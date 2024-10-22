SCDE, SCDPS Stress Importance of School Bus Safety During National Observance

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) and the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) held a joint news conference Monday morning to highlight the importance of school bus safety. National School Bus Safety Week, which runs from October 21-25 this year, is aimed at encouraging drivers to slow down, be alert, and use best practices on the road.

Every school day in South Carolina about 370,000 students get to and from school on a school bus. Our school buses travel more than 77 million miles a year.

“Transporting students safely to and from school is a vital part of ensuring that every child in every community has access to an exceptional education,” said State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver. She stressed the importance of collaborative efforts to ensure school bus safety, “Over the last decade, the South Carolina General Assembly has partnered closely with both Superintendent Spearman and I, delivering significant investments to ensure South Carolina’s school bus fleet is modern and safe. We are also deeply grateful for our strong, 40-year partnership with DPS to make sure our students get to school and home safely each day.”

In addition to leading safety training for bus drivers and helping to draw attention to school bus safety, the SCDE has taken steps to make school buses safer for students. The Department has cut the average age of school buses by half, installed GPS hardware and software in all buses, and added more than 4,600 new buses to the South Carolina fleet.

Safety improvements include installing stop arm and dash cameras, collision avoidance systems, rear alerts, improved bus seating, and fully illuminated lights and signs on state buses.

“Improving visibility is key to making drivers more aware when students are boarding or exiting a school bus,” said SCDE Director of Transportation Mike Bullman. “For many students in South Carolina, their school day begins and ends with a bus ride. We urge drivers to exercise caution when approaching a bus or bus stops. Ensuring the safety of our students requires a unified effort from everyone on the road.

Officials said the additional cameras help identify illegal passing violations, leading to more fines and more arrests.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety encourages parents and teachers to talk with students about the importance of safety before and after school. While less than 1% of all traffic fatalities involve children on school transportation vehicles, children are at greater risk when approaching or leaving a school bus.

Sergeant Matt Southern, School Bus Safety Coordinator for the South Carolina Highway Patrol, noted that law enforcement consistently observe drivers illegally passing school buses. “Last year, we received 3,793 reports statewide of drivers refusing to stop for a school bus with lights flashing and the stop arm extended — and that is only the incidents that were reported,” he said. "We want to remind everyone, each of you have a very important job – and a big obligation – to slow down and prepare to stop when you see a school bus."

For more information on the SCDPS school bus safety campaign, including videos and educational materials, visit https://www.scdps.gov/schoolbus.