Felice Tilin of GroupWorks Global Consulting LLC to be Featured on Close Up Radio

Felice J. Tilin, Ph.D. is an author, professor, executive coach and consultant. She is an Associate Adjunct Professor in the Graduate School of Education at the University of Pennsylvania and is President of GroupWorks Global Consulting LLC, where she focuses on executive coaching, organizational change, and leadership development. She is the Executive Director of the Coaching Leader Program which takes a multi-model approach to executive coaching. Her firm partners with organizations worldwide to transform their teams and create an extraordinary level of collaboration that makes things truly happen for each concern.

Felice was originally trained as an educator and through her graduate work studied leadership and group dynamics. She had a vision to develop more effective and humanistic leaders through group structures and individualized experiential learning activities, and she needed a means to channel it. So, she started GroupWorks Global 25 years ago.

“My history was as an educator. I did not think learning processes and coaching. This was my true calling.”

Felice’s love for education has carried over to her current endeavors and she is co-facilitator of many of the GroupWorks Global programs. CLP (Coaching Leader Program) is a stellar program certified by the International Coach Federation to train executive coaches. Her team of coaches, educators and consultant’s work together as a tight community of practice. Leadership and team development is a thrust of the two books that Felice authored.

Take the Lead is oriented to students who train with her in the Coaching Leader Program. The Interprofessional Health Care Team is written for healthcare professionals (such as doctors, nurses, and physician assistants) and ways they can deliver more effective patient care by working as a team. The book also covers leadership models, personal growth, and change agent methodologies. Her teachings are grounded in research into emotional intelligence, group dynamics, and how to work effectively in diverse workplaces.

Today Felice is an organizational psychologist and a thought leader advocating for higher standards with teams, small groups, and emerging leadership talent. While education is still her first love, she uses unique coaching and decision-making strategies to empower those she works with.

Speaking of empowerment. Felice is appearing on the radio as part of their long-running Empowering Women Series. She advises women to empower themselves and not expect others to pay attention to their needs and desires. Don’t wait around for someone to hand you a tool, realize you are the tool, she says. Understand that transformation starts with taking risks and being open to change. And know in your heart that your confidence and sense of self are key.

Felice notes that she also came to the realization that nothing could hold her back except her own limited thinking. So, work on yourself, use a coach if needed, and get to the place (literally or figuratively) where you can make the impact you hope to make.

When you log onto the GroupWorks Global website you can get more intensive information on Felice’s published works and diverse team members. You will also be greeted by the phrase Wherever You Are…We Meet You There. This is an essential part of Groupwork’s developmental approach. There are no cookie cutter solutions for top notch talent, and everyone is in a different place in their managerial/leadership career or growth plan. Even mindsets greatly differ. Transformation is customized to the individual skills and needs of each client. But there is an underlying theme to it all: Understanding human systems is one of the most crucial elements for business success.

