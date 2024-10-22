Bunker Hill Mining Provides Exploration Update Defines High-Grade Silver Target

HIGHLIGHTS:



The in-progress resource conversion drill campaign totaling 8 ,000 feet (2,440 metres) is on track for completion to be completed by year-end

Polymetallic zinc, lead, and silver mineralization has been intersected in all 14 diamond drill holes completed to date, the results of which will be used to convert Inferred mineralization to a higher confidence category supporting an updated resource and reserve statement in Q1|25

A bonanza-grade exploration target with the potential to add several million ounces of high-grade silver resource has been identified adjacent to existing workings on the 8 level, and a second drill program to commence in Q1|25



KELLOGG, Idaho and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (“Bunker Hill” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BNKR|OTCQX:BHLL) is pleased to report that in-mine exploration is continuing to delineate targets designed to support higher run-of-mine grade as we move towards production in H1|25.

The 8,000-foot (~2,440 metres) definition drill campaign was initiated in May this year with the goal of converting inferred mineralization into higher-confidence categories and increasing reserves and mine life. A second drill campaign, totaling approximately 3,000 feet (~910 metres), will commence in Q1|25 to test the selected advanced target by Q2|25.

“Drill assays received to date continue to return results that align with or exceed our original estimates. It is anticipated that the drill program will positively impact the short- to medium-term production profile and economics of Bunker Hill, as presented in the 2022 Pre-Feasibility Study,” noted Sam Ash, President and CEO. “The Company is on track to complete a resource estimate update incorporating these results in the first quarter of 2025”.

“Our exploration strategy focuses on delineating resources from our large Inferred inventory in the short term while preparing for medium and longer-term exploration success by advancing exploration targets to the drill ready stage. Ongoing datamining of the extensive historical database has defined a high-grade, 5 to 10 ounces per tonne, approximately 500,000-to-1-million-ounce silver target that we are excited to test in the first quarter of 2025. If successful, this would represent a significant return on our exploration investment and aligns with our strategic objective of boosting silver production during ramp-up and commercial production while maintaining steady-state silver production of at least 700,000 oz per annum over the life of mine”.

Overview of Exploration Targets

Based on the new drill data received and the available historical geological data, the number of identified exploration targets across the deposit has increased from 12 to 14, with one of the new targets outlined below. Figure 1 below highlights the current resource delineation program. Figure 2 below highlights the proposed drill plan for the high-grade silver target between the 7 and 9 Levels.

Figure 1: Map with 2024 drill results highlights (Zinc and lead percentages and silver in ounces per tonne)





Figure 2 - Drill plan for the recently defined high-grade silver target (green proposed drill holes) *





* note location of historic drill hole #3402

Figure 3 – Isometric view of rehab progress with first production stope identified





2024 Exploration Program

The 2024 drill campaign, which totals 19 drill holes (8,000 feet), will be completed at the end of December. It aims to confirm historical drilling and contribute to an updated NI 43-101-compliant resource and reserves statement expected to be published in Q1|25.

As detailed in Table 1 below, assays have been received for the first six holes, highlights of which include:

Table 1 - Notable intercepts from the ongoing 2024 drill campaign

Hole ID From To Length (feet) Zn (%) Pb (%) Ag OPT 7087 11.5 14.5 3 7.52 2.91 1.06 7088 63.5 67 3.5 7.81 5.56 2.19 7088 263 267.5 4.5 8.73 3.91 1.38 7089 245 250 5 11.8 3.63 1.31 7090 329.8 330.3 1 1 10.3 3.93 7091 18 21 3 4.19 2.21 1.25 7092 288.6 292 3.4 21.06 7.46 2.93

The full assay table is attached in Appendix 1.

An additional drill campaign, totaling 3,000 feet (~910 metres), is expected to commence in Q1|25. This program will follow up on vein-type drill intercepts centred around the historic drill hole #3402, completed before the closure of the mine in 1982 (Table 2). Early indications are this program, if successful, may significantly add to our current silver resource. This material could be available for mining in 2025.

Table 2 - Historical drill intercepts for high-grade silver target area

Hole ID From To Length (feet) Zn (%) Pb (%) Ag OPT 3402 115.0 120.0 5.0 3.2 0.3 40.4 3402 120.0 124.5 4.5 2.6 0.11 6.2 3336 68.5 70.0 1.5 0.47 36.8 10.9 3347 175.2 180.0 4.8 0.25 11.8 10.9 3412 140.0 145.0 5.0 0.32 0.13 2.2 3415 70.0 73.4 3.4 11.8 1.7 2.6

NEXT STEPS:

Completion of the 2024 drill campaign, which focuses on the systematic in-fill drilling and resource conversion in the Quill Newgaurd ore body

Updated mineral resource and reserve issued in Q1|25 Commencement of exploration drilling in the newly identified high-grade silver target with a preliminary 3,000-foot drill campaign in early 2025 Continue resource expansion and conversion drilling throughout 2025, focusing on resource expansion and conversion of the Quill and Newgard areas between the 6 and 10 levels



QA/QC

The Company has implemented QA/QC procedures, including inserting blank, duplicate, and standard samples in all sample lots sent to Silver Valley Laboratory (SVL) facilities in Kellogg, Idaho, for sample preparation and assaying. The analytical methods are microwave Digest and Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry (ICP) and select samples will use Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish for silver.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Mr. Scott Wilson is an independent “qualified person” as defined by NI 43-101 and is acting as the qualified person for the Company. He has reviewed, verified and approved the technical information summarized in this news release, including the sampling, preparation, security and analytical procedures underlying such information, and is not aware of any significant risks and uncertainties that could be expected to affect the reliability or confidence in the information discussed herein.

ABOUT BUNKER HILL MINING CORP.

Under Idaho-based leadership, Bunker Hill intends to sustainably restart and develop the Bunker Hill Mine as the first step in consolidating and optimizing several mining assets into a high-value portfolio of operations initially centered in North America. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.bunkerhillmining.com, or within the SEDAR+ and EDGAR databases.

On behalf of Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

Sam Ash

President and Chief Executive Officer

For additional information, please contact:

Brenda Dayton

Vice President, Investor Relations

T: 604.417.7952

E: brenda.dayton@bunkerhillmining.com

APPENDIX 1

Recently completed drill program

Hole ID From To Length Zn% Pb% Ag opt 7086 52.0 54.0 2 4.16 0.56 0.67 7087 2.7 14.5 11.8 3.83 1.23 0.44 including 6.7 7.5 0.8 7.25 2.85 1.03 and 11.5 14.5 3 7.52 2.91 1.06 7087 68.0 71.0 3 4.28 0.48 0.22 7088 3.5 4.2 0.7 14.00 2.12 0.92 7088 6.0 6.5 0.5 12.70 2.00 0.79 7088 10.5 15.5 5 3.43 0.71 0.24 including 10.5 13.0 2.5 4.35 1.08 0.37 7088 63.5 67.0 3.5 7.81 5.56 2.19 7088 253.0 261.0 8 3.63 2.18 0.69 including 259.0 261.0 2 5.64 5.53 1.77 7088 263.0 267.5 4.5 8.73 3.91 1.38 including 263.0 264.0 1 11.40 7.47 2.54 and 265.0 266.0 1 18.10 6.21 2.37 7088 305.0 306.0 1 6.20 0.35 0.14 7089 7.0 8.3 1.3 7.81 2.01 0.81 7089 10.0 10.7 0.7 8.57 3.62 1.36 7089 17.0 21.7 4.7 4.50 1.74 0.56 including 17.0 17.7 0.7 9.50 7.75 2.55 7089 29.5 31.0 1.5 6.15 4.96 1.88 7089 63.0 66.0 3 3.00 0.52 0.23 7089 240.3 243.0 2.7 6.20 1.27 0.45 including 240.3 240.8 0.5 9.61 2.25 0.79 7089 245.0 250.0 5 11.80 3.63 1.31 including 245.0 245.8 0.8 13.80 5.34 1.85 and 245.8 247.8 2 19.70 4.43 1.65 7089 262.5 266.0 3.5 3.33 1.14 0.36 7089 270.0 272.7 2.7 10.15 4.00 1.39 including 270.0 270.5 0.5 9.94 6.19 2.03 and 272.0 272.7 0.7 24.60 5.63 2.03 7090 2.4 3.5 1.1 12.80 3.64 1.46 7090 6.5 7.0 0.5 10.00 1.60 0.68 7090 10.0 13.0 3 3.52 1.54 0.56 7090 20.5 22.0 1.5 3.02 0.66 0.21 7090 65.5 73.0 7.5 3.01 0.66 0.23 including 65.5 66.0 0.5 6.11 2.86 0.90 and 68.5 69.0 0.5 4.81 0.59 0.21 7090 170.0 180.0 5.5 4.48 2.79 0.88 including 172.3 173.0 0.7 15.10 6.02 2.02 7090 208.4 209.0 0.6 5.62 8.09 2.27 7090 329.3 330.3 1 1.00 10.30 3.93 including 329.8 330.3 0.5 2.84 16.90 6.40 7090 340.5 346.3 2.8 3.18 0.44 0.16 including 340.5 341.0 0.5 6.67 2.26 1.46 7091 1.0 1.8 0.8 6.38 1.19 0.63 7091 6.2 7.0 0.8 17.60 5.98 2.45 7091 10.3 11.0 0.7 3.13 0.86 0.39 7091 18.0 21.0 3 9.07 3.40 1.25 including 18.0 20.0 2 11.30 3.58 1.29 7091 215.0 217.0 2 4.14 0.47 0.37 7091 261.5 269.0 7.5 4.19 2.21 0.56 including 265.5 267.0 1.5 6.17 1.80 0.49 and 267.0 269.0 2 5.87 5.93 1.46 7092 0.0 2.0 2 5.25 0.53 0.28 7092 5.5 9.6 4.1 5.96 1.42 0.55 including 5.5 6.0 0.5 17.10 6.25 2.52 and 9.0 9.6 0.6 11.40 3.62 1.21 7092 10.9 11.4 0.5 4.66 0.73 0.36 7092 15.0 15.5 0.5 23.10 1.63 0.61 7092 237.9 238.5 0.6 3.36 0.60 0.16 7092 254.5 256.5 2 5.56 0.06 0.09 7092 288.6 292.0 3.4 21.06 7.46 2.93 7092 310.0 313.5 3.5 6.41 4.10 1.22 including 312.5 313.5 1 11.00 4.51 1.37

Cutoff 2% ZN Minimum Width 0.5 feet Samples are sample length and not necessarily the true width of mineralization



Figure 1 Figure 1: Map with 2024 drill results highlights (Zinc and lead percentages and silver in ounces per tonne) Figure 2 Figure 2 - Drill plan for the recently defined high-grade silver target (green proposed drill holes) * Figure 3 Figure 3 – Isometric view of rehab progress with first production stope identified

