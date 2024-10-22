Xtract One Secures Contract with Global Automotive Manufacturer to Enhance Security at Select North American Facilities

Threat Detection Technology to Improve Facility Access & Safety While Streamlining Entrance Experience

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies (TSX: XTRA)(OTCQX: XTRAF)(FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the “Company”) today announced that its AI-based security solutions have been chosen by a leading global automotive manufacturer of cars, SUVs, and pickup trucks to secure five of its North American facilities. System deployment will start at their Tennessee and Ohio locations, with plans for future installation at more facilities.

After a comprehensive evaluation of available solutions, Xtract One was selected for the Company’s precise weapons detection capabilities and flexible integration into daily business operations and the physical environment. Aiming to enhance security and operational efficiency, this deployment sets a new standard for safety and innovation in the automotive industry while furthering Xtract One’s leadership in threat detection and security solutions in the space.

“We’re excited to be working with another major player, our fourth, in the automotive field and to be expanding our growing scope of innovative customers across different industries,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One. “By implementing our cutting-edge solutions, we aim to provide security measures to combat modern threats and provide a seamless experience for all guests and employees. This deployment will also enhance operational efficiency, further demonstrating how our solutions fit seamlessly into the manufacturing facility landscape.”

Xtract One's security solutions enhance entry experience and detect threats while preserving guests’ privacy and comfort. These systems deliver fast, reliable, and frictionless screening that unobtrusively scan patrons for weapons and other prohibited items as they walk through. This eliminates the need to empty pockets and optimizes the guest experience by reducing time spent in security lines. The Company’s Multi-Sensor Gateway portfolio was recently awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security DHS SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) , highlighting the efficacy of Xtract One's innovative security solutions in safeguarding public spaces against modern threats.

To learn more, visit www.xtractone.com .

About Xtract One

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven provider of threat detection and security solutions leveraging AI to deliver seamless and secure experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive weapons and threat detection systems that enable facility operators to prioritize and deliver improved “Walk-right-In” experiences while providing unprecedented safety. Xtract One's innovative portfolio of AI-powered Gateway solutions excels at allowing facilities to discreetly screen and identify weapons and other threats at points of entry and exit without disrupting the flow of traffics. With solutions built to serve the unique market needs for schools, hospitals, arenas, stadiums, manufacturing, distribution, and other customers, Xtract One is recognized as a market leader delivering the highest security in combination with the best individual experience. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on Facebook , X , and LinkedIn .

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks detailed from time to time in the continuous disclosure filings made by the Company with securities regulations. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company has no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.

No securities exchange or commission has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

