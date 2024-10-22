Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,674 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,096 in the last 365 days.

Old National Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) reports 3Q24 net income applicable to common shares of $139.8 million, diluted EPS of $0.44; $147.2 million and $0.46 on an adjusted1 basis, respectively.

CEO COMMENTARY:

"Old National’s strong 3rd quarter was driven by a focus on our fundamentals: continuing to grow deposits and loans, effectively managing both credit and capital, and creating positive operating leverage through disciplined expense management," said Chairman and CEO Jim Ryan. "As a result of our ability to execute on this fundamental strategy, we find ourselves well positioned to continue to invest in new markets while attracting exceptional talent to our franchise."


THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS2:

Net Income
  • Net income applicable to common shares of $139.8 million; adjusted net income applicable to common shares1 of $147.2 million
  • Earnings per diluted common share ("EPS") of $0.44; adjusted EPS1 of $0.46
   
Net Interest Income/NIM
  • Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis1 of $397.9 million
  • Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis1 ("NIM") of 3.32%, down 1 basis point ("bp")
   
Operating Performance



  • Pre-provision net revenue1 (“PPNR”) of $219.7 million; adjusted PPNR1 of $229.3 million
  • Noninterest expense of $272.3 million; adjusted noninterest expense1 of $262.8 million
  • Efficiency ratio1 of 53.8%; adjusted efficiency ratio1 of 51.2%
   
Deposits and Funding
  • Period-end total deposits of $40.8 billion, up $0.8 billion; core deposits up $1.0 billion
  • Granular low-cost deposit franchise; total deposit costs of 225 bps
   
Loans and Credit Quality
  • End-of-period total loans3 of $36.5 billion, up 2.7% annualized
  • Provision for credit losses4 ("provision") of $28.5 million
  • Net charge-offs of $17.5 million, or 19 bps of average loans; 16 bps excluding purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans that had an allowance at acquisition
  • 30+ day delinquencies of 0.26% and non-performing loans of 1.22% of total loans
 
Return Profile & Capital
  • Return on average tangible common equity1 of 16.0%; adjusted return on average tangible common equity1 of 16.8%
  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets1 of 7.4%, up 7.2%
   
Notable Items
  • $6.9 million of pre-tax merger-related charges
  • $2.6 million of pre-tax separation expense5


Non-GAAP financial measure that management believes is useful in evaluating the financial results of the Company – refer to the Non-GAAP reconciliations contained in this release Comparisons are on a linked-quarter basis, unless otherwise noted Includes loans held-for-sale Includes the provision for unfunded commitments Expense associated with a mutual separation agreement with a former Old National executive

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS2
Old National Bancorp ("Old National") reported third quarter 2024 net income applicable to common shares of $139.8 million, or $0.44 per diluted common share.

Included in third quarter results were pre-tax charges of $6.9 million primarily related to the April 1, 2024 acquisition of CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. ("CapStar") and $2.6 million of pre-tax separation expense5. Excluding these transactions and realized debt securities gains from the current quarter, adjusted net income1 was $147.2 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share.

DEPOSITS AND FUNDING
Growth in deposits driven by increases in commercial and community deposits and normal seasonal patterns in public funds, partially offset by lower brokered deposits.

  • Period-end total deposits were $40.8 billion, up 8.5% annualized; core deposits up 10.1% annualized.
  • On average, total deposits for the third quarter were $40.6 billion, up 4.8% annualized.
  • Granular low-cost deposit franchise; total deposit costs of 225 bps.
  • A loan to deposit ratio of 89%, combined with existing funding sources, provides strong liquidity.

LOANS
Broad-based disciplined commercial loan growth.

  • Period-end total loans3 were $36.5 billion, up 2.7% annualized.
  • Total commercial loan production in the third quarter was $1.7 billion; period-end commercial pipeline totaled $2.8 billion.
  • Average total loans in the third quarter were $36.3 billion, an increase of $235.9 million.

CREDIT QUALITY
Resilient credit quality continues to be a hallmark of Old National.

  • Provision4 expense was $28.5 million compared to $36.2 million, or $20.9 million excluding $15.3 million of current expected credit loss ("CECL") Day 1 non-PCD provision expense related to the allowance for credit losses established on acquired non-PCD loans in the CapStar transaction in the second quarter of 2024.
  • Net charge-offs were $17.5 million, or 19 bps of average loans compared to net charge-offs of 16 bps of average loans.
    • Excluding PCD loans that had an allowance for credit losses established at acquisition, net charge-offs to average loans were 16 bps.
  • 30+ day delinquencies as a percentage of loans were 0.26% compared to 0.16%.
  • Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans were 1.22% compared to 0.94%.
  • Loans acquired from previous acquisitions were recorded at fair value at the acquisition date. The remaining discount on these acquired loans was $174.0 million.
  • The allowance for credit losses, including the allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments, stood at $405.9 million, or 1.12% of total loans, compared to $392.1 million, or 1.08% of total loans.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
Higher net interest income and stable margin reflective of the rate environment.

  • Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis1 increased to $397.9 million compared to $394.8 million, driven by loan growth as well as higher asset yields and accretion, partly offset by higher funding costs.
  • Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis1 modestly decreased 1 bps to 3.32%.
  • Accretion income on loans and borrowings was $15.6 million, or 13 bps of net interest margin1, compared to $11.6 million, or 10 bps of net interest margin1.
  • Cost of total deposits was 2.25%, increasing 9 bps and the cost of total interest-bearing deposits increased 9 bps to 2.93%.

NONINTEREST INCOME
Increase driven by higher service charges, mortgage fees, capital markets income, and other income.

  • Total noninterest income was $94.1 million compared to $87.3 million.
  • Noninterest income was up 7.9% driven by higher service charges, mortgage fees, capital markets income, and other income.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Disciplined expense management.

  • Noninterest expense was $272.3 million and included $6.9 million of merger-related charges and $2.6 million of pre-tax separation expense5.
    • Excluding these items, adjusted noninterest expense1 was $262.8 million, compared to $263.6 million.
  • The efficiency ratio1 was 53.8%, while the adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 51.2% compared to 57.2% and 52.6%, respectively.

INCOME TAXES

  • Income tax expense was $41.3 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 22.3% compared to 22.5%. On an adjusted fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis, the effective tax rate was 24.8% compared to 25.5%.
  • Income tax expense included $4.0 million of tax credit benefit compared to $3.5 million.

CAPITAL
Capital ratios remain strong.

  • Preliminary total risk-based capital up 23 bps to 12.94% and preliminary regulatory Tier 1 capital up 27 bps to 11.60%, as strong retained earnings drive capital.
  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 7.44% compared to 6.94%.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST
Old National will host a conference call and live webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, to review third quarter financial results. The live audio webcast link and corresponding presentation slides will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at oldnational.com and will be archived there for 12 months. To listen to the live conference call, dial U.S. (800) 715-9871 or International (646) 307-1963, access code 1586600. A replay of the call will also be available from approximately noon Central Time on October 22, 2024 through November 5, 2024. To access the replay, dial U.S. (800) 770-2030 or International (647) 362-9199; Access code 1586600.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL
Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. As the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $54 billion of assets and $31 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 30 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities we serve. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com. In 2024, Points of Light named Old National one of "The Civic 50" - an honor reserved for the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The Company's accounting and reporting policies conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and general practices within the banking industry. As a supplement to GAAP, the Company provides non-GAAP performance results, which the Company believes are useful because they assist investors in assessing the Company's operating performance. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables at the end of this release.

The Company presents EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average common equity, return on average tangible common equity, and net income applicable to common shares, all adjusted for certain notable items. These items include merger-related charges associated with completed and pending acquisitions, separation expense, debt securities gains/losses, CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense, distribution of excess pension assets expense, FDIC special assessment expense, gain on sale of Visa Class B restricted shares, contract termination charges, expenses related to the tragic April 10, 2023 event at our downtown Louisville location ("Louisville expenses"), and property optimization charges. Management believes excluding these items from EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance since these items do not pertain to its core business operations and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods. Management believes that excluding merger-related charges from these metrics may be useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since these expenses can vary significantly based on the size, type, and structure of each acquisition. Additionally, management believes excluding these items from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

Income tax expense, provision for credit losses, and the certain notable items listed above are excluded from the calculation of pre-provision net revenues, adjusted due to the fluctuation in income before income tax and the level of provision for credit losses required. Management believes adjusted pre-provision net revenues may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operating performance and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.

The Company presents adjusted noninterest expense, which excludes merger-related charges associated with completed and pending acquisitions, separation expense, distribution of excess pension assets expense, FDIC special assessment expense, contract termination charges, Louisville expenses, and property optimization charges, as well as adjusted noninterest income, which excludes debt securities gains/losses and the gain on sale of Visa Class B restricted shares. Management believes that excluding these items from noninterest expense and noninterest income may be useful in assessing the Company’s underlying operational performance as these items either do not pertain to its core business operations or their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.

The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income and net interest margin recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets. Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented using the current federal income tax rate of 21%. Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis and that it may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength since they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive loss in stockholders' equity.

Although intended to enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those used by other financial institutions to assess their business and performance. See the following reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for details on the calculation of these measures to the extent presented herein.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This communication contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”), notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward‐looking statements within the meaning of the Act. These statements include, but are not limited to, descriptions of Old National’s financial condition, results of operations, asset and credit quality trends, profitability and business plans or opportunities. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should," "would," and "will," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements express management’s current expectations or forecasts of future events and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such statements, including, but not limited to: competition; government legislation, regulations and policies; the ability of Old National to execute its business plan; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position, including but not limited to changes in our access to sources of liquidity and capital to address our liquidity needs; changes in economic conditions and economic and business uncertainty which could materially impact credit quality trends and the ability to generate loans and gather deposits; inflation and governmental responses to inflation, including increasing interest rates; market, economic, operational, liquidity, credit, and interest rate risks associated with our business; our ability to successfully manage our credit risk and the sufficiency of our allowance for credit losses; the expected cost savings, synergies and other financial benefits from the merger (the “Merger”) between Old National and CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. not being realized within the expected time frames and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters being greater than expected; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the Merger; the potential impact of future business combinations on our performance and financial condition, including our ability to successfully integrate the businesses and the success of revenue-generating and cost reduction initiatives; failure or circumvention of our internal controls; operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including without limitation with respect to data processing, information systems, cybersecurity, technological changes, vendor issues, business interruption, and fraud risks; significant changes in accounting, tax or regulatory practices or requirements; new legal obligations or liabilities; disruptive technologies in payment systems and other services traditionally provided by banks; failure or disruption of our information systems; computer hacking and other cybersecurity threats; the effects of climate change on Old National and its customers, borrowers, or service providers; political and economic uncertainty and instability; the impacts of pandemics, epidemics and other infectious disease outbreaks; other matters discussed in this communication; and other factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this communication and are not guarantees of future results, performance or outcomes, and Old National does not undertake an obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this communication.

CONTACTS:    
Media: Kathy Schoettlin   Investors: Lynell Durchholz
(812) 465-7269   (812) 464-1366
Kathy.Schoettlin@oldnational.com   Lynell.Durchholz@oldnational.com


               
Financial Highlights (unaudited)
($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)
                 
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,   September 30, September 30,
    2024     2024     2024     2023     2023       2024     2023  
Income Statement                
Net interest income $ 391,724   $ 388,421   $ 356,458   $ 364,408   $ 375,086     $ 1,136,603   $ 1,138,745  
FTE adjustment1,3   6,144     6,340     6,253     6,100     5,837       18,737     17,328  
Net interest income - tax equivalent basis3   397,868     394,761     362,711     370,508     380,923       1,155,340     1,156,073  
Provision for credit losses   28,497     36,214     18,891     11,595     19,068       83,602     47,292  
Noninterest income   94,138     87,271     77,522     100,094     80,938       258,931     233,248  
Noninterest expense   272,283     282,999     262,317     284,235     244,776       817,599     742,071  
Net income available to common shareholders $ 139,768   $ 117,196   $ 116,250   $ 128,446   $ 143,842     $ 373,214   $ 437,411  
Per Common Share Data                
Weighted average diluted shares   317,331     316,461     292,207     292,029     291,717       308,605     291,809  
EPS, diluted $ 0.44   $ 0.37   $ 0.40   $ 0.44   $ 0.49     $ 1.21   $ 1.50  
Cash dividends   0.14     0.14     0.14     0.14     0.14       0.42     0.42  
Dividend payout ratio2   32 %   38 %   35 %   32 %   29 %     35 %   28 %
Book value $ 19.20   $ 18.28   $ 18.24   $ 18.18   $ 17.07     $ 19.20   $ 17.07  
Stock price   18.66     17.19     17.41     16.89     14.54       18.66     14.54  
Tangible book value3   11.97     11.05     11.10     11.00     9.87       11.97     9.87  
Performance Ratios                
ROAA   1.08 %   0.92 %   0.98 %   1.09 %   1.22 %     0.99 %   1.25 %
ROAE   9.4 %   8.2 %   8.7 %   10.2 %   11.4 %     8.8 %   11.7 %
ROATCE3   16.0 %   14.1 %   14.9 %   18.1 %   20.2 %     15.0 %   20.8 %
NIM (FTE)   3.32 %   3.33 %   3.28 %   3.39 %   3.49 %     3.31 %   3.59 %
Efficiency ratio3   53.8 %   57.2 %   58.3 %   59.0 %   51.7 %     56.4 %   51.9 %
NCOs to average loans   0.19 %   0.16 %   0.14 %   0.12 %   0.24 %     0.16 %   0.19 %
ACL on loans to EOP loans   1.05 %   1.01 %   0.95 %   0.93 %   0.93 %     1.05 %   0.93 %
ACL4 to EOP loans   1.12 %   1.08 %   1.03 %   1.03 %   1.03 %     1.12 %   1.03 %
NPLs to EOP loans   1.22 %   0.94 %   0.98 %   0.83 %   0.80 %     1.22 %   0.80 %
Balance Sheet (EOP)                
Total loans $ 36,400,643   $ 36,150,513   $ 33,623,319   $ 32,991,927   $ 32,577,834     $ 36,400,643   $ 32,577,834  
Total assets   53,602,293     53,119,645     49,534,918     49,089,836     49,059,448       53,602,293     49,059,448  
Total deposits   40,845,746     39,999,228     37,699,418     37,235,180     37,252,676       40,845,746     37,252,676  
Total borrowed funds   5,449,096     6,085,204     5,331,161     5,331,147     5,556,010       5,449,096     5,556,010  
Total shareholders' equity   6,367,298     6,075,072     5,595,408     5,562,900     5,239,537       6,367,298     5,239,537  
Capital Ratios                
Risk-based capital ratios (EOP):                
Tier 1 common equity   11.00 %   10.73 %   10.76 %   10.70 %   10.41 %     11.00 %   10.41 %
Tier 1 capital   11.60 %   11.33 %   11.40 %   11.35 %   11.06 %     11.60 %   11.06 %
Total capital   12.94 %   12.71 %   12.74 %   12.64 %   12.32 %     12.94 %   12.32 %
Leverage ratio (average assets)   9.05 %   8.90 %   8.96 %   8.83 %   8.70 %     9.05 %   8.70 %
Equity to assets (averages)3   11.60 %   11.31 %   11.32 %   10.81 %   10.88 %     11.41 %   10.95 %
TCE to TA3   7.44 %   6.94 %   6.86 %   6.85 %   6.15 %     7.44 %   6.15 %
Nonfinancial Data                
Full-time equivalent employees   4,105    4,267    3,955    3,940    3,981      4,105    3,981 
Banking centers   280    280    258    258    257      280    257 
1 Calculated using the federal statutory tax rate in effect of 21% for all periods.          
2 Cash dividends per common share divided by net income per common share (basic).          
3 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.
    September 30, 2024 capital ratios are preliminary.
4 Includes the allowance for credit losses on loans and unfunded loan commitments.          
                 
FTE - Fully taxable equivalent basis ROAA - Return on average assets ROAE - Return on average equity ROATCE - Return on average tangible common equity
NCOs - Net Charge-offs ACL - Allowance for Credit Losses EOP - End of period actual balances NPLs - Non-performing Loans TCE - Tangible common equity TA - Tangible assets


                 
Income Statement (unaudited)
($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,   September 30, September 30,
    2024     2024     2024     2023     2023       2024     2023  
Interest income $ 679,925   $ 663,663   $ 595,981   $ 589,751   $ 576,519     $ 1,939,569   $ 1,617,070  
Less: interest expense   288,201     275,242     239,523     225,343     201,433       802,966     478,325  
Net interest income   391,724     388,421     356,458     364,408     375,086       1,136,603     1,138,745  
Provision for credit losses   28,497     36,214     18,891     11,595     19,068       83,602     47,292  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   363,227     352,207     337,567     352,813     356,018       1,053,001     1,091,453  
Wealth and investment services fees   29,117     29,358     28,304     27,656     26,687       86,779     80,128  
Service charges on deposit accounts   20,350     19,350     17,898     18,667     18,524       57,598     53,278  
Debit card and ATM fees   11,362     10,993     10,054     10,700     10,818       32,409     31,453  
Mortgage banking revenue   7,669     7,064     4,478     3,691     5,063       19,211     12,628  
Capital markets income   7,426     4,729     2,900     5,416     5,891       15,055     19,003  
Company-owned life insurance   5,315     5,739     3,434     3,773     3,740       14,488     11,624  
Gain on sale of Visa Class B restricted shares               21,635                
Other income   12,975     10,036     10,470     9,381     10,456       33,481     30,574  
Debt securities gains (losses), net   (76 )   2     (16 )   (825 )   (241 )     (90 )   (5,440 )
Total noninterest income   94,138     87,271     77,522     100,094     80,938       258,931     233,248  
Salaries and employee benefits   147,494     159,193     149,803     141,649     131,541       456,490     404,715  
Occupancy   27,130     26,547     27,019     26,514     25,795       80,696     80,162  
Equipment   9,888     8,704     8,671     8,769     8,284       27,263     23,394  
Marketing   11,036     11,284     10,634     10,813     9,448       32,954     28,698  
Technology   23,343     24,002     20,023     20,493     20,592       67,368     59,850  
Communication   4,681     4,480     4,000     4,212     4,075       13,161     12,768  
Professional fees   7,278     10,552     6,406     8,250     5,956       24,236     19,085  
FDIC assessment   11,722     9,676     11,313     27,702     9,000       32,711     29,028  
Amortization of intangibles   7,411     7,425     5,455     5,869     6,040       20,291     18,286  
Amortization of tax credit investments   3,277     2,747     2,749     7,200     2,644       8,773     8,167  
Other expense   19,023     18,389     16,244     22,764     21,401       53,656     57,918  
Total noninterest expense   272,283     282,999     262,317     284,235     244,776       817,599     742,071  
Income before income taxes   185,082     156,479     152,772     168,672     192,180       494,333     582,630  
Income tax expense   41,280     35,250     32,488     36,192     44,304       109,018     133,118  
Net income $ 143,802   $ 121,229   $ 120,284   $ 132,480   $ 147,876     $ 385,315   $ 449,512  
Preferred dividends   (4,034 )   (4,033 )   (4,034 )   (4,034 )   (4,034 )     (12,101 )   (12,101 )
Net income applicable to common shares $ 139,768   $ 117,196   $ 116,250   $ 128,446   $ 143,842     $ 373,214   $ 437,411  
                 
EPS, diluted $ 0.44   $ 0.37   $ 0.40   $ 0.44   $ 0.49     $ 1.21   $ 1.50  
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding                
Basic   315,622     315,585     290,980     290,701     290,648       307,426     290,763  
Diluted   317,331     316,461     292,207     292,029     291,717       308,605     291,809  
Common shares outstanding (EOP)   318,955     318,969     293,330     292,655     292,586       318,955     292,586  
                 
                 


 
End of Period Balance Sheet (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
  September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
    2024     2024     2024     2023     2023  
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $ 498,120   $ 428,665   $ 350,990   $ 430,866   $ 381,343  
Money market and other interest-earning investments   693,450     804,381     588,509     744,192     1,282,087  
Investments:          
Treasury and government-sponsored agencies   2,335,716     2,207,004     2,243,754     2,453,950     2,515,249  
Mortgage-backed securities   6,085,826     5,890,371     5,566,881     5,245,691     4,906,290  
States and political subdivisions   1,665,128     1,678,597     1,672,061     1,693,819     1,705,200  
Other securities   783,079     775,623     760,847     779,048     751,404  
Total investments   10,869,749     10,551,595     10,243,543     10,172,508     9,878,143  
Loans held-for-sale, at fair value   62,376     66,126     19,418     32,006     122,033  
Loans:          
Commercial   10,408,095     10,332,631     9,648,269     9,512,230     9,333,448  
Commercial and agriculture real estate   16,356,216     16,016,958     14,653,958     14,140,629     13,916,221  
Residential real estate   6,757,896     6,894,957     6,661,379     6,699,443     6,696,288  
Consumer   2,878,436     2,905,967     2,659,713     2,639,625     2,631,877  
Total loans   36,400,643     36,150,513     33,623,319     32,991,927     32,577,834  
Allowance for credit losses on loans   (380,840 )   (366,335 )   (319,713 )   (307,610 )   (303,982 )
Premises and equipment, net   599,528     601,945     564,007     565,396     565,607  
Goodwill and other intangible assets   2,305,084     2,306,204     2,095,511     2,100,966     2,106,835  
Company-owned life insurance   863,723     862,032     767,423     767,902     774,517  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets   1,690,460     1,714,519     1,601,911     1,591,683     1,675,031  
Total assets $ 53,602,293   $ 53,119,645   $ 49,534,918   $ 49,089,836   $ 49,059,448  
           
Liabilities and Equity          
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 9,429,285   $ 9,336,042   $ 9,257,709   $ 9,664,247   $ 10,091,352  
Interest-bearing:          
Checking and NOW accounts   7,314,245     7,680,865     7,236,667     7,331,487     7,495,417  
Savings accounts   4,781,447     4,983,811     5,020,095     5,099,186     5,296,985  
Money market accounts   11,601,461     10,485,491     10,234,113     9,561,116     8,793,218  
Other time deposits   6,010,070     5,688,432     4,760,659     4,565,137     4,398,182  
Total core deposits   39,136,508     38,174,641     36,509,243     36,221,173     36,075,154  
Brokered deposits   1,709,238     1,824,587     1,190,175     1,014,007     1,177,522  
Total deposits   40,845,746     39,999,228     37,699,418     37,235,180     37,252,676  
           
Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings   135,263     250,154     50,416     390     918  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   244,626     240,713     274,493     285,206     279,061  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   4,471,153     4,744,560     4,193,039     4,280,681     4,412,576  
Other borrowings   598,054     849,777     813,213     764,870     863,455  
Total borrowed funds   5,449,096     6,085,204     5,331,161     5,331,147     5,556,010  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   940,153     960,141     908,931     960,609     1,011,225  
Total liabilities   47,234,995     47,044,573     43,939,510     43,526,936     43,819,911  
Preferred stock, common stock, surplus, and retained earnings   6,971,054     6,866,480     6,375,036     6,301,709     6,208,352  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   (603,756 )   (791,408 )   (779,628 )   (738,809 )   (968,815 )
Total shareholders' equity   6,367,298     6,075,072     5,595,408     5,562,900     5,239,537  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 53,602,293   $ 53,119,645   $ 49,534,918   $ 49,089,836   $ 49,059,448  
 


                         
Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
                         
                         
    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
    September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   September 30, 2023
    Average Income1/ Yield/   Average Income1/ Yield/   Average Income1/ Yield/
Earning Assets:   Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate
Money market and other interest-earning investments   $ 904,176   $ 11,696 5.15 %   $ 814,944   $ 11,311 5.58 %   $ 980,813   $ 13,194 5.34 %
Investments:                        
Treasury and government-sponsored agencies     2,255,629     21,851 3.87 %     2,208,935     21,531 3.90 %     2,376,864     23,037 3.88 %
Mortgage-backed securities     5,977,058     48,425 3.24 %     5,828,225     47,904 3.29 %     5,079,091     33,237 2.62 %
States and political subdivisions     1,668,454     14,042 3.37 %     1,686,994     14,290 3.39 %     1,737,037     14,220 3.27 %
Other securities     785,107     12,547 6.39 %     788,571     12,583 6.38 %     793,196     10,127 5.11 %
Total investments     10,686,248     96,865 3.63 %     10,512,725     96,308 3.66 %     9,986,188     80,621 3.23 %
Loans:2                        
Commercial     10,373,340     183,878 7.09 %     10,345,098     183,425 7.09 %     9,612,102     163,869 6.82 %
Commercial and agriculture real estate     16,216,842     274,832 6.78 %     15,870,809     260,407 6.56 %     13,711,156     219,575 6.41 %
Residential real estate loans     6,833,597     67,084 3.93 %     6,952,942     67,683 3.89 %     6,712,269     62,775 3.74 %
Consumer     2,891,260     51,714 7.12 %     2,910,331     50,869 7.03 %     2,614,928     42,322 6.42 %
Total loans     36,315,039     577,508 6.36 %     36,079,180     562,384 6.24 %     32,650,455     488,541 5.98 %
                         
Total earning assets   $ 47,905,463   $ 686,069 5.73 %   $ 47,406,849   $ 670,003 5.66 %   $ 43,617,456   $ 582,356 5.34 %
                         
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans     (366,667 )         (331,043 )         (300,071 )    
                         
Non-earning Assets:                        
Cash and due from banks   $ 413,583         $ 430,256         $ 382,755      
Other assets     5,394,032           5,341,022           4,960,383      
                         
Total assets   $ 53,346,411         $ 52,847,084         $ 48,660,523      
                         
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                        
Checking and NOW accounts   $ 7,551,264   $ 29,344 1.55 %   $ 8,189,454   $ 34,398 1.69 %   $ 7,515,439   $ 25,531 1.35 %
Savings accounts     4,860,161     5,184 0.42 %     5,044,800     5,254 0.42 %     5,414,775     4,268 0.31 %
Money market accounts     11,064,433     106,148 3.82 %     10,728,156     102,560 3.84 %     7,979,999     65,549 3.26 %
Other time deposits     5,928,241     64,435 4.32 %     5,358,103     56,586 4.25 %     4,229,692     37,110 3.48 %
Total interest-bearing core deposits     29,404,099     205,111 2.78 %     29,320,513     198,798 2.73 %     25,139,905     132,458 2.09 %
Brokered deposits     1,829,218     24,616 5.35 %     1,244,237     17,008 5.50 %     1,183,228     14,970 5.02 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     31,233,317     229,727 2.93 %     30,564,750     215,806 2.84 %     26,323,133     147,428 2.22 %
                         
Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings     14,549     292 7.98 %     148,835     1,986 5.37 %     62,921     910 5.74 %
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     239,524     612 1.02 %     249,939     639 1.03 %     302,305     710 0.93 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     4,572,046     47,719 4.15 %     4,473,978     44,643 4.01 %     4,537,250     40,382 3.53 %
Other borrowings     754,544     9,851 5.19 %     891,609     12,168 5.49 %     841,307     12,003 5.66 %
Total borrowed funds     5,580,663     58,474 4.17 %     5,764,361     59,436 4.15 %     5,743,783     54,005 3.73 %
                         
Total interest-bearing liabilities   $ 36,813,980   $ 288,201 3.11 %   $ 36,329,111   $ 275,242 3.05 %   $ 32,066,916   $ 201,433 2.49 %
                         
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                      
Demand deposits   $ 9,371,698         $ 9,558,675         $ 10,338,267      
Other liabilities     970,662           980,322           961,268      
Shareholders' equity     6,190,071           5,978,976           5,294,072      
                         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 53,346,411         $ 52,847,084         $ 48,660,523      
                         
Net interest rate spread       2.62 %       2.61 %       2.85 %
                         
Net interest margin (GAAP)       3.27 %       3.28 %       3.44 %
                         
Net interest margin (FTE)3       3.32 %       3.33 %       3.49 %
                         
FTE adjustment     $ 6,144       $ 6,340       $ 5,837  
                         
1 Interest income is reflected on a FTE basis.  
2 Includes loans held-for-sale.  
3 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.  
 


                 
Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
                 
                 
    Nine Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30, 2024   September 30, 2023
    Average Income1/ Yield/   Average Income1/ Yield/
Earning Assets:   Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate
Money market and other interest-earning investments   $ 825,743   $ 32,992 5.34 %   $ 736,225   $ 25,258 4.59 %
Investments:                
Treasury and government-sponsored agencies     2,275,607     66,648 3.91 %     2,266,177     58,923 3.47 %
Mortgage-backed securities     5,721,725     135,217 3.15 %     5,268,509     102,618 2.60 %
States and political subdivisions     1,678,504     42,308 3.36 %     1,771,155     43,306 3.26 %
Other securities     781,385     37,303 6.37 %     785,474     28,726 4.88 %
Total investments   $ 10,457,221   $ 281,476 3.59 %   $ 10,091,315   $ 233,573 3.09 %
Loans:2                
Commercial     10,087,322     534,566 7.07 %     9,644,541     475,210 6.57 %
Commercial and agriculture real estate     15,488,010     765,325 6.59 %     13,180,509     598,337 6.05 %
Residential real estate loans     6,826,809     197,770 3.86 %     6,626,551     181,592 3.65 %
Consumer     2,815,837     146,177 6.93 %     2,612,519     120,428 6.16 %
Total loans     35,217,978     1,643,838 6.22 %     32,064,120     1,375,567 5.72 %
                 
Total earning assets   $ 46,500,942   $ 1,958,306 5.62 %   $ 42,891,660   $ 1,634,398 5.08 %
                 
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans     (337,168 )         (301,909 )    
                 
Non-earning Assets:                
Cash and due from banks   $ 402,213         $ 412,998      
Other assets     5,232,807           4,917,592      
                 
Total assets   $ 51,798,794         $ 47,920,341      
                 
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                
Checking and NOW accounts   $ 7,627,029   $ 88,994 1.56 %   $ 7,793,561   $ 69,248 1.19 %
Savings accounts     4,976,361     15,455 0.41 %     5,791,780     9,745 0.22 %
Money market accounts     10,571,821     302,921 3.83 %     6,577,317     120,917 2.46 %
Other time deposits     5,327,361     168,453 4.22 %     3,660,156     79,032 2.89 %
Total interest-bearing core deposits     28,502,572     575,823 2.70 %     23,822,814     278,942 1.57 %
Brokered deposits     1,375,231     55,149 5.36 %     879,886     32,053 4.87 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     29,877,803     630,972 2.82 %     24,702,700     310,995 1.68 %
                 
Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings     77,262     3,239 5.60 %     306,480     11,404 4.97 %
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     261,818     2,168 1.11 %     351,362     2,389 0.91 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     4,477,851     133,529 3.98 %     4,699,074     123,466 3.51 %
Other borrowings     823,746     33,058 5.36 %     806,575     30,071 4.98 %
Total borrowed funds     5,640,677     171,994 4.07 %     6,163,491     167,330 3.63 %
                 
Total interest-bearing liabilities     35,518,480     802,966 3.02 %     30,866,191     478,325 2.07 %
                 
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity              
Demand deposits   $ 9,396,081         $ 10,864,375      
Other liabilities     971,687           944,619      
Shareholders' equity     5,912,546           5,245,156      
                 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 51,798,794         $ 47,920,341      
                 
Net interest rate spread       2.60 %       3.01 %
                 
Net interest margin (GAAP)       3.26 %       3.54 %
                 
Net interest margin (FTE)3       3.31 %       3.59 %
                 
FTE adjustment     $ 18,737       $ 17,328  
                 
1 Interest income is reflected on a FTE.
2 Includes loans held-for-sale.                
3 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.    
 


                 
Asset Quality (EOP) (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
                 
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,   September 30, September 30,
    2024     2024     2024     2023     2023       2024     2023  
Allowance for credit losses:                
Beginning allowance for credit losses on loans $ 366,335   $ 319,713   $ 307,610   $ 303,982   $ 300,555     $ 307,610   $ 303,671  
Allowance established for acquired PCD loans   2,803     23,922                   26,725      
Provision for credit losses on loans   29,176     36,745     23,853     13,329     23,115       89,774     46,520  
Gross charge-offs   (18,965 )   (17,041 )   (14,020 )   (13,202 )   (22,750 )     (50,026 )   (55,261 )
Gross recoveries   1,491     2,996     2,270     3,501     3,062       6,757     9,052  
NCOs   (17,474 )   (14,045 )   (11,750 )   (9,701 )   (19,688 )     (43,269 )   (46,209 )
Ending allowance for credit losses on loans $ 380,840   $ 366,335   $ 319,713   $ 307,610   $ 303,982     $ 380,840   $ 303,982  
Beginning allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments $ 25,733   $ 26,264   $ 31,226   $ 32,960   $ 37,007     $ 31,226   $ 32,188  
Provision (release) for credit losses on unfunded commitments   (679 )   (531 )   (4,962 )   (1,734 )   (4,047 )     (6,172 )   772  
Ending allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments $ 25,054   $ 25,733   $ 26,264   $ 31,226   $ 32,960     $ 25,054   $ 32,960  
Allowance for credit losses $ 405,894   $ 392,068   $ 345,977   $ 338,836   $ 336,942     $ 405,894   $ 336,942  
Provision for credit losses on loans $ 29,176   $ 36,745   $ 23,853   $ 13,329   $ 23,115     $ 89,774   $ 46,520  
Provision (release) for credit losses on unfunded commitments   (679 )   (531 )   (4,962 )   (1,734 )   (4,047 )     (6,172 )   772  
Provision for credit losses $ 28,497   $ 36,214   $ 18,891   $ 11,595   $ 19,068     $ 83,602   $ 47,292  
NCOs / average loans1   0.19 %   0.16 %   0.14 %   0.12 %   0.24 %     0.16 %   0.19 %
Average loans1 $ 36,299,544   $ 36,053,845   $ 33,242,739   $ 32,752,406   $ 32,639,812     $ 35,202,727   $ 32,057,989  
EOP loans1   36,400,643     36,150,513     33,623,319     32,991,927     32,577,834       36,400,643     32,577,834  
ACL on loans / EOP loans1   1.05 %   1.01 %   0.95 %   0.93 %   0.93 %     1.05 %   0.93 %
ACL / EOP loans1   1.12 %   1.08 %   1.03 %   1.03 %   1.03 %     1.12 %   1.03 %
Underperforming Assets:                
Loans 90 days and over (still accruing) $ 1,177   $ 5,251   $ 2,172   $ 961   $ 1,192     $ 1,177   $ 1,192  
Nonaccrual loans   443,597     340,181     328,645     274,821     261,346       443,597     261,346  
Foreclosed assets   4,077     8,290     9,344     9,434     9,761       4,077     9,761  
Total underperforming assets $ 448,851   $ 353,722   $ 340,161   $ 285,216   $ 272,299     $ 448,851   $ 272,299  
Classified and Criticized Assets:                
Nonaccrual loans $ 443,597   $ 340,181   $ 328,645   $ 274,821   $ 261,346     $ 443,597   $ 261,346  
Substandard loans (still accruing)   1,074,243     841,087     626,157     599,358     563,427       1,074,243     563,427  
Loans 90 days and over (still accruing)   1,177     5,251     2,172     961     1,192       1,177     1,192  
Total classified loans - "problem loans"   1,519,017     1,186,519     956,974     875,140     825,965       1,519,017     825,965  
Other classified assets   59,485     60,772     54,392     48,930     48,998       59,485     48,998  
Special Mention   837,543     967,655     827,419     843,920     775,526       837,543     775,526  
Total classified and criticized assets $ 2,416,045   $ 2,214,946   $ 1,838,785   $ 1,767,990   $ 1,650,489     $ 2,416,045   $ 1,650,489  
Loans 30-89 days past due (still accruing) $ 91,750   $ 51,712   $ 53,112   $ 71,868   $ 56,772     $ 91,750   $ 56,772  
Nonaccrual loans / EOP loans1   1.22 %   0.94 %   0.98 %   0.83 %   0.80 %     1.22 %   0.80 %
ACL / nonaccrual loans   92 %   115 %   105 %   123 %   129 %     92 %   129 %
Under-performing assets/EOP loans1   1.23 %   0.98 %   1.01 %   0.86 %   0.84 %     1.23 %   0.84 %
Under-performing assets/EOP assets   0.84 %   0.67 %   0.69 %   0.58 %   0.56 %     0.84 %   0.56 %
30+ day delinquencies/EOP loans1   0.26 %   0.16 %   0.16 %   0.22 %   0.18 %     0.26 %   0.18 %
                 
1 Excludes loans held-for-sale.            
                 

                

                 
Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)
                 
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,   September 30, September 30,
    2024     2024     2024     2023     2023       2024     2023  
Earnings Per Share:                
Net income applicable to common shares $ 139,768   $ 117,196   $ 116,250   $ 128,446   $ 143,842     $ 373,214   $ 437,411  
Adjustments:                
Merger-related charges   6,860     19,440     2,908     5,529     6,257       29,208     23,187  
Tax effect1   (1,528 )   (4,413 )   (710 )   (1,343 )   (1,042 )     (6,651 )   (4,491 )
Merger-related charges, net   5,332     15,027     2,198     4,186     5,215       22,557     18,696  
Separation expense   2,646                       2,646      
Tax effect1   (589 )                     (589 )    
Separation expense, net   2,057                       2,057      
Debt securities (gains) losses   76     (2 )   16     825     241       90     5,440  
Tax effect1   (17 )   1     (4 )   (200 )   (40 )     (20 )   (1,175 )
Debt securities (gains) losses, net   59     (1 )   12     625     201       70     4,265  
CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense       15,312                   15,312      
Tax effect1       (3,476 )                 (3,476 )    
CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense, net       11,836                   11,836      
Distribution of excess pension assets           13,318             13,318      
Tax effect1           (3,250 )           (3,250 )    
Distribution excess pension assets, net           10,068               10,068      
FDIC special assessment           2,994     19,052           2,994      
Tax effect1           (731 )   (4,628 )         (731 )    
FDIC special assessment, net           2,263     14,424           2,263      
Gain on sale of Visa Class B restricted shares               (21,635 )              
Tax effect1               5,255                
Gain on sale of Visa Class B restricted shares, net               (16,380 )              
Contract termination charge               4,413                
Tax effect1               (1,072 )              
Contract termination charge, net               3,341                
Louisville expenses                             3,361  
Tax effect1                             (392 )
Louisville expenses, net                             2,969  
Property optimization charges                             1,559  
Tax effect1                             (315 )
Property optimization charges, net                             1,244  
Total adjustments, net   7,448     26,862     14,541     6,196     5,416       48,851     27,174  
Net income applicable to common shares, adjusted $ 147,216   $ 144,058   $ 130,791   $ 134,642   $ 149,258     $ 422,065   $ 464,585  
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding   317,331     316,461     292,207     292,029     291,717       308,605     291,809  
EPS, diluted $ 0.44   $ 0.37   $ 0.40   $ 0.44   $ 0.49     $ 1.21   $ 1.50  
Adjusted EPS, diluted $ 0.46   $ 0.46   $ 0.45   $ 0.46   $ 0.51     $ 1.37   $ 1.59  
NIM:                
Net interest income $ 391,724   $ 388,421   $ 356,458   $ 364,408   $ 375,086     $ 1,136,603   $ 1,138,745  
Add: FTE adjustment2   6,144     6,340     6,253     6,100     5,837       18,737     17,328  
Net interest income (FTE) $ 397,868   $ 394,761   $ 362,711   $ 370,508   $ 380,923     $ 1,155,340   $ 1,156,073  
Average earning assets $ 47,905,463   $ 47,406,849   $ 44,175,079   $ 43,701,283   $ 43,617,456     $ 46,500,942   $ 42,891,660  
NIM (GAAP)   3.27 %   3.28 %   3.23 %   3.34 %   3.44 %     3.26 %   3.54 %
NIM (FTE)   3.32 %   3.33 %   3.28 %   3.39 %   3.49 %     3.31 %   3.59 %
                 
Refer to last page of Non-GAAP reconciliations for footnotes.            


                 
Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
                 
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,   September 30, September 30,
    2024     2024     2024     2023     2023       2024     2023  
PPNR:                
Net interest income (FTE)2 $ 397,868   $ 394,761   $ 362,711   $ 370,508   $ 380,923     $ 1,155,340   $ 1,156,073  
Add: Noninterest income   94,138     87,271     77,522     100,094     80,938       258,931     233,248  
Total revenue (FTE)   492,006     482,032     440,233     470,602     461,861       1,414,271     1,389,321  
Less: Noninterest expense   (272,283 )   (282,999 )   (262,317 )   (284,235 )   (244,776 )     (817,599 )   (742,071 )
PPNR $ 219,723   $ 199,033   $ 177,916   $ 186,367   $ 217,085     $ 596,672   $ 647,250  
Adjustments:                
Gain on sale of Visa Class B restricted shares $   $   $   $ (21,635 ) $     $   $  
Debt securities (gains) losses   76     (2 )   16     825     241       90     5,440  
Noninterest income adjustments   76     (2 )   16     (20,810 )   241       90     5,440  
Adjusted noninterest income   94,214     87,269     77,538     79,284     81,179       259,021     238,688  
Adjusted revenue $ 492,082   $ 482,030   $ 440,249   $ 449,792   $ 462,102     $ 1,414,361   $ 1,394,761  
Adjustments:                
Merger-related charges $ 6,860   $ 19,440   $ 2,908   $ 5,529   $ 6,257     $ 29,208   $ 23,187  
Separation expense   2,646                       2,646      
Distribution of excess pension assets           13,318               13,318      
FDIC Special Assessment           2,994     19,052           2,994      
Contract termination charges               4,413                
Louisville expenses                             3,361  
Property optimization charges                             1,559  
Noninterest expense adjustments   9,506     19,440     19,220     28,994     6,257       48,166     28,107  
Adjusted total noninterest expense   (262,777 )   (263,559 )   (243,097 )   (255,241 )   (238,519 )     (769,433 )   (713,964 )
Adjusted PPNR $ 229,305   $ 218,471   $ 197,152   $ 194,551   $ 223,583     $ 644,928   $ 680,797  
Efficiency Ratio:                
Noninterest expense $ 272,283   $ 282,999   $ 262,317   $ 284,235   $ 244,776     $ 817,599   $ 742,071  
Less: Amortization of intangibles   (7,411 )   (7,425 )   (5,455 )   (5,869 )   (6,040 )     (20,291 )   (18,286 )
Noninterest expense, excl. amortization of intangibles   264,872     275,574     256,862     278,366     238,736       797,308     723,785  
Less: Amortization of tax credit investments   (3,277 )   (2,747 )   (2,749 )   (7,200 )   (2,644 )     (8,773 )   (8,167 )
Less: Noninterest expense adjustments   (9,506 )   (19,440 )   (19,220 )   (28,994 )   (6,257 )     (48,166 )   (28,107 )
Adjusted noninterest expense, excluding amortization $ 252,089   $ 253,387   $ 234,893   $ 242,172   $ 229,835     $ 740,369   $ 687,511  
Total revenue (FTE)2 $ 492,006   $ 482,032   $ 440,233   $ 470,602   $ 461,861     $ 1,414,271   $ 1,389,321  
Less: Debt securities (gains) losses   76     (2 )   16     825     241       90