Cognition Therapeutics Releases New Episode of “Conversations” Podcast: Executing Clinical Research in Dementia with Lewy Bodies (DLB)

PURCHASE, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Cognition”) (NASDAQ: CGTX), a clinical-stage company developing drugs that treat neurodegenerative disorders, has released a new Conversations video podcast episode. The new episode, which has been launched during DLB Awareness Month, is titled “Executing Clinical Research in Dementia with Lewy Bodies (DLB).”

This conversation features a panel of experts who discuss the similarities and differences between DLB and Alzheimer’s disease, as well as the unique constellation of symptoms experienced by DLB patients. Panelists also discuss the design of the SHIMMER study of CT1812 in mild-to-moderate DLB, and the value of identifying signals of clinical and functional benefit in a condition for which there are currently no approved disease-modifying therapies.

Anthony Caggiano, M.D., Ph.D. CMO and head of R&D for Cognition Therapeutics moderates the discussion with three leading experts:

James E. Galvin, MD, MPH, director of the Comprehensive Center for Brain Health at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine;

Lawrence S. Honig, MD, PhD, FAAN, professor of neurology at Columbia University Irving Medical Center; and

David Shprecher, D.O., movement disorder director at Banner Sun Health Research Institute and a clinical associate professor at the University of Arizona.



Listen to episode nine, “Executing Clinical Research in Dementia with Lewy Bodies (DLB)” on the Conversations tab of the Cognition website. This conversation is presented in 3 Chapters: 1) Comparing Alzheimer’s disease and DLB; 2) SHIMMER Design and Outcomes; and 3) Metrics for Success in a Signal-finding Study.

About Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative disorders of the central nervous system and retina. We currently are investigating our lead candidate CT1812 in clinical programs in Alzheimer’s disease, dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). We believe CT1812 and our pipeline of σ-2 receptor modulators can regulate pathways that are impaired in these degenerative diseases, with an approach that is functionally distinct from other treatments. More about Cognition Therapeutics and our pipeline can be found at https://cogrx.com.

About the SHIMMER Study

The SHIMMER study (NCT05225415) is a double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial that enrolled 130 adults with mild-to-moderate DLB. Participants were evenly randomized to receive either placebo or one of two oral once-daily doses of CT1812 (100 mg or 300 mg) for six months. Participants are assessed throughout the study using the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) and Mini Mental State Examination (MMSE), which track cognitive performance; the Clinician Assessment of Fluctuation (CAF) to measure the frequency and duration of cognitive fluctuations; and the MDS-Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale (MDS-UPDRS) Part III, an objective assessment of parkinsonism.

The SHIMMER study is supported by a grant award from the National Institute on Aging of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) totaling approximately $30 million and is being conducted in collaboration with James E. Galvin, MD, MPH, director of the Comprehensive Center for Brain Health at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and the Lewy Body Dementia Association (LBDA). The SHIMMER study is being conducted at over 30 sites in the United States, many of which are LBDA centers of excellence.

