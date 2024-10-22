PHILIPPINES, October 22 - Press Release

October 22, 2024 Bato Dela Rosa rejects call for him to take leave amid Senate drug war probe Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa has rejected the calls for him and Senator Bong Go to take indefinite leave as the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee is set to investigate the campaign against illegal drugs. Dela Rosa, a former Philippine National Police chief under ex-President Rodrigo Duterte's administration, said he will attend the investigation to ferret out the truth about the war on drugs. "No! I have to confront the liars because the public deserves to know the truth," Dela Rosa said, reacting to the call of Akbayan Representative Perci Cendaña. Dela Rosa has earlier expressed support to the Senate investigation into the war against drugs to refute all the lies that have been raised against him, Duterte and their allies. "ASAP sana ma-address 'yan, makapag-hearing na kaagad. Basta ang sa akin, what is important is ito'y lumabas na...inunahan nila sa House, so the public deserves to know the truth. Kasi mahirap na 'yung puro kasinungalingan 'yung mamayagpag," the Mindanaoan lawmaker stressed. Dela Rosa earlier said that he welcomes any Senate investigation into the matter, regardless who the presiding officer is. "Walang problema kahit hindi ako ang mangunguna. Ang importante ang Senado ay magkaroon ng parallel investigation at actively magpa-participate din naman ako kahit na hindi ako ang magpe-preside," Dela Rosa said. The senator earlier slammed the investigation being conducted by the House of Representatives, saying it is "in aid of persecution." The senator and former top cop also described the House probe as a "fishing expedition" that is meant to crush Duterte's allies ahead of the 2025 and the 2028 elections.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.