Key Veterinary Imaging Equipment Market Trend 2024-2033: Launch of Portable and Wireless Veterinary Imaging Devices

Veterinary Imaging Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Trends, Size, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The veterinary imaging equipment market is forecasted to grow from $1.88 billion in 2023 to $2 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 6.7%. Market growth is attributed to increased pet ownership, the rising prevalence of animal diseases, expanded veterinary services, higher animal health expenditure, and growing awareness regarding pet healthcare.

What Are the Market Size Estimates for the Global Veterinary Imaging Equipment Market and Its Expected Growth Rate?

The market is poised for strong growth, expected to reach $2.59 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.7%. Factors propelling this growth include the increasing demand for specialized veterinary services, the adoption of telemedicine and remote imaging technologies, globalization of veterinary practices, and a growing emphasis on preventive care. Emerging trends include innovations in imaging technologies, the rise of point-of-care imaging solutions, the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in diagnostics, specialized imaging for exotic animals, and remote imaging consultations.

What Is The Primary Growth Driver Of The Veterinary Imaging Equipment Market?

The expanding livestock population is set to boost the market. With the rise in livestock numbers comes an increase in diseases, emphasizing the need for advanced diagnostic tools like veterinary imaging equipment. These tools are essential for identifying and treating various ailments in animals, helping veterinarians maintain animal health and productivity, which is critical for the livestock industry.

Which Top Companies Are Shaping The Growth Of The Veterinary Imaging Equipment Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are Hitachi Ltd., Siemens AG, General Electric Healthcare, Canon Inc., Toshiba Corp., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Becton Dickinson and Company, B. Braun SE, VCA Inc., Covetrus Inc., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Mindray Medical International Limited, Smiths Medical Inc., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Carestream Health Inc.

Which Emerging Trends Are Reshaping the Veterinary Imaging Equipment Market Size?

The trend of portable and wireless veterinary imaging equipment is gaining traction, with companies focusing on product launches that improve diagnostic capabilities. This shift toward mobility and convenience is set to reshape veterinary care practices and drive market growth.

How Is the Global Veterinary Imaging Equipment Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Radiography (X-Ray) System, Ultrasound Imaging System, Computed Tomography Imaging System, Video Endoscopy Imaging System, Magnetic Resonance Imaging System, Other Types

2) By Animal Type: Small Companion Animals, Large Animals, Other Animal Types

3) By Modality: Portable, Stationery

4) By Application: Orthopedics And Traumatology, Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Other Applications

5) By End User: Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Academic and Research Organizations, Other End Users

Geographical Analysis: North America Emerges as the Veterinary Imaging Equipment Market Leader

North America was the largest region in the veterinary imaging equipment market in 2023. Asia-Pacific was the second-largest region in the global market share. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Veterinary Imaging Equipment Market Definition and Overview

Veterinary imaging equipment encompasses diagnostic tools such as radiography, X-ray, ultrasound, MRI, CT, and endoscopy imaging systems. These tools are essential in diagnosing diseases across various specialties, including cardiology, orthopedics, oncology, and neurology, ensuring high-quality veterinary care.

The Veterinary Imaging Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Veterinary Imaging Equipment Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Veterinary Imaging Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into the veterinary imaging equipment market size, veterinary imaging equipment market drivers and trends, veterinary imaging equipment market major players, veterinary imaging equipment competitors' revenues, veterinary imaging equipment market positioning, and market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

