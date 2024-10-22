Cape Verdean Singer Tito Paris Shines at the Arts and Cultural Festival between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries Presents a Fusion of Chinese and Western Music with the Macao Chinese Orchestra

MACAU, October 22 - The concert featuring the renowned Cape Verdean singer Tito Paris and the Macao Chinese Orchestra, as part of the 6th "Encounter in Macao: Arts and Cultural Festival between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries," will be held on November 15th at 8:00 PM at the Grand Auditorium of the Macao Cultural Centre. Tickets will be available for public sale starting from 23 October.

Tito Paris is a musician, composer, and singer from Cape Verde, born into a musical family. He has successfully integrated three traditional Cape Verdean music styles—mornas, funanás, and coladeiras—into jazz, rock, salsa, and flamenco, while retaining performances in Cape Verdean Creole. His music albums are sold worldwide, from New York to Paris. Tito Paris is also regarded as an ambassador for promoting Cape Verdean music. His husky voice touches audiences globally, and he has been awarded a medal by the President of Portugal, achieving remarkable success in his over 40-year music career.

This concert invites Zhang Lie, the Music Director and Principal Conductor of the Macao Chinese Orchestra, to lead the performance. As a national first-class conductor and renowned composer, Zhang Lie has led numerous orchestras in international performances with outstanding results. This time, he will lead the Macao Chinese Orchestra in skillfully and delicately re-arranging several of Tito Paris's personal compositions, perfectly blending different Chinese and Western musical styles, showcasing the harmonious fusion of Sino-Portuguese culture to music lovers.

Tickets for the "Concert of the Famous Cape Verdean Singer Tito Paris with the Macao Chinese Orchestra" will be available from 10:00 AM on 23 October through the Macau Ticketing Network, priced at 400, 300, and 200 MOP. During the ticket purchase period, holders of a valid Macao Resident Identity Card, Macao Teacher Card, Full-time Student Card, Senior Citizen Card, and Disability Assessment Registration Card can enjoy a 50% discount. Friends of CCM, Friends of the Macao Orchestra, and Friends of the Macao Chinese Orchestra can enjoy a 20% discount. 24-hour ticketing hotline: 2855 5555, online booking at www.macauticket.com.

The 6th "Encounter in Macao: Arts and Cultural Festival between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries" is guided by the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture, organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, supported by the Macao Government Tourism Office, Municipal Affairs Bureau, Teledifusão de Macau, S.A., and Air Macau. For more program details, visit the website www.icm.gov.mo/FCP, the WeChat official account "Macao Cultural Bureau IC," the Facebook page "IC Art " and the Macau Event website "Enjoy Macau."