, United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, India, and Europe, showcasing the scalability and global reach of tokenization technology.3. Enhanced Liquidity: Utilizing Zoniqx’s TALM framework, the trading of tokenized assets on secondary markets will be more efficient and accessible, offering investors improved liquidity options.4. Compliance and Security: The DyCIST protocol, combined with the XRPL’s built-in safety compliance features, ensures all tokenized assets adhere to global regulatory standards, including AML and KYC protocols, providing secure and compliant transactions.5.Interoperability: The initiative will facilitate seamless integration across multiple blockchain networks, offering flexibility and accessibility for a wide range of investors and financial institutions.ESG First and AI Operated Next Generation Data Centers: Cutting-edge facilities managed by AI for optimal efficiency and sustainability.Advantages:- For Investors: Gain access to enhanced liquidity, diversified investment opportunities, and greater accessibility to traditionally illiquid private equity and debt markets.- For Aurum Equity Partners: Benefit from an expanded investor base, improved operational efficiency, and a strong positioning as an innovator in the financial markets.- For Financial Institutions: Unlock new revenue streams and better risk management through advanced, transparent, and secure tokenized assets.- For the Broader Financial Market: Experience increased market liquidity, enhanced regulatory compliance, and the promotion of technological advancements, driving the future growth and stability of financial markets.“We are excited to work with Zoniqx to bring this groundbreaking project to life,” said Venkat Bussa, CEO and Chairman, General Partner at Aurum Equity Partners. “This development aligns with our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance liquidity, transparency, and overall investment efficiency for our investors.”Prasanth Kalangi, Founder and CEO of Zoniqx, added, “Working with Aurum Equity Partners on this innovative project is a significant milestone in our mission to advance asset tokenization. Our technology is designed to meet the evolving needs of the financial industry, and we are excited to demonstrate its potential in the private equity space.”David Schwartz, CTO of Ripple and Co-creator of the XRP Ledger, added “Tokenizing private equity is another emerging use case in RWA, tackling the challenges of illiquidity and limited access in these markets. By using XRPL’s ability to process transactions efficiently and securely, Aurum and Zoniqx are showing how real-world assets can be managed more effectively harnessing a decentralized blockchain.”Zoniqx ("Zoh-nicks") is a global fintech leader based in Silicon Valley, specializing in converting real-world assets into Security Tokens. Their compliant infrastructure enables tokenization across public, private, and hybrid blockchains, driving global liquidity and DeFi integration.Aurum Equity Partners, led by CEO Venkat Bussa, invests in essential infrastructure assets with a focus on sustainable growth in real estate, venture capital, and cloud infrastructure.The XRP Ledger (XRPL) is a decentralized layer 1 blockchain renowned for its decade-long reliability and stability in tokenizing and exchanging crypto-native and real-world assets. XRP Ledger offers institutional-grade functionality and built-in features to enable secure, efficient, and scalable financial services and use cases.Together, Zoniqx, Aurum Equity Partners, and XRPL drive innovation in financial technology and real-world asset tokenization.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.